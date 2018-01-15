January is certainly flying by as we enter the third week of the month. This week’s concert offerings span across a wide variety of genres and events at venues ranging in size from clubs to auditoriums. We’ve got the guide for this week’s concerts ready at your disposal. The Denver music scene is the place to get your fix of musical events of all shapes and sizes.

Monday, January 15

Recommended: St. Vincent w/ Tuck & Patti @ The Fillmore

Indie rocker St. Vincent is headed to The Fillmore Auditorium for what is shaping up to be a killer show. St. Vincent first hit the scene back in 2009 and gained massive attention in the indie scene. In October of last year, St. Vincent released her latest record, MASSEDUCTION. The jazz duo Tuck & Patti — St. Vincent’s aunt and uncle — will be kicking things off on Monday night, so come catch both of these acts as they come through Denver.

Also see…

Hookers & Blow w/ Dizzy Reed with Don Jamieson @ Herman’s Hideaway

Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

Tuesday, January 16

Recommended: Oldgold w/ Ceiva, The CID Initiative @ The Black Box

For this week’s installation of The Black Box’s weekly Sub.Mission Electronic Tuesdays, electronic acts Oldgold, Ceiva and an art collective called The CID Initiative are taking over the Denver venue. Oldgold hails from the music hub of Austin, Texas where he developed his skill set. Ceiva is currently on tour with Oldgold and the two acts are making their way through The Mile High City. Catch this electric show on Tuesday and be prepared to feel the bass in your body.

Also see…

Nappy Roots w/ G Yamazawa, Donny Blot, D-Stylz, LoS, Jerney, Kundalinians @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

These Fading Visions w/ Madmartigan, Black Marlin, Man of Words @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Cairo Knife Fight w/ Bury Manifold, Katharsys @ Lost Lake

Wednesday, January 17

Recommended: OrKa Odyssey w/ Moongold, Stop Motion, The Noisy Residents @ Lost Lake

One of Denver’s rising synth-pop groups OrKa Odyssey is headlining Lost Lake on Wednesday in what will be a night of Colorado-based talent. OrKa Odyssey is known for their ocean-themed sound that implements horns, grooves and synths. Fellow Colorado bands Moongold, Stop Motion and The Noisy Residents are three bands who offer their own takes on soul, jazz and funk, and will be joining OrKa Odyssey on Wednesday.

Also see…

Gladkill & Great Dane w/ Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Israel Nash w/ Kyle Emerson, Joe Sampson @ Hi-Dive

Desert Radio (Queens of the Stone Age Tribute) w/ VICODA, The Dirty Circuits @ Larimer Lounge

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Peak2Peak (Grateful Dead Tribute) w/ The Back Pages @ Herman’s Hideaway

Wild Mountain w/ Grand Zelo, Switch Ghost @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thursday, January 18

Recommended: Said The Sky @ Beta Nightclub

Said The Sky is a native DJ and resident of Colorado and is coming to the heart of downtown for a show at Beta Nightclub. Said The Sky is known for his abilities to make deep electronic grooves that will have you dancing for the whole set. Beta Nightclub is one of Denver’s hubs for EDM and it’s always special when a Colorado act comes through. If you love EDM and Colorado talent, this will be a show you don’t want to miss.

Also see…

Oakhurst w/ ClusterPluck, Hawthorne Roots @ Cervantes’ Other Side

LOG w/ Rumble Young Man Rumble, BOX @ Larimer Lounge

Dueling Pianos w/ The Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

3rd Thursdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Crankdat w/ Decadon @ Bluebird Theater

Wayne “The Train” Hancock w/ Brent Loveday and the Dirty Dollars, Wolf van Elfmand @ Hi-Dive

Gypsy Whiskey w/ Mitchel Evan, Two Tone Wolf Pack, ciggurl, Poet’s Row @ Globe Hall

The Lillingtons w/ The Gamits, The Pitch Invasion @ Marquis Theater

Grey Area w/ Movesayer @ The Lounge at The Black Box

Coles Whalen w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room

Hairclub w/ Vic N’ The Narwhals, Henry and the Kissengers, Mirror Fields @ Lost Lake

Friday, January 19

Recommended: Matoma w/ Elephante, Fun Factory @ Ogden Theatre

Matoma is an EDM producer and DJ hailing from Norway who is coming to The Ogden Theatre to deliver his sounds to The Mile High City. Matoma’s sound combines elements of classic turntable style mixing with unique uses of sampling. House DJ Elephante and Denver’s own Fun Factory are on the bill for this night of fresh jams. If you haven’t had your fix of EDM for the week, this show will satisfy that need.

Also see…

Tatanka w/ Bumpin Uglies, Apex Vibe @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Screwtape w/ Sysco Yola, Raw Breed, Fat Chance @ Larimer Lounge

The James Brown Dance Party ft. Members of: James Brown’s Band, Big Gigantic, The Dap Kings, Talib Kweli, John Legend, Lauryn Hill, Odesza, Pretty Lights, Bootsy Collins, Snarky Puppy, Denver’s Michael Jackson’s All Stars @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Lil Wop @ The Roxy Theatre

Casey Donahew Band @ Grizzly Rose

Mod Sun w/ Call Me Karizma, Austin Cain, Angel White, Forget Brennan @ Summit Music Hall

The Wailers w/ Rastasaurus, Roka Hueka @ Gothic Theatre

Thin Air (Widespread Panic Tribute) w/ 2 Fat 2 Skydive @ The Oriental Theater

Winger w/ Mr. Steak, Immortal Synn, Driven By Turmoil, Jacob Cade @ Herman’s Hideaway

Save Our City (The Doors Tribute) w/ Ghost Tapes @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Who’s Bad? (Michael Jackson Tribute Band) @ Bluebird Theater

Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir w/ Kid Reverie, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Hi-Dive

Red Stinger w/ Sketchy Trench, Sonic Ammunition, Came and Took It, Bad Decisions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Chris Mann @ Soiled Dove Underground

Sixty Minute Men w/ Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

John Maus w/ LUKDLX @ Marquis Theater

Oxossi w/ Cloud-D, Exin, Digital Vagabond, Visual by B1nary @ The Black Box

Chando w/ Davey Daydream, ParkBreezy, Boogie Lights @ The Lounge at The Black Box

2 Dog Tuesday (CD Release Party) w/ Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts @ The Walnut Room

Zeta June & Legato w/ Dog City Disco, Mammoth Water @ Lost Lake

THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

Saturday, January 20

Recommended: Marilyn Manson w/ Amazonica @ The Fillmore

Marilyn Manson is finally returning to Denver for a show at The Fillmore after his cancellation last year due to injury. Manson is known for his creepy aesthetics and intensity on stage that matches the vibe of his music quite well. Supporting Manson is a London based DJ under the name Amazonica making this a diverse show to say the least.

Also see…

Flamingosis @ Larimer Lounge

Sea Of Teeth Album Release w/ Tigerwine, Jack’s Smirking Revenge, Lost Shapes @ Hi-Dive

Bass Physics & Exmag w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Jazz is PHISH w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

LA Guns w/ Lotus Gait, Rooster (Alice In Chains), SinFix, Grind Cat Grind @ Herman’s Hideaway

Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute) w/ Slave To The Grind (Skid Row Tribute), Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Chrome Drones w/ Funk Club, Jeraff (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Who’s Bad? (Michael Jackson Tribute Band) @ Bluebird Theater

Condemned Remains w/ Goat Hill Massacre, Divine Torture, Slingfist, Providence @ Marquis Theater

Punk against Trump w/ Ani-Flag, Stray From The Path, The White Noise, Sharptooth, Line Brawl, Over Time, Cheap Perfume, Allout Helter, The New Narrative, Rotten Reputation @ Summit Music Hall

Patrick Dethlefs @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Swallow Hill Members Party w/ Mama Magnolia @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Left/Right w/ Martin Hörger, Zander, Ishe @ The Black Box

John Michael Montgomery @ Grizzly Rose

Ian Mahan (Single Release), Alright Alright, this broken beat @ Lost Lake

Sunday, January 21

Recommended: TheyCallHimAP w/ Ray Reed, Trayce Chapman, Doozy, DJ Squizzy Taylor, DJ Hollywood Cook @ Bluebird Theater

Do you know what they call him? TheyCallHimAP and he is coming to The Bluebird Theater for a show full of trap music and bars. TheyCallHimAP is a trap artist currently residing in Denver. Fellow Denver artists Ray Reed, Trayce Chapman, Doozy, DJ Squizzy Taylor and DJ Hollywood Cook are also on the bill for the evening making this a killer showcase of Denver rap and DJs.

Also see…

Audio Push w/ BYZ, Kent Washington, Flawless Money, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

School of Rock Littleton @ The Oriental Theater

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Alex Heffron (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hypnotic Vibes w/ Larimer Lights, Dynamic Distraction, Alec Ryan Band @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Keola Beamer & Henry Kapono @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Alexander & The Big Sleep w/ Blanket Empire, Zombie Horse @ Lost Lake

Emily Wells @ Larimer Lounge

