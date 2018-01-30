On Saturday, February 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Ryan Dykstra Records will host a pop-up vinyl sale at the Lincoln Street Station. The Facebook event promises “1000s of Vinyl Records 99 Cents and All Others 2 for 1.” Although it seems too good to be true, Dykstra is known for doing similar pop-up events in other cities.

“Initially, I created the 99 cent/BOGO sale as a way to promote my new vintage vinyl record boutiques. I did my very first 99 cent/BOGO sale at Intersect Brewery in Fort Collins on October 28 and did about 150 people, then I did the next one at Music Go Round in Aurora on December 9 and did about 300 people. I had SO MANY requests from my customers to do one in Denver, so I decided to change it up and do it inside a hip nightclub in a cool neighborhood,” he said.

has several vintage vinyl record pop-up boutiques throughout Colorado. Current locations can be found at Mile High DJ Supply in Arvada, Things That Glow in Denver, Music Go Round in Aurora For 2018, he already has big plans for expansion. Ryan Dykstra Records. Current locations can be found at Mile High DJ Supply in Arvada, Things That Glow in Denver, Music Go Round in Aurora among others where people can sift through bins placed at each store.

“[I] now just opened my 10th boutique in Colorado at The Downtown Artery in Fort Collins this past Friday, and my 11th boutique will [be] opening in February at Ratio Beerworks in the RiNo neighborhood in Denver. My plan is to open another 10 boutiques in Colorado in 2018,” he said.

His upcoming Denver event is proving to be popular with over 7,000 people interested in the event on Facebook. Dykstra even had to extend the hours from a three hour to five-hour event to accommodate the potential influx.

“Early arrival is strongly suggested,” he said. But like the attendance, he says there will be “many thousands” of records for sale. So come ready to dig.

Lincoln Street Station is located at 776 Lincoln Street, Denver.