Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

If RiNo wasn’t cool enough already — the neighborhood is about to get a massive upgrade. Today, Chuck Morris, CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountain division in conjunction with Don Strasburg and Governor John Hickenlooper, announced The Mission Ballroom, Denver’s newest state-of-the-art music venue. Slated to open in summer of 2019, The venue is poised to be 60,000-square-feet and will anchor a new mixed-use development called North Wynkoop, which will be located on the North end of RiNo between 40th and 43rd Streets along Brighton Blvd.

According to Morris, The Mission will have a flexible capacity of 2,200 to 3,950 guests which will rival competitor Live Nation’s Fillmore Auditorium. AEG Presents Rocky Mountains currently also operate the Bluebird Theater, The Ogden Theatre, 1STBANK Center, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater and book the majority of the shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Mission would provide AEG the ability to comfortably book the acts too large to fill the Ogden but those who couldn’t fill Red Rocks or 1STBANK, as well as the opportunity for large bands to play intimate shows, filling a void that Live Nation formerly held. Likewise, the venue will be a convenient five-minute walk from the 38th and Blake Street light rail station, allowing it to be one of the most accessible venues in Denver.

The ballroom will have tiered rows (inspired by Red Rocks) as well as general admission dance floor that provide unobstructed views at every level and sight lines from “every vantage point.” To circumvent the problem of overcrowded bar lines, The Mission will have full-service bars throughout the venue that maximize efficiency and the flow of patrons. In addition to the Mission Ballroom, joining the mixed-use development is 90,000 square feet of office and retail space, and the renovation of an 80,000-square-foot vintage warehouse building. Later down the line a boutique hotel, affordable housing and more could join with the potential of nearly one million square feet of residential and commercial use.

News of performers should be expected early next year.