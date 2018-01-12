If there’s one thing Coloradans love more than skiing and hiking, it’s hot springs. Nothing beats hot, naturally healing water after a long day, so make sure you relax by exploring some of these hidden hot spring spots that your friends probably haven’t heard about. Skip the crowds in Steamboat and Pagosa, and find your new oasis. But don’t tell too many people about it.

1. Indian Hot Springs

Where: 302 Soda Creek Rd., Idaho Springs

Cost: $18 per person on Monday – Thursday or $20 per person on Friday – Sunday and holidays

The Lowdown: Only 30 minutes from Denver, you can experience tropical paradise. With a translucent dome filled with exotic flowers, plants, banana and palm trees, Indian Hot Springs is a dream come true for those wishing they were somewhere warmer. Hot mineral water at 115° will completely relax you, and you can even get a therapeutic massage at the spa if you wish. For more info, visit the Indian Hot Springs website.

2. Valley View Hot Springs

Where: 64393 County Road GG, Moffat

Cost: $15 per person from May to Sept. and $13 per person from Oct. to April

The Lowdown: Find yourself surrounded by nature at this secluded spot in Moffat, Colorado. At Valley View Hot Springs, you can witness wildlife such as birds and bats, and enjoy the organic surroundings of plants and trees along the wilderness trails. The springs on the trails are body temperature, so they won’t be too hot, but are still relaxing. If you’re looking for something warmer, Valley View also has a geothermally and hydroelectrically heated hot tub. For more information, visit the Valley View Hot Springs website.

3. Creekside Hot Springs at Mount Princeton

Where: 15870 Co Rd. 162, Nathrop

Cost: $20 per person on Monday – Thursday or $25 per person on Friday – Sunday

The Lowdown: Also known as the Chalk Creek Hot Springs, these naturally fed pools are located in the cold, rushing water of Chalk Creek and are circled by stones that trap the hot spring water that bubbles from the earth. Each pool at the Mount Princeton Resort has a unique temperature and is approximately one foot deep. Relax with mountain views of this famous fourteener, and take a trip to one of our favorite hidden hot spring spots. The Mount Princeton Resort also has a soaking pool at 105° that’s definitely worth checking out. For more info, visit the Mount Princeton Resort website.

4. Piedra River Hot Springs

Where: 3-mile out and back trail in the San Juan National Forest near Piedra

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Chill and relax in one of these 100° pools that are completely natural and isolated deep in the San Juan National Forest. If you want some peace and quiet, a short, easy hike along the Piedra River to find these hidden springs is a must.

5. Rainbow Hot Springs

Where: 10-mile out and back trail in the San Juan National Forest near Pagosa Springs

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Skip the expensive rates and crowds at Pagosa Springs Resort, and opt for a free visit to Rainbow Hot Springs instead. With a waterfall, this natural hot springs location is worth the moderately difficult hike and makes the perfect spot to get those muscles feeling rejuvenated.

6. Radium Hot Springs

Where: 1.5-mile loop trail in Bond

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Located on the Colorado River, Radium Hot Springs is located between Bond and Kremmling, Colorado and is only frequented by locals who know about it. A short, moderately difficult hike across a mesa leads to a picturesque scene of the famous river and surrounding cliffs—a gorgeous place to let your stress go.

7. Penny Hot Springs

Where: Short hike off Highway 33 on Crystal River near Carbondale

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Near Carbondale, this gem in the rough was supposedly frequented by hippies bathing nude, but don’t let its reputation scare you. An extremely short walk off Highway 33 will promise you pools of hot spring water in its natural state. Located on Crystal River, Penny Hot Springs is our favorite place in western Colorado to check out.

8. South Canyon Hot Springs

Where: 0.2-mile out and back trail in Garfield Country near Glenwood Springs

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Glenwood Springs, Colorado may be famous for its hot, therapeutic spring water for which the city is named, but if the crowds become too much, South Canyon Hot Springs isn’t far down the road. A short hike leads to this wild spring that’s a pleasant place to soak your worries away.

9. Trimble Hot Springs

Where: 6475 Co Rd. 203, Durango

Cost: $19 per adult, $15 for locals

The Lowdown: As the only naturally heated water in the Animas Valley region north of Durango, Trimble Hot Springs is the secret hideout that will make your stay in the area completely relaxing. With water rich in minerals that flows from volcanic fissures, Trimble Hot Springs is located at a resort, but is open to the public for an inexpensive soak. For more information, visit the Trimble Spa and Natural Hot Springs Resort website.

10. Wiesbaden Hot Springs

Where: 81432, 625 5th St., Ouray

Cost: $15 per person

The Lowdown: Travel publications have featured the Historic Wiesbaden Hot Springs Spa in The New York Times and Sunset magazine, so why haven’t we heard about it more? Known for its quintessential, European-inspired charm, this spa in Ouray has a hot springs vapor cave with mineral water at 108°. It doesn’t get more magical than this. For more information, visit the Wiesbaden Hot Springs Spa website.

11. Desert Reef

Where: 1194 Co Rd. 110, Florence

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Known for being clothing-optional for couples, resort members and females, Desert Reef Hot Spring in Florence, Colorado is the perfect paradise to unwind and lose all your inhibitions—and your clothes if you wish. Located in Royal Gorge country, Desert Reef isn’t in a desert, but it’s a definite oasis. For more information, visit the Desert Reef Hot Spring Resort website.

12. Rico Hot Springs

Where: 0.1-mile out and back trail in Rico

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: If you haven’t heard of Rico, Colorado, maybe it’s time to visit. A short, easy hike to these hot springs will give you a far-out feeling and get you closer to nature. Plus, you and company will score total privacy.