Unfortunately, the holiday season is over, but that doesn’t mean the festivities have to end. Don’t know what to do with your used Christmas tree? Recycling it at these locations in Denver is always a great method to dispose of your natural tree (for artificial tree recycling, click here), but wouldn’t it be fun to burn it instead?

The town of Frisco, Colorado with a population of roughly 3,000 is holding a bonfire on Saturday, January 20, 2018, at 6 p.m. to burn the gently used Christmas trees and is calling it “Spontaneous Combustion.” The celebration at the B1 Parking Lot of Frisco Bay Marina at the corner of Marina Road and Summit Boulevard/Highway 9 will also include fireworks at 8 p.m., chili, beverages and local beer from Outer Range Brewing Company to raise money for the Summit Nordic Ski Club.

Christmas trees will be collected 24 hours a day until Saturday, January 20 at 4 p.m., and must be stripped of all ornaments, tinsel, garlands, tree stands and lights before they are dropped off at the Frisco Bay Marina location.

This is for real Christmas trees only. So you can’t burn anything else (bummer). We promise it’ll still be fun though.

For more information, please contact Nora Gilbertson at [email protected], or by calling 970-668-9132.