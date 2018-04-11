Climbers get ready — there’s a new climbing gym coming to Denver.

This summer, The Spot Bouldering Gym is opening its second location in the middle of the Golden Triangle creative district at 1235 Delaware Street. The original location opened its doors in 2002 in Boulder. This comes after several announcements of other climbing gyms in Denver including one that will partner with a massive food truck and beer garden concept and one that is claiming to be the largest in the country.

For The Spot, the hope is to open sometime this summer, but the according to The Spot website, it will open as soon as possible. The gym is going to be twice as big as the original gym in Boulder with the walls 18 feet high and a total of 19,000 square feet. Two-thirds of the gym will have bouldering walls where climbers won’t be able to “top out,” meaning they won’t be able to climb on top of the wall once they reach the top. It will also have the most recent training tools for climbers, a full workout area and a lounge space for people to take a breather in between their workout.

Current members will have unlimited access to both locations and for those interested in joining, The Spot is offering Denver founding memberships to 110 people on a first-come-first-serve basis. Denver founding members will get exclusive pre-opening access and receive a VIP ticket to the grand opening. Founding members will also get $200 off of their membership for one year, which is usually $750 or pay $5,000 for 10 years. Members can be entered to win a free year or one of three months free by liking The Spot’s new Facebook page and sharing this post. Once the gym in Denver is up and running and there are no Denver founding memberships left, the rates will be the same between the two locations.

If you’re interested in just trying out The Spot without purchasing a membership, there are day passes available. For students and youth 11 and under, day passes are $14 and for others, passes are $18. Punch passes and one-month passes are also available online.

The Spot Denver will be located at 1235 Delaware Street and plans to open this summer.