There’s a lot of fun in store for you this week. Start your week off by checking out the takeover at Williams & Graham, then head to the Long I Pie for a cider and pie pairing on Tuesday. There’s no shortage of boozy events this weekend, so be sure to check one out before the weekend is over.

Monday, January 22

W&G Takeover

When: Monday, January 22, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Williams & Graham — 3160 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Williams & Graham is partnering with William Grant & Sons, bringing the 13th installment of the “takeover series” to kick off the week. For the series, Williams & Graham and The Occidental bring in some of the most renowned bars in the country to takeover for a side-by-side competition. This time, Columbia Room from Washington D.C. and Sweet Liberty from Miami are stepping behind the bars to sling their signature drinks, vying for bragging rights.

Wine + Dine



When: Monday, January 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Corner Office Restaurant & Martini Bar — 1401 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: Have you wanted to take your someone special out but it hasn’t quite fit your budget? Then call The Corner Office and make reservations for the Wine + Dine night. For just $75 you can impress your date with a pre-selected bottle of wine, two entrees, plus a dessert and an appetizer to share.

Tuesday, January 23

Pie & Cider with The Long I Pie



When: Tuesday, January 23, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver, Unit 150

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders and the Long I Pie are back at it again with another cider and pie night. Just $20 gets you four miniature pies paired with four ciders featuring delicacies such as a raspberry cider paired with chocolate chess pie. Pairings are first come, first serve, so stop by and get your pairings before they’re gone.

Sweet Romance Lavender Honey Stout Release



When: Tuesday, January 23, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Goldspot Brewing Company — 4970 Lowell Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Goldspot Brewing Company will re-release its lavender honey stout this week. This stout has it all, with sweet, earthy tones and all the kick expected from a stout. Sip the special stout down with food from Elevation 5280: Street Food Elevated.

Beer Dinner with Joyride Brewing Co



When: Tuesday, January 23, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Deep Dish LoHi — 1200 W 38th St., Denver

Cost: $35

The Lowdown: No pairing is more fulfilling than pizza and beer, and that’s exactly what you’ll find this Tuesday at Denver Deep Dish. Offering a five-course meal with a beer for every course, this is a pizza lover’s dream come true. Nab a table for just $35 per person by calling Denver Deep Dish today.

Wednesday, January 24

Whiskey Wednesday Featuring Laws Whiskey House

When: Wednesday, January 24, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Whiskey Biscuit — 3299 S. Broadway, Englewood

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate hump day at The Whiskey Biscuit for Whiskey Wednesday, featuring whiskey flights, apparel and cocktail specials until 9 p.m. Head to South Broadway this Wednesday for a great time with Laws Whiskey House.

Stein Wednesdays



When: Thursday, January 24, 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Stein Wednesdays are back at The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project. Buy a 32-ounce liter stein and bring it back every Wednesday for a free refill. Every beer under 8% is available for this promotion.

Thursday, January 25

Relationship Coffee Tasting Competition & JitterBox Launch

When: Thursday, January 24, 4:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Copper Door Coffee Roasters — 900 W. 1st Ave., Denver Unit 180

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Local roasters are stopping by Copper Door Coffee Roasters this Thursday to gather Colorado’s coffee community to launch the JitterBox website. Featuring a coffee tasting competition, Copper Door is sure to be abuzz with the best cups of caffeine the state has to offer.

Drink RiNo Artist Appreciation Party

When: Thursday, January 25, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant — 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Drink RiNo is showcasing its appreciation for the neighborhood artists this Thursday. All participating members are offering drink tastings and appetizers for all in attendance. Make your reservations today.

Friday, January 26

Beer and Cheese with Odd13 Brewing



When: Friday, January 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Denver Bicycle Cafe — 1308 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: The Denver Bicycle Club is having a beer and cheese pairing to kick off the weekend. Nate Cougil will walk the crowd through a gourmet cheese selection and the matched beers from Odd13 Brewing. Get your tickets today.

Saturday, January 27

Denver Winter Brew Fest



Photo courtesy of Mile High StationWhen: Saturday, January 27, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station — 2027 W Lower Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $53.49

The Lowdown: The Denver Brew Fest is back this weekend at Mile High Station. For $53.49 you’ll gain unlimited beer and cider until 10 p.m. Get your tickets here.

Bourbon & Bacon Fest



When: Saturday, January 27, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building — 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55

The Lowdown: Buffalo Trace Bourbon is bringing a bourbon-and-bacon fest to downtown Denver this Saturday. The indulgent festival features specialty bourbons from Fireball and 1792 and, of course, as much bacon as your heart can handle. Get your tickets today.

Sunday, January 28

Sweet Action Frisbee Beer Bust



When: Sunday, January 28, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Wrangler Beer Bust — 3090 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: Denver Wrangler Beer Bust is partnering with Sweet Action Ultimate Frisbee to bring a beer bust to Denver to wind down the week. All proceeds will support LGBTQ groups in the community while you drink as much Coors as you can handle (responsibly, of course).

The Smiths Brunch

When: Sunday, January 28, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s — 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Smith & Morrissey will be coming to Ophelia’s to bring some exciting visuals to accompany your brunch. Featuring inspired cocktails like the Headmaster Ritual, a mix of Creme Yvette, rum, soda and garnished with thyme. Reservations are highly recommended.

