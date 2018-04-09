Even though the weather has been up and down, Denver has some stable events to keep you sane. Start off your week by heading to Northglenn for a CO Golden Gloves State Boxing Tournament and end it by breathing in and out at Yoga in the Galleries. Whatever you make of your week, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 9

CO Golden Gloves State Boxing Tournament

When: April 9 – 16, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Imperium Event Center, 500 Malley Dr., Northglenn

Cost: $15-$45

The Lowdown: Watch jabs and punches from the best in the state at the CO Golden Gloves State Boxing Tournament. Competitors fight in the ring for the CO State Champion title over the course of the week. You can watch the matches from general admission for $15, get in on the ringside action for $20 or see the Hall of Fame with a banquet for $45. Call Jesse Mora at 303-880-5515 to purchase your tickets.

Tuesday, April 10

Ratio Quiz Show

When: April 10, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is at it again with a Ratio Quiz Show. The quiz show features the theme of all things Marvel. You can flex your knowledge on movies such as Iron Man, Black Panther and Thor. Ratio is also giving away four tickets to the winning team to Avengers: Infinity War in honor of the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios. Even if your team doesn’t come in first place, you can still win prizes during the show.

Artist Talk

When: April 10, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Action Figur3s, 960 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Action Figur3s presents you an Artist Talk from Marie EvB Gibbons. Gibbons shows her works of clay that spin stories of magic, wisdom and more. Throughout her 18 years of creating art, Gibbons uses clay to fully embody questions and answers that are often elusive in life.

Carmen 4/10

When: April 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Royal Opera House presents Carmen 4/10. The opera, created by French composer Georges Bizet features a story of a young soldier falling head over heels for the independent and striking Carmen. This is one of the most famous operas, having been show in Covent Garden more than 500 times.

Women Behaving Badly

When: April 10, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Learn about women who changed our society and had the guts to break the rules at Women Behaving Badly. Artist ADRI presents her work of art prints showing women who have dared to make a change in history. You can meet ADRI herself and delight in light refreshments as you peruse her work.

Music Moves

When: April 10, 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free-$15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch and pose at Music Moves. REMIX partners with Inside OC for yoga with live music from Colorado Symphony musicians. Bring your mat and yoga gear and be ready to sweat it out to classical music. All levels are welcome.

Wednesday, April 11

Fit & Fold

When: April 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5-$15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Build your muscles at Fit & Fold. The 75-minute workout led by Jillian Keaveny, with the use of Sound Off Colorado’s headphones, focuses on the integration of movement, music and connection. Raise your heart rate in the first half of the class then relax into downward dog with yoga in the second half. All levels are welcome and after, you can snack on bites from health and wellness vendors from all over the state.

Backcountry Night

When: April 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewing Company (Denver), 471 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Colorado Mountain School, Crazy Mountain Brewing Company and Weston Snowboards join together for a Backcountry Night. The night features an educational course about split boarding, an avalanche awareness class and a discussion about the state of snowpack. If you are one of the first 100 attendees you can sip on a free beer from Crazy Mountain Brewing Company. You can also participate in a raffle for backcountry gear.

A Film For All Seasons

When: April 11, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: See a screening of Cléo From 5 to 7 at A Film For All Seasons. The film, created by writer Agnès Varda, features a story about Paris in the sixties from the viewpoint of Cléo, a singer waiting for her test results from a biopsy. The melodramatic film follows her around the city in a sort of limbo.

Thursday, April 12

Inspiration / Perception

When: April 12, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: GRACe, 888 E 50th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: GRACe hosts an opening reception of Inspiration / Perception. The exhibition features paintings and mixed media pieces by artist Drew Landon Harris. The collection of works include pieces made with charcoals, paints, powder pigments, UV-powder, LEDs, mirrors and more. Harris’ style imparts in viewers a desire to look inward and to craft our perceptions in new ways.

Climbing Injury Prevention Clinic

When: April 12, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: As the weather warms, be prepared for the worst with knowledge from a Climbing Injury Prevention Clinic. Wilderness Exchange Unlimited partners with Cascade Sports Injury Prevention & Physical Therapy for a clinic to help you prevent common climbing injuries and how to treat them if they do occur. Everyone who attends receives a coupon to use at Wilderness Exchange.

Nazi-Looted Art

When: April 12, 5:30 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Mizel Arts and Cultural Center, 350 S Dahlia St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Listen to Raymon Dowd discuss the theft of art during WWII from the Nazi Regime at Nazi-Looted Art. Dowd is an attorney specializing in copyright litigation and Nazi art looting. Dowd presents the laws passed to mitigate the looting during the tumultuous era.

Women and the Printed Page

When: April 12, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: O’Sullivan Art Gallery, 3333 Regis Blvd, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop by the last day of Women and the Printed Page. The exhibition features six different artists’ work in exploring how women use books as an art form. The exhibition celebrates Women’s History Month and Denver’s Month of Printmaking.

Friday, April 13

14er Film Fest 2.0

When: April 13, 5:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 2801 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: 14er Brewing Company presents 14er Film Fest 2.0. This year you can grab a brew, watch some amazing films and sneak peeks at trailers from upcoming films from adventure filmmakers. The tickets include a 14er Film Fest pint glass with a pint pour of 14er Brewing beer. A portion of the proceeds from the fest benefits Colorado 14er Initiative.

Public Talk

When: April 13, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Turnhalle Ballroom At the Tivoli, 900 Auraria Pkwy, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Listen to a public talk from Nobel Peace Laureate Óscar Arias Sánchez. Sánchez served two times as the President of Costa Rica and won the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating peace in Central America. Sánchez discusses peace, justice and more to tackle challenging social problems like drug and arms trafficking. The lecture is timely and relevant. Seating is limited, so register soon.

Denver Mart Home Expo

When: April 13 – 15, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: See the latest trends in gardening, lifestyle and more at the Denver Mart Home Expo. You can peruse local and national vendors at the show and learn how to improve your home. You can see live demonstrations, snack on food samples and more.

Uncorked AFTERGLO

When: April 13, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $80 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dive into great art and performances at Uncorked AFTERGLO. The Denver Art Museum presents the third annual AFTERGLO show featuring live music, creative cocktails, interactive art and more. It’s held after the annual fundraising dinner, Uncorked Reserve. The show is held at the Gallagher Gallery and gives you a chance to take a look the art galleries at night, dance, celebrate and raise money for more art in the future.

Lecture Series

When: April 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Fancy Tiger Crafts, 59 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fancy Tiger Crafts starts a Lecture Series. The series starts with a lecture from Jaime Jennings and Amber Corcoran, the owners of Fancy Tiger Crafts. Jennings and Corcoran lecture about their trip to the Faroe Islands and a special breed of sheep and knitting technique specific to the islands. The lecture covers the fiber and textile tradition and detailed information about the islands if you would like to travel there yourself.

Saturday, April 14

March for Science

When: April 14, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Show your appreciation for science at the March for Science. March to make a statement to politicians and policymakers that science is important and needs to be funded. The march gathers at Civic Center Park where you can listen to speakers and start to march on Denver.

DINK Independent Comic & Art Expo

When: April 14 – 15, 10 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13-$44.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: DINK Independent Comic & Art Expo is back for the third year in a row. You can take a look at comic books, alternative art forms and more at the two-day showcase. You can also meet a lineup of around 200 special guests, including, Amy Reeder, Joe Kelly and Matt Kindt. You do not want to miss this collaboration of art in these offbeat and alternative forms.

Spring Flea

When: April 14-15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The Rock Drill, 1717 East 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Shop until you drop at the Spring FLEA. The flea features a weekend-long party to showcase Colorado makers, craft cocktails and more. You can sip on brews from Great Divide and munch on bites from food trucks as you shop the flea.

The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show

When: April 14, 8 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Chow down on pancakes and sip on a drink while immersing yourself in art at The Denver Pancakes & Booze Art Show. You can see more than 80 emerging artists, live art, live DJ sets and more. You can also watch live body painting and purchase art while your peruse.

Harry Potter, Star Wars & Marvel Art

When: April 14 – 15, 12 p.m.

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love Harry Potter and anything magical and sci-fi, you need to stop by a Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel Art showcase. Christopher Clark — an artist who creates Harry Potter and Marvel works — will paint live at the event. Anyone who attends will also receive a free 9″x 11″ Star Wars, Marvel or Harry Potter print of their choice and a free drink and hot sandwich from South Philly Cheese Steaks.

April HAHO Market

When: April 14, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: FORGE, 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FORGE celebrates Spring with an April HAHO Market. The market features around two dozen makers of all kinds, brunch from the Basted Egg Food Truck and more. You can also participate in giveaways, get a massage and a tarot reading.

Vintage Days Gallery

When: April 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: GRACe, 888 E 50th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the vintage vibes at a Vintage Days Gallery. The gallery features local artists, photographers, models and more. You can dress in your favorite vintage outfit and have your photo taken at a Pinup photo booth. Mile High Pinups Photography features their images in the exhibition with creative vintage era looks.

Sunday, April 15

Cannabis Health & Wellness Fair

When: April 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about the benefits of cannabis at a Cannabis Health & Wellness Fair. The fair features cannabis experts, independent businesses and more from the RiNo Art District. You can receive a health screening, see culinary demonstrations, purchase goods and more.

New Moon Metaphysical Flow

When: April 15, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Beat, 1221 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let your weekly stresses leave you at a New Moon Metaphysical Flow. The night starts with a cacao ceremony where you will sip cacao and learn about the uses of crystals and the phases of the moon. Later you can bend and move with a 75-minute yoga flow with an essential oil massage. Make sure to bring a pillow or blanket for maximizing your comfort. All levels are welcome.

Yoga in the Galleries

When: April 15, 8:45 – 9:45 a.m.

Where: MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) Denver opens up their exhibitions for Yoga in the Galleries. Sarah Tinkler leads a one-hour yoga class with live music from Brett Randell in the Cleon Peterson Exhibit. The proceeds from tickets will benefit a Denver-based organization that helps victims of domestic violence. Make sure to arrive early to claim a spot for your mat.

Mark Your Calendars

Found Footage Fest

When: April 20 – 21, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

StarFest Denver

When: April 20 – 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Marriot Tech Center, 4900 S Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25-$175 tickets available here

Grand Opening Group Exhibition

When: April 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here