Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

The Foo Fighters are coming to Colorado, and we couldn’t be more excited. This morning the American rock band announced a fall show at the Pepsi Center on the heels of their ninth, and newest album, Concrete and Gold in September of last year. Since release, the album has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 all-format album chart — The Foo Fighter’s second U.S. number-one album behind 2011’s Wasting Light.

Formed by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in 1994, Foo Fighters climbed from humble remains following the death of Kurt Cobain to one of America’s hottest rock bands. From multiple Billboard Top 100’s to winning Best Rock Album and Best Hard Rock Performance at the Grammy’s in 2008 and the growing popularity of the newest album, the Foo Fighters have been giving the world an excuse to bang out for nearly 24 years.

Their newest album additionally features both Justin Timberlake and Paul McCartney, though neither is expected to make appearances in the tour. “The Concrete & Gold World Tour,” which kicked off in October of 2017, will make its way across the globe before reaching The Pepsi Center — in other words, get your tickets now — and attempt to contain your excitement until October 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. and will be available here.