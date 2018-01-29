Whether you’re waving goodbye to New Year’s resolutions with a bang or gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday with a marathon of food-filled celebrations, we’ve got a stacked line-up of events to help you make the coming week one for the books.

Monday, January 2

Monday Night Wine Dinner



When: Monday, January 29, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Frasca Food & Wine — 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $25 deposit per person, purchase tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a break from your New Year’s resolutions with master sommelier Sean Razee. Partnering with Frasca, Razee is kicking off the first of its Monday night wine dinners this Monday. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., with a prix fixe course tasting menu, $55 per person and an optional $45 wine flight.

Cannoli and Beer Pairing



When: Monday, January 29, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company — 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $30 at the door, $25 pre-purchased here

The Lowdown: A Notte Catering is bringing a pairing made in heaven to the Mile High — sugar and booze. This Monday join A Notte Catering and at the Alpine Dog Brewing Company for a craft beer and cannoli pairing. The event will feature three styles of the classic Italian dessert and three different 8 oz. beers, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Spice Challenge



When: Monday, January 29, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Deep Dish — 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flatiron Spice Company is bringing the heat to Colorado wing lovers with three new limited edition blends this Monday. Contestants are invited to test their tolerance with the three new blends. If you succeed in each round, you’ll win prizes. The event will additionally feature a pizza with Flatirons newest blend The Dark & Stormy. The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m., for further event details call 720-619-3337.

Tuesday, January 30

Sliders & Cider With Royal Burger



When: Tuesday, January 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut Street, Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Royal Burger is bringing its burger talent back to RiNo for another year of indulgence. The restaurant will pair an array of Stem Ciders with everything from french onion burgers to habanero burgers. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. All pairings are first come first serve, so we recommend you come early and hungry.

Build n’ Brews



When: Tuesday, January 30, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company — 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $50 general admission — tickets here

The Lowdown: Build n’ Brews is essentially a drinking party for those who like to build, make and create. The event will feature Kitables DIY Bluetooth speaker kits and Diebolt Brewing Company Beer. Guest will have the opportunity to drink some of the best beer Denver has to offer while building their own Bluetooth speaker. The admission fee covers the speakers, beer and all tools needed. This event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31

Cocktail Class – Four Essential Hot Cocktails





When: Wednesday, January 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits — 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $20 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to the barrel room in Mile High Spirits this Wednesday for a how-to on four essential cocktails. The ticket price includes everything necessary for creating the four featured cocktails, and an additional drink at the tasting room bar before or after the class. This special January class begins at 6 p.m. and will show participants how to make four wintertime classics: hot toddy, Colorado coffee, hot buttered rum and hot gin punch.

Full Moon Party



When: Wednesday, January 31, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Call — 2845 Larimer Street

Cost: Free entrance

The Lowdown: For Colorado art creatives, what could be better than food, booze and art? Join the artist behind the 48 Moons painting this Wednesday at Call for a night of eating, drinking and creating. Band Alright Alright will additionally be joining the party, bringing live music to an already lively evening. The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Thursday, February 1

Ales, Apps and Barrels of Fun



When: Thursday, February 1, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marisco Campus — 2121 Children’s Museum Dr., Denver

Cost: $35 — tickets here

The Lowdown: The Children’s Museum of Denver is inviting you to release your inner child this Thursday at their adults-only extravaganza. The ticket includes beer from local breweries, snacks and the chance to monkey around on what is typically only accessible for those without rent payments and a 401k. The event begins at the museum at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Chef in Residence Dinner Series



When: Thursday, February 1, 5 p.m. – close

Where: Urban Farmer — 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $29 — tickets here.

The Lowdown: Chef and owner Stacey Givens of Side Yard Farm & Kitchen in Portland and executive chef of Urban Farmer Denver Chris Starkus are coming together to present Denver eaters with a unique tasting menu. The two former Chopped competitors will present their tasting menu to guests this Thursday from 5 p.m. to close — with 10 percent of all ticket proceeds going to a charity of Chef Givens’ choice.

Tapping and Bottle Release



When: Thursday, February 1, 3 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company— 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free to attend, more details on drinks prices can be found here

The Lowdown: If the combination of oak-aged blended Belgian sour with blackcurrants makes your mouth water, Call to Arms Brewery is the place to be this Thursday. The company will be releasing its newest brew Majestic Wolf Lamp — an oak aged blended Belgian sour with blackcurrants. At eight percent alcohol and $12 per bottle, this complex and jammy beer is making waves. They only have 125 bottles to go around and they’re first to come first serve, so make your way to Call to Arms at 3 p.m. when the doors open to claim yours.

Friday, February 2

All You Can Eat Oysters



When: Friday, February 2, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar — 1539 17th St.

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: Jax is continuing its weekly night of mollusks this Friday with all you can eat oysters between 9 and 11 p.m. The event includes complimentary tasters and pints of Post Brewing beers. For more information check it out here.

Wine Pairing Dinner

When: Friday, February 2, 6 p.m.

Where: 1515 Restaurant, 1515 Market Street, Denver

Cost : $55

The Lowdown: 1515 restaurant is featuring a night of posh dishes and parings this Friday. From popcorn bisque to duck pate wellington, Zinfandel, Cabernet and filet mignon, 1515 is throwing down some mouth-watering dishes and tantalizing glasses. The event begins at 6 p.m.

Jazz and Wine Party

When: Friday, February 2, 9 p.m.

Where: Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge — 1312 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Did someone say free wine tasting? Bowman’s is joining the Stephen Brooks trio and Infinite Monkey Theorem for a free wine tasting and live jazz this Friday at 9 p.m. They will additionally feature specialty craft cocktails and vendors Gargola, Leather Rebel Co. and Archers Arrows. Guests are encouraged to dress their best.

Saturday, February 3

’80s Ski Party with Level 1



When: Saturday, February 3, 6 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Company — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free entrance

The Lowdown: Black Shirt Brewing is pairing up with Level 1 to screen their latest film, and they’re inviting Denver to join. Saturday, February 3 head to Black Shirt in your best 80s garb for free giveaways, vendors and a live DJ. Doors open at 6 p.m., the movie screening begins at 8 p.m. and the dance party kicks off at 9 p.m.

Workshop: Introduction to Home Brewing

When: Saturday, February 3, 9 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 W. 67th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25 — tickets here

Lowdown: Why buy alcohol when you can make it at home? Saturday, February 3 join Bruz Beers for an introduction to homebrewing. The program is designed to give you everything you need to know for brewing at home. From the fermentation to the packing, Bruz is breaking down beer production for the average joe. During the workshop, participants will brew a batch of beer and practice fermentation and bottling. The event begins at 9 p.m. and tickets are limited.

Sunday, February 4

Sour Month at First Draft

When: Sunday, February 4, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen — 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: First Draft Taproom & Kitchen is kicking off February with a bang for its third annual sour month event. The team will have eight sour taps to sip on and be pulling kegs from the cellar for guests to sample. Spend your Sunday boozing with First Draft from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m, Sunday, February 3.

Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off & Potluck

When: Sunday, February 4, 12 p.m.

Where: Beryl’s Beer Co. — 3120 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free entrance

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for Super Bowl plans, look no further than Beryl’s. The event kicks off with a noon chili cook-off, pregame events, pregame snacks and plenty of booze. The party begins at 12 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring their best chili or something to snack on potluck style.

Super Bowl Sunday Potluck

When: Sunday, February 4, 3 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 W. 67th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Super Bowl Sunday is a day for eating and drinking, and Bruz is vying for its chance to be Denver’s favorite game watch-spot with a potluck. Beginning at 3 p.m., the team throwing down three large flatscreens for guests to watch the big game. While it is free to attend, they ask that guests bring something potluck style for all to enjoy.

Sunday Night Chinese American Menu

When: Sunday, February 4, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Departure — 249 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $23

The Lowdown: If football isn’t your thing, skip the potluck’s and chili cookoffs for a night of classic Chinese-American dining at Cherry Creek’s Departure. The menu will include elevated versions of our favorite Chinese-American dishes — from hot and sour soup to spring rolls and Mongolian beef. Departure will be serving this new menu every Sunday between 5 and 10 p.m., and we recommend making a reservation ahead of time.

