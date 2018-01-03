It is the first week of 2018 and Denver has plenty of events waiting for you. Start off your first weekend of the year by attending a Stock Show Parade and end it by perfecting your poses at Handstand. Whatever you end up doing, take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, January 4

Stock Show Parade

When: January 4, 12-1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Head over to see the Stock Show Parade that kicks off the annual National Western Stock Show. The parade features a cattle drive, cowboys, floats and more. You can listen to music from marching bands and watch tractors go by, all to celebrate western traditions.

Sushi and Joint Rolling Class

When: January 4, 7 – 9 p.m.



Where: My 420 Tours, 3881 Steele E. St., Denver



Cost: $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Have you ever wondered how to roll sushi and how to roll a joint? Head over to a Sushi and Joint Rolling Class to learn how to roll both. Equipment, food and sake will all be included in the price of the class, so roll on in.

The King and I

When: January 4-14, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the majesty of the award-winning musical, The King and I. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I for the month of January. The musical follows the journey of Anna Leonowns, a British school teacher that travels to Bangkok in the 1860s and falls in love with a King and his children.

Denver Happy Hour

When: January 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Pig & The Sprout, 1900 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Meet some new faces at a Denver Happy Hour. Denver Happy Hour changes its location once a month and this month it is at The Pig and The Sprout. You can try cocktail and appetizer specials while helping local businesses and having an excuse to get out.

Friday, January 5

All You Can Eat Oysters

When: January 5, 9 – 11 p.m.



Where: Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35 at the door



The Lowdown: Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar brings you All You Can Eat Oysters. Every first Friday of the month you can eat as many oysters as your heart desires for just $35. There will also be complimentary first tasters of beer for you to sip.

Tabula Rasa Cabaret

When: January 5, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $20-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Be amazed at circus acts and high flyers at Tabula Rasa Cabaret. More than 14 dance and circus acts will be joined by 12 different musicians during the night. You do not want to miss a night of wonder and cabaret talents.

Mile High Movie Roast

When: January 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver puts on a Mile High Movie Roast. Aaron and Harrison will take a try at roasting Star Trek The Search For Spock and make you laugh all night long. You get to see the movie and hear some serious burns.

Larimer Lounge Anniversary

When: January 5, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Party your night away at the Larimer Lounge Anniversary. Larimer Lounge will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. The party will feature a free show, drinks and more. Bud Bronson & The Good Timers and Panther Martin will perform to keep you dancing.

First Friday Art Walk

When: January 5, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Locations vary, Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Check out some awesome local art at First Friday Art Walk. Every first Friday of the month, the Art District on Santa Fe opens up for you to experience free art, new and old artists, cool businesses and more. More than 100 galleries, studios and businesses get involved in the art walk, so don’t miss out.

Mas Kaos Comedy

When: January 5, 10-11:30 p.m.

Where: MAS KAOS Pizzeria + Taqueria, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to MAS KAOS Pizzeria + Taqueria for a Mas Kaos Comedy night. Jordan Doll will perform a hilarious set to keep you laughing all night long. Sets from Catie Hannan and Katie Bowman will also be featured during the show. You can grab some pizza or tacos and enjoy some awesome comedians.

Saturday, January 6

Fauna

When: January 6-27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Abend Gallery welcomes Fauna, an exhibition featuring paintings of animals and wildlife. The opening reception will show groups of artists work, looking into the fantastical world of animal life and more.

Gone But Not Forgotten

When: January 6, 7 – 11 p.m.



Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co., 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: The Ham Bone Thieves, a group made up of all local musicians, are coming together this Saturday to honor great musicians who have passed in 2017. So come and remember some legends and celebrate their lives with a beer.

World Rodeo

When: January 6, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $17-$60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as Centurylink Team Colorado and CINCH JEANS World Team Rodeos duke it out at a World Rodeo. There will be three different openings of the rodeos that will funnel into the finals on Saturday night.

Goonies Tribute

When: January 6, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $17-$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s host a Goonies Tribute night. Get nostalgic and in the ’80s mood at a Goonies themed night with Fun Factory. You can truffle shuffle all night long and jam to ’80s music.

MCA Penny Admission

When: January 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01

The Lowdown: Visit the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver at MCA Penny Admission. That is right, you can get into the museum for just a penny as a Colorado resident. Take on last chance to explore the Saber Acomodar exhibition and peruse other artwork for just a penny in change.

Mile High Soul Club

When: January 6, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Get down and funky at Mile High Soul Club. Syntax Physic Opera continues its soulful party series to get your soul moving and grooving. Selectors Steve Cerevantes, Tyler Jaconson and Jason Heller will keep your body dancing all night long.

Sunday, January 7

Service Industry Survivors Ball

When: January 7, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel is giving a shout out to everyone in the service industry at a Service Industry Survivors Ball. All industry employees, servers, bartenders and back-of-house staff are invited for live music, contests, complimentary drinks and more. If you haven’t gotten an invite, send them a message on Facebook to get on the list of survivors.

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

When: January 7, 2-8:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $30-$65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Mexican traditions at a Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. The event will feature bull riding, Mariachis and more. You can watch trick roping and other amazing acts, all performed in cultural appreciation. The acts are choreographed by Charro Jerry Diaz.

Denver Bridal Show

When: January 7, 12-4 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $5-$7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience all things bridal and wedding at the Denver Bridal Show. Vendors from all over Colorado will feature their goods and services for you to explore. You can taste wine, peruse photographers and more. If you are getting married anytime soon, you need to stop by and see what you can make of your special day.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Yoga

When: January 7, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door, register here

The Lowdown: Fold into downward dog while jamming out to trap music at Pretty Girls Like Trap Yoga. Kady from Big Booty Yoga will lead the class and keep your body moving and bending. After class, you can grab a free mimosa or beer and jam out.

Winter Sunday Funday

When: January 7, 2-6 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Keep your new year’s party going at Winter Sunday Funday. The party will feature drink specials, ping pong tournaments and more. The first 50 guest will get a free red bull cocktail and you also have the chance of getting a giveaway of a two ski passes and hotel getaway in Breckenridge.

Handstand!

When: January 7, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Samadhi Center for Yoga, 639 E 19th Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Master your asanas at Handstand! This class will be teach you how to properly strengthen and align your body to get the perfect handstand. Soozie will help you learn how to fall correctly and get into the right position.

Mark Your Calendar

PBR Bull Riding

When: January 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $22-$105 ticket available here

SNAP!

When: January 12, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Tim Allen Live!

When: January 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49-$113 tickets available here