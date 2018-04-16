“Free” and “concerts” just happen to be two of our favorite words. This summer in Denver, there’s no shortage of opportunities to see local talent and now, there’s also no shortage of opportunities to see local talent for free. From Denver On My Mind at Oskar Blues’ Black Buzzard to the Levitt Pavilion’s annual free concert series, the city is oozing with opportunities to jam out and a save money. Local favorite’s Esmé Patterson and The Still Tide just announced a show at Levitt Pavilion as a part of their 50 free concerts in 2018, and we can’t think of a better excuse to spend a summer night under the stars.

This August 17, The Still Tide, a local band known for their alternative rock sound and deep, stimulating lyrics will partner with soulful dream-rocker Esmé Patterson for a free night of beautiful beats and magnetic rhythm. The Still Tide has won heart across the country with releases like their 2013 album Tinder and 2017 EP Signal Fade. Their most recent single, “Grow Again,” expresses a more intimate side of the band and is on their most recent EP released on Friday, April 13. The Still Tide, much like Patterson, has become beloved among Coloradan’s and has spread past Denver to become popular across the state and nation. Patterson, previously of Colorado group Paper Bird, has made quite a name for herself in Denver as a wonderfully impressive solo singer/songwriter and performer. Patterson is also on 303 Magazine’s Colorado compilation record, 303 Music Vol. 1.

The two will play together Thursday, August 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will take place at the Levitt Pavilion — 1380 West Florida Avenue, Denver. Tickets are available here.