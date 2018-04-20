Finally, Avanti has answered our call for more tacos.

However, taco traditionalists, your Federal favorites aren’t occupying the space. Instead, it’s from the founders of ChoLon Restaurant Concepts, which is primarily known for its Asian food. The masters of fusion are going to try their hand at blending Mexican street food with their signature global twist — which may be tough considering the plethora of authentic taco joints that occupy Federal or even nearby on 32nd Street. But Avanti, which is known as an incubator concept, is all about testing out new ideas. Chef and restaurateur Lon Symensma previously used the space to try out its new Kaya Kitchen, which is now opening a brick-and-mortar location.

“We can’t wait to introduce Denver to our unique twist on tacos. Our menu is meant to push the boundaries of what a taco can be, using authentic and modern ideas to create vibrant food, drunk with flavor!” said Symensma.

The concept, called BorraCho Tacos, will, of course, serve a variety of tacos — including spit-roasted al pastor — all on corn tortillas. In addition, there will be shared items and salads like an enchilada casserole bowl and queso fries with pickled jalapeños. You can also expect a breakfast burrito on the weekends only — Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There’s a catch. Tacos are going for $9.50 for two — coming out at $4.75 each — which may be testing the boundaries of what we’ll even spend on a taco. The rest of the items will fall under $15, which may have more value. There will be a happy hour 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and all-day Sunday where tacos will be $8 for two — which may or may not help their cause given that’s usually what even the hottest taco joints normally charge.

We have yet to try the menu, but as of now, the taco concept has an uphill battle for Denver dwellers who have allegiances to their favorite Mexican spots.

The spot is set to open early May — potentially on or before Cinco De Mayo. Find it on the second floor, where the old Kaya Kitchen use to be. Stay tuned for more.