Several upcoming Denver shows were announced today on Facebook, including Matt and Kim at the Ogden Theatre, The Neighbourhood at the Ogden, and Gloria Trevi VS Alejandra Guzmán “VERSUS WORLD TOUR” at the Pepsi Center. Matt and Kim have a history of performing to the Colorado crowd — because we admittedly love them. They played at Westword Music Showcase in 2016 and the X Games in 2014 (with other shows scattered in between). The duo will be headline the Ogden on Thursday, March 29, 2018 — their first headline tour in three years, according to their post on Twitter. Tickets go on sale January 19 here.

The Neighborhood will also play on April 6 at the Ogden Theatre showcasing their newest EP titled To Imagine. This five-song release features a colorfully designed album cover, signaling a departure from their stated genre of “black and white.” Find tickets for the show on January 19 here. Next Latin pop and rock stars Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán will come to the Pepsi Center for a night of dueling genres during their “VERSUS World Tour” on Friday, March 23. The two Spanish pop stars have fueled years of tabloid stories from their media-fueled rivalry. Now, they’re touring together to let their audiences decide who really is the best pop star. Find tickets here.