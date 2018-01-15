Whether you’re celebrating a short weekend with MLK Day, or you’re salty about not having the day off, we’ve got a stacked week of events to help you celebrate or take a load off.

Monday, January 15

MLK Day Abraxas Tapping

When: Monday, January 15, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: First Draft Taproom and Kitchen — 1309 26th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The First Draft Taproom and Kitchen is tapping Abraxas from Perennial Artesian Ales. This is a fan favorite brewed with ancho chili peppers, cacao nibs, vanilla beans and cinnamon sticks. Come by and grab a taste because it will go quickly.

Mystery Pie Night

When: Monday, January 15, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co. — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start off your Monday right with pizza and beer. Every Monday night there will be a mystery pizza and beer for just $13 and the pizza and beer combinations will change every week to keep you on your toes. There will be meet and vegetarian options available.

Tuesday, January 16

Charcuterie & Cider with Culture

When: Tuesday, January 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Another evening of meat and cheese has arrived and there will be four Old Major cured meats paired with four Stem Ciders. There is no reservation necessary but get there quickly before supplies run out.

January Vegan Buffet Night

When: Tuesday, January 16, 4:45 – 9:45 p.m.



Where: Himchuli – Highlands Indian and Nepal Cuisine — 3489 W. 32th Ave., Denver



Cost: $6 – 16

The Lowdown: Every third Tuesday of the month is vegan night which is a perfect time for vegans and non-vegans to come out and enjoy a variety of amazing food. There will be four different seating times and the cost is $6 for children and $16 for adults. Come out and learn how to be a conscious eater.

Wednesday, January 17

Brewery Boot Camp – Bierstadt Lagerhaus & C Squared Ciders

When: Wednesday, January 17, 6 – 7 p.m.



Where: Rackhouse Pub — 2875 Blake St., Denver



Cost: $10 – tickets here

The Lowdown: It’s safe to say one of the most common New Year’s resolution’s is to get in shape, but sometimes there’s not enough motivation to actually get to the gym. Rackhouse Pub has the solution for that – booze. For just $10 you get a full body workout as well as discounted drinks to follow. The workout is designed for people of all fitness levels.

Tequila Arette Dinner Pairing

When: Wednesday, January 17, 6:30 – 11:59 p.m.



Where: Adelitas Cocina y Cantina — 1294 S. Broadway, Denver



Cost: $65

The Lowdown: Come out for a spectacular five-course dinner pairing that will be sure to leave you full and satisfied. There will be a welcome cocktail upon arrival. Make sure to make a reservation because spots will fill up quickly.

Coffee Well Bred

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2 – 9 p.m.



Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Co. — 1338 S. Valentia St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Coffee Firkins are here for one day only and when they’re out, they’re out. The beer will be served on tap in 8 ounce pours.

Ditch Your New Years Resolution with Beer and Cookies

When: Wednesday, January 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Co. – 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12

The Lowdown: Let’s face it, the majority of your resolutions are already forgotten about so don’t feel too bad as you come by and enjoy some beer and cookies. For just $12 you can enjoy four tasters and four cookies crafted by Good Sugar Baking.

Woman’s Only Craft Beer and Artisan Cheese Class

When: Wednesday, January 17, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse — 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Lowdown: Pairing cheese isn’t just for wine anymore. By request, Factotum Brewhouse has come up with a woman’s only beer and cheese pairing class. Join a group of women as they explore and sample various cheeses of the world as well as exploring their history and how they pair with select styles of craft beer.

Comal Impact Dinner

When: Wednesday, January 17, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator — 3455 Ringsby Court, #105, Denver

Cost: $68.64 — tickets here

Lowdown: Comal executive chef Tim Bender has created a five-course meal with wine pairings to benefit Focus Points Family Resource Center. Dishes include squid ink agnolotti and Colorado cider-poached pears.

Thursday, January 18

Tapped: Odell Brewing Dinner

When: Thursday, January 18, 7 – 10 p.m.



Where: The Rosedale — 1135 E. Evans Ave., Denver



Cost: $40 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Odell Brewing has partnered with The Rosedale to offer a five-course dinner paired with several IPAs and ales. Think smoked barbecue lamb chop to coffee-crusted scallops.

Whiskey & Spirits Tasting

When: Thursday, January 18, 6:30 – 8 p.m.



Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St., #101, Denver



Cost: $35 – tickets here

The Lowdown: All January, The Preservery is celebrating with Whiskey Fest — with everything from specialty cocktails to tastings. This tasting with Bear Creek Distiller includes cheese, charcuterie and bread to snack on while you try your own whiskey flight.

Smōk Ramen Pop-Up

When: Thursday through Saturday, January 18 – 20, all times here

Where: The Source Hotel and Market — 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Smok, the highly anticipated barbecue place opening inside the Source Hotel later this year, is popping up inside the RiNo Yacht Club to serve ramen. Don’t miss the smoked brisket Szechuan ramen with bean sprouts, shitake, bamboo shoots, nori, sesame and a soft egg.

Friday, January 19

Schizophrenic Narcoleptic Release

When: Friday, January 19, 2 – 11 p.m.

Where: Mockery Brewing — 3501 Delgany St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: There’s no better way to say TGIF than with the return of Mockery Brewing’s very first bottle release — Schizophrenic Narcoleptic. It’s a bolder version of the Export Coffee Stout, aged twice in vanilla extract barrels for a dessert-like finish.

Saturday, January 20

Passion Fruit Milkshake IPA Release

When: Saturday, January 20, 1 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company — 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fiction Beer Company is debuting a new fruity IPA this Saturday — the ‘Magic Wallet’ is brewed with passion fruit, vanilla beans and more. Try this smooth, tropical new drink starting at 1 p.m., or come later to hear live music at 7 p.m. from Rum Creek.

Wander Yoga at Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Saturday, January 20, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem — 3200 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: $17 – tickets here



The Lowdown: Infinite Monkey Theorem is teaming up with Wander Yoga to host a yoga and wine event this Saturday offering a one-hour yoga class in the barrel room. With registration, attendees get one glass of wine of their choice after the class.

Saturday’s Backstage Pass

When: Saturday, January 20, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Company — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Every Saturday, Black Shirt offers a free backstage tour of their brewery, offering a taster of the Colorado Red Ale and an exclusive look at the facilities. No sign ups are necessary, just tell the bartender and be ready at 2:30 p.m.

Game of Thrones Dinner, Trivia and Cocktails

When: Friday, January 20, 4 p.m.

Where: Castle Marne — 1572 Race St., Denver

Cost: $128 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Each month, Castle Marne hosts a themed night of cocktails, dinner, trivia and costume based on films and TV shows. This month, the Game of Thrones theme will sure to get people excited.

Sunday, January 21

Five-Course Wine and Dinner Pairings

When: Sunday, January 21, 7 p.m.

Where: The Truffle Table — 2556 15th St., Denver

Cost: $100 – call 303-455-9463 for reservations

The Lowdown: The Truffle Table is offering their first wine dinner of the year this Sunday, featuring a five-course meal with wine pairings.

Makin’ Noise Beer Project 1st Anniversary Party

When: Sunday, January 21, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: In honor of Makin’ Noise Beer Project’s first anniversary, Ratio Beerworks is a hosting a party with four Makin’ Noise beers, a live show from local Denver band Battle Pussy and proceeds benefiting Youth on Record.

Bottomless Crab Brunch

When: Sunday, January 21, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar — 650 S. Colorado Blvd., Glendale

Cost: $48 — call (303) 756-6449 for reservations

The Lowdown: Every Sunday, Jax Fish House in Glendale hosts endless Dungeness and Snow Crab along with brunch sides for $48 per person. For an extra $15, you can also add bottomless bloody mary’s or mimosas.

Mark Your Calendars

2018 Winter Whiskey Festival (Almost Sold Out)

When: Saturday, January 27, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The Ginn Mill — 2041 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $22.40-$100 — tickets here