We are ready for summer.

From food events to art and music, Denver has given us seemingly endless reasons to party in the coming months, Cocktails On The Rocks being one of them. On June 2, make the trek to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to join distilleries from all over Colorado for an afternoon of cocktails, ciders and wines. The event will feature more than 150 boozy samples from 30 local distilleries. Participants include award-winning distillery Distillery 291, which just won the award for the World’s Best Rye Whiskey, Fiesty Spirits, Spring 44 and more.

As an added bonus, it’s all for a good cause. The proceeds from the event will benefit The Posner Center for International Development. This nonprofit’s mission is to “convene, connect and catalyze the international development community to collaborate for greater impact,” and that is worth a cheers.

In addition to the more than 150 beverages, Cocktails on the Rocks will have food vendors, retail booths, a live DJ and the chance to win prizes including full bottles. The event takes place June 2 from 12 to 4 p.m., on the T.E.V Edelweiss field overlooking Red Rocks. Grand tasting admission tickets are $50 and are available here. VIP single tickets are $75 and are available here and VIP package tickets are $300 and are available here.