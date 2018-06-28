In a recent announcement, the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) has revealed that over 100 new acts including national musicians like DUCKWRTH, Escort, PPL MOVR, I Don’t Know But They Found Me and Kadhja Bonet. Many local favorites were also added like Eldren, Dirty Few, Wheelchair Sportscamp, Ray Reed and OKO TYGRA.

For almost two decades, UMS has provided Denver with a multitude of incredible up-and-coming acts. Denver, a city known for its music scene and producing artists such as The Lumineers, Flobots, The Fray and Esmé Patterson, has seen tremendous innovation and transformation in its music culture over the past years. Since 2000, UMS has given the Mile High City an inside scoop on talented performers that deserve to be on everyone’s radars for seasons to come.

This year, UMS will take place on South Broadway in Denver from July 27 to 29. Prior to this announcement, UMS has already reported a large number of musicians to partake in the show — attendees can expect to see artists such as The Velveteers, All Chiefs, CITRA and One Flew West amongst the selection, with more information available here.

Sesh Fest is merging with UMS this year. The showcase will be held between four outdoor stages and nearly 20 outdoor venues. Created to surprise and shock the world of music, UMS has declared itself as the "largest indie music festival in the Rocky Mountain Region." Voted as 303 Magazine's Best Denver Music Festival, it's three days no Colorado music lover should miss. If interested, make sure you get tickets fast, as the event's presale has already sold-out. Single days passes, currently going for $40, will be available to the public soon. Not only is the UMS growing its lineup — it's expanding the number of venues and adding stages. Oh, and did we mention it added a beer festival?

This year you can also join The Underground — a project from 303 Magazine and The Underground Music Showcase. You’ll be the first to know when something awesome is happening at UMS 2018. Love free food? Surprise sets from your favorite band? Or all-out debauchery? We’ll have that.