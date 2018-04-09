Denver’s food and booze scene is in for a good week, with great events happening every day. Head to Ben and Jerry’s this Tuesday and claim a free scoop of ice cream to help them celebrate 39 years of business. Be sure to stop by the Colorado Jewish Food Fest this Sunday and check out authentic and modern Jewish cuisine. And if you have Tuesday off be sure to check out one of the many great events going on — after you get your free cone, of course.

Monday, April 9

Monday Sandwich Making for Feeding Denver’s Hungry

When: Monday, April 9, 2 – 3 p.m.

Where: Cheesman Wildcrest — 1265 Race St., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Give back to your community and help feed the hungry to start off the week at Cheesman Wildcrest. Carpooling options are available on the Facebook page if you can’t make it down yourself, and be sure to dial #100 at the door upon arrival. Donate today to help with food costs.

Craft Beer Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing

When: Monday, April 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company — 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: The Truffle Cheese Shop is stopping by Alpine Dog Brewery to start the week off. The bar staff, brewer and a truffle Cheesemonger will be taking charge of these pairings to ensure customers get the best pairings possible. Get your tickets today.

Canvas and Cocktails

When: Monday, April 9, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company — 710 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40

The Lowdown: This Monday at Fiction Beer Company, you can find your creative spirit at Canvas and Cocktails. Brushes, paint and one free beer will be available upon purchasing your ticket. Get your ticket today.

Tuesday, April 10

W&G Takeover #14

When: Tuesday, April 10, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Williams & Graham — 3160 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Williams and Graham is having its 14th takeover series this Tuesday. In case you’re wondering, the takeover series entails bars from other cities bringing their signature cocktails, and taking command of Williams and Graham’s bar for the night. Featuring a showdown between two of America’s top-rated bars — Sportsman’s Club from Chicago and Front & Cooper from Santa Cruz — this is one takeover you won’t want to miss.

Equal Hopportunity Pineapple IPA Release

When: Tuesday, April 10, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop by the Great Divide Barrel Bar this Tuesday for the release of the Equal Hopportunity Pineapple IPA. All sales of this brew will be donated to the Pink Boots Society of Denver, an organization dedicated to enhancing educational opportunity for women.

Free Cone Day 2018

When: Tuesday, April 10, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ben & Jerry’s — 2339 E Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: I scream, you scream, we all scream for free cone day. Ben and Jerry’s ice cream is thanking everyone for another year of business in the way of free ice cream. Stop by Ben and Jerry’s and help them celebrate 39 years of frozen deliciousness.

Terrarium Workshop + Wine Trio Night

When: Tuesday, April 10, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly-A-Craft Winery: Food, Bar, Private Events — 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $55

The Lowdown: Get creative at Bigsby’s Folly-A-Craft this Tuesday for the terrarium workshop and wine trio night. If you’re anything like me and have no idea what a terrarium is, it’s a bowl that is filled with greenery that creates a small enclosure for plant life. Tickets will be sold and supplies will be provided along with a flight of Bigsby’s classic wine trio.

Cupcakes & Cider with Mermaids Bakery

When: Tuesday, April 10, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver Unit 150

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Cider and Mermaids Bakery are teaming up this Tuesday for a cider and cupcake pairing. $20 will get you four ciders delicately paired with four of Mermaids’ delicious cupcakes. Get there early while supplies last.

Wednesday, April 11

Trve Brewing Tapping Debut at Dunbar

When: Wednesday, April 11, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House — 2844 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House will debut TRVE Brewing this Wednesday. There will be premium brews tapped in celebration, featuring a limited release of Starving Gods of Old. Stop by for great brews, with great people at a great tap house.

Wine Club

When: Wednesday, April, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Spruce Farm & Fish — 2115 13th St., Boulder

Cost: $27.25

The Lowdown: Calling all wine enthusiasts! Spruce Farm & Fish is having a wine club this Wednesday. Erath Winery out of Dundee Hills, Oregon will be providing specialty pinot noir and pinot gris for the event. Get your tickets today.

Thursday, April 12

Station 26 Bang Bang Release Party

When: Thursday, April 12, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House — 2844 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $3

The Lowdown: Dunbar Kitchen and Tap House will be hosting a special night with Jessica Holloway of Station 26 and Jubilingo for the release of the Bang-Bang Double IPA. This citrusy IPA is brewed with Amarillo, mosaic and Simcoe hops. Get yours while supplies last.

The Art of Cooking Fish

When: Thursday, April 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Denver Central Market — 2669 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: The subtleties of perfectly cooking fish are lost to most people. So that’s why the Denver Central Market is having a fish cooking class with Tammen’s Fish Market. Tickets are only $15 at the door. Make your reservations today.

Roadie Grapefruit Radler Release

When: Thursday, April 12, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Full Cycle Bikes — 1795 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide is celebrating its German heritage and biking roots with a beer release. The Roadie Grapefruit Radler is brewed with pureed grapefruit, giving it a clean, fruity pop. Get there early to get yours while supplies last.

Friday, April 13

3rd Anniversary Party Weekend

When: Friday, April 13 – 15, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Spangalang Brewery — 2736 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Spangalang brewery will have its three year anniversary this weekend and they need your help to celebrate. This party will be going on all weekend long so stop by at any point and see the exciting surprises they have in store.

Tacos & Craft Beer

When: Friday, April 13, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Some Place Else Brewery — 6425 W 52nd Ave., Arvada

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Head out to Arvada this Friday for craft beer and tacos at Some Place Else Brewery. Featuring dessert from Corner of Gourmet, this is one taco night you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets today.

Saturday, April 14

7th Annual Crawfish Boil

When: Saturday, April 14, 1 – 10 p.m.

Where: Pub on Penn — 1278 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Louisiana is coming to Pub on Penn this Saturday for its seventh annual crawfish boil. Featuring specials on drinks, authentic creole cuisine and all the crawfish you can eat. Call and reserve a spot for you and your friends today.

15 Years of Partying Party

When: Saturday, April 14, 6 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Whiskey Bar — 2203 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Help the Whiskey Bar celebrate another great year in the Mile High City. Featuring drink specials galore, like $3 for Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and a free keg of white rascal. Get there early while supplies last.

Sunday, April 15

Colorado Jewish Food Fest

When: Sunday, April 15, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Boulder JCC — 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: The Colorado Jewish Food Fest will be happening in Boulder this Sunday. This event will be filled with authentic eats, workshops, art and so much more. Tickets are on pre-sale for $5 and go up to $10 at the door, so get yours today.

DRiNk RiNo Presents: Spring Training Bar Crawl

When: Sunday, April 15, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: DRiNk RiNo — 2901 Blake St., Denver Suite 165

Cost: $27.50

The Lowdown: This Sunday head to RiNo for a bar crawl with a twist. Pick up your ticket at the RiNo Made store and head to any of the participating breweries, do whatever exercise they have planned and get your hard-earned taster. Get your tickets today.

