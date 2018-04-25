If there’s one thing residents can agree on, it’s that Colorado is the best state! The Centennial state offers a unique experience like no other, and the culture found here makes it one of the best places to visit, and in Colorado Culture’s opinion, the best place to live. Dedicated to sharing their passion for the Mile High state, Colorado Culture started as an event-based promotion company passionate about connecting people with the amazing cultural opportunities Colorado has to provide. We wanted to share our love for Denver’s booming music scene, touring Broadway theater performances, some kick-ass local breweries, and most importantly, outdoor recreation

With nearly 80 million tourists annually and the population predicted to nearly double by 2050, Colorado Culture has switched their focus to a plan to preserve the natural resources of Colorado. As outdoor enthusiasts, because let’s be honest the best part of the state is exploring its natural beauty — they saw the damages being made to some of the most spectacular places Colorado has to offer! In response, they created The Culture Passport, the newest and most diverse coupon book geared as a tourism-based program.

The Culture Passport is both an educational resource to teach people how to recreate responsibly in Colorado, and a coupon directory that gives buyers lifelong access to savings at Colorado’s best businesses. They partnered with various nonprofits to create educational tools, fund outdoor preservation projects, and promote sustainability. A portion of all sales go back to these nonprofit partners that aim to preserve Colorado’s natural beauty! The Culture Passport gives readers the opportunity to dip into some of the state’s best culture as well as giving back to promote environmental conservation.

On top of being a great resource for adventurers and Colorado businesses, every purchase of The Culture Passport gives back to supporting Colorado sustainability. It’s free for Colorado businesses to list themselves in the coupon app and nearly 40% of all online profits go directly into Colorado nonprofits who are working towards bettering our state and culture. According to company founder Josh Noreen,

“We created this book as a way to help educate travelers whether they live in Colorado or are just here visiting. We want to help local businesses succeed, and create a revenue stream for local nonprofits that are working to educate our youth, sustain our public lands and boost our burgeoning craft culture. All of these organizations are what make this place great.”

Keeping Colorado as one of the best places to live and visit is not an easy task, but with a little education, we hope that people can learn to adventure responsibly. Colorado Culture loves our state and wants to protect its natural beauty, but they also want to share the local businesses that make this a great place to be. They want to protect our natural world, and that starts with one small step at a time and a little bit of local support!

Go here for Colorado Culture. Go here for more information on the Colorado Passport.