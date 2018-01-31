February is here and Denver is ready to start the month. Begin your weekend by celebrating at STK Denver Anniversary Party and end it with an Epic Super Bowl Party. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to check out this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, February 1

STK Denver Anniversary Party

When: February 1, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: STK Denver, 1550 Market St., Denver

Cost: $15.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: STK Denver celebrates its first full year at an STK Denver Anniversary Party. The steakhouse will transform into a winter-themed ski lodge. Put on your best winter outfit and imbibe on spiked hot cocktails, an ice luge and more.

Stout Month

When: February 1, 11 a.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Sky Brewery is starting February off with a bang with Stout Month. You can try some awesome stouts that are available on the first day of the month. The new stouts will include a chocolate fudge brownie milk stout, a blackberry stout and more.

Friday, February 2

First Friday Artwal

When: February 2, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Districts

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy a Denver tradition with another month of First Friday Artwalks. Many art districts in Denver especially the Art District on Sante Fe) will host free gallery events. Drinks and snacks are typically provided at many galleries and the artists themselves are usually present. So grab your coat and get ready for an art-filled night.

All You Can Eat Oysters

When: February 2, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35 at the door

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar continues the All You Can Eat Oyster nights. You can stuff your face full of oysters and other delights all night long. The event features free tasters and pints of Post Brewing beer to compliment your salty specialties.

Winter Opening Celebration

When: February 2, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20-$55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Arts Denver hosts a Winter Opening Celebration. The celebration features an honoring of Cleon Peterson, Diego Rodriguez-Warner and Arthur Jafa. You can meet the artists and take a look at their works while sipping on a free beer from Ratio Beerworks.

Retrospective

When: February 2, 6-10 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine presents Retrospective. The opening reception celebrates the 10th anniversary of the program series for 10X. The exhibition will showcase 10 years of RedLine’s artist-in-residence program. The entire building is curated to honor the works and contributions of the resident artists and alumni of RedLine.

Pharaoh One Art Show

When: February 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Dr. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: See some new works from artist Pher01 at a Pharaoh One Art Show. The show will present colorful new murals to excite you. The show will take place during the First Friday Art Walk on Santa Fe.

BeEr NeRDz oNLy

When: February 2, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company hosts BeEr NeRDz oNLy, a night of art and beer. The show features Fonda Elizabeth creating imaginative illustrations of those ordering beer in pen and watercolor. You can sip on a great brew and take a look at some funny art with your fellow beer nerds.

Snowball ’84 Winter Formal

When: February 2, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Magic Cyclops brings the Snowball ’84 Winter Formal to Denver. The formal features an all-night dance party to get you moving and grooving. Put on your dancing pants and make your way over to have a ball.

Scream Screen

When: February 2, 9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $11.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sie FilmCenter presents a new series, Scream Screen. The series features “AS SEEN on TV!” horror films that will give you the heeby-jeebies. The first film of the series is Dark Night of the Scarecrow. The film follows a wrongfully-accused man who takes his revenge on those who have accused him.

Saturday, February 3

Victorian Steampunk Ice Skating

When: February 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Southwest Ice Rink, 1211 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get on your best steampunk wear and head over to Victorian Steampunk Ice Skating. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair for $8 at the rink. Get the last skate in before the ice gets too thin to slide across.

Mile High Soul Club

When: February 3, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Shake and move it at Mile High Soul Club. DJ Phil I Am is spinning hot soulful beats all night long to keep your body moving. Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and Jason Heller will also keep you entertained and help you get funky.

99 Cent Vinyl Records

When: February 3, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Lincoln St. Station, 776 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dig through thousands of records to purchase at 99 Cent Vinyl Records Sale. You can grab a ton of records for only 99 Cents and those that aren’t 99 Cents will be on a two-for-one sale. If you are a vinyl record junky you need to check out this sale.

History of CO Skiing

When: February 3, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: History Colorado, 1200 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25-$50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: History Colorado welcomes the History of CO Skiing, by Duane Vandenbusche. Vandenbusche presents a history of skiing with photos of the Western Slope. You can nibble on hors d’oeuvres while learning about the ins and outs of what skiing used to be. When you purchase a ticket, you will also have a chance to win door prizes. The proceed will go towards Mountain Sports at Western.

A Chocolate Affair

When: February 3, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Historic Olde Town Arvada, 7307 Grandview Ave, Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to Arvada for A Chocolate Affair. You can taste an array of delightful chocolates for only a $1 a sample. Multiple chocolatiers will have their bounty available for you to try. The event will benefit the Ralston House.

Long Pose Life Painting and Drawing

When: February 3, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery & Studios, 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $7 at the door

The Lowdown: Grab a seat and get out your art supplies for Long Pose Life Painting and Drawing. Helikon Gallery & Studios hosts a three-hour long pose session for you to take a whirl at painting or drawing a posed model. The model will be Sammie, a female in costume. All levels of skill are welcome.

Simpsons Escape Room

When: February 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Vista PEAK, 24551 E 1st Ave., Aurora

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience a Simpsons Escape Room at Vista PEAK. The room features everything Simpsons and guarantees a fun puzzling time. This is the first live escape room at Vista PEAK and it is filling up fast, so snag a game quick.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

When: February 3-10, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Keep your pajamas on this Saturday morning and get over to Saturday Morning Cartoons. Grandma’s House continues its series of Saturday Morning Cartoons to remind you of your past morning traditions. Admission is free and you can always grab a brew as you watch cartoons from your childhood.

Valentine’s Poetry Workshop

When: February 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: BookBar, 4280 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $25 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Learn how to write some beautiful poetry for someone special at a Valentine’s Poetry Workshop. The first part of the two-part workshop features an instruction of four different poetry formatting. You will create custom Valentine’s cards with your work. Register here.

Breaking Barriers

When: February 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dancers join together for Breaking Barriers. The event features eight dancers from diverse backgrounds and disciplines pair together to create new and innovative works. You can even participate in a Q&A after the performances to see how they created their acts.

Sunday, February 4

Super Bowl 5k

When: February 4, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Get ready for all of those Super Bowl snacks by running in a Super Bowl 5k. Wear your best football fan gear for a chance to win in a craziest fan costume contest and rep your favorite teams. Racers will receive compression socks, a photo with the Super Bowl 5k Quarterback and a finishers medal. After the race, you can also play some fun Super Bowl Games.

NamasBey

When: February 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Slide into your yoga flow at NamasBey. This yoga class lead by Kady from Big Booty Yoga will keep your body flexible all while listening to Queen Bey herself. Bring a mat a ready body to get bendy. After class, you can satiate your thirst with a free beer or mimosa. All levels are welcome. Spots fill up fast, so make sure and register here.

Epic Super Bowl Party

When: February 4, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company-Denver Taproom, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch the Eagles and the Patriots duke it out to win the Super Bowl at an Epic Super Bowl Party. Epic Brewing Company hosts the party to show the big game and fuel you with food and beer specials. Road Runner is providing an all you can eat Mexican buffet for $25 to keep you cheering. Spots are first-come-first-serve, so show up early.

Mark Your Calendar

Fit and Fold

When: February 7, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5-$15 tickets available here

Monster Jam

When: February 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $15-$50 tickets available here

Under Pressure Escape Room Opening

When: February 9-10, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Solutions Lounge & Restaurant Denver Featuring Escapology, 2220 California St., Denver

Cost: $34 at the door

Sloth Weekend

When: February 24-25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $20.50-$27.50 at the door