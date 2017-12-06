Prep for the holidays this weekend with Christmas-y events. Hit the weekend off by seeing some festive displays at Zoo Lights and end it by watching a holiday-themed burlesque show at Sunday Peepshow. However you spend you weekend, check out this roundup events happening in Denver.

Thursday, December 7

Zoo Lights

When: December 7-31, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $13-$17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Zoo presents Zoo Lights, an interactive holiday light experience. The zoo features displays throughout the entire campus, with nightly activities and entertainment that interact with the lights. There are five different themes of displays that are featured in different areas of the zoo, including the North Pole, Sea of Lights and the Electric Jungle. Each theme correlates with different attractions within the zoo. You can also snack on holiday treats as you journey through the magical zoo of lights.

Top Chef Season 15 Premiere

When: December 7, 8 – 9 p.m.



Where: Departure Denver, 249 Columbine St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Obsessed with the television show Top Chef? This weekend you can celebrate the hit show at the Top Chef Season 15 Premiere. The show was filmed across Colorado this year, and the first episode airs on Thursday. Head over to Departure Denver, owned by Top Chef contestant Gregory Gourdet. for a special screening of the premiere and you might even see some familiar faces.

Star Wars Holiday Variety Show

When: December 7, 7-9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12-$15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Have you ever want to smash your love of Star Wars and Christmas together? You get your chance at Star Wars Holiday Variety Show. The show will feature excerpts from the Star Wars Holiday Special to fuel trivia and live performances throughout the night. You can also meet Darth Santa and win a costume contest. Make sure to bring a can of food or a new, unopened toy for a food/toy drive for those in need this holiday season.

Sips of Fire

When: December 7, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Grizzly Rose, 5450 North Valley Highway, Denver

Cost: $5-$50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for some cute pups while sipping on cocktails and rating firefighter’s ugly sweaters at Sips of Fire. You can meet some sweet puppies to play with, purchase a 2018 Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar, and don the ugliest holiday sweater you can find — all to raise some money for Lifeline Puppy Rescue. You can also enter into win a Wall of Wine raffle or enter into a firefighter ugly sweater auction. Ladies get free drinks after 8 p.m. The cover charge is $5, while VIP tickets are on sale for $50.

Friday, December 8

Pintastic

When: December 8, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate your love of pins at Pintastic, the annual enamel pin show. Lowbrow Denver presents its annual pin-centric show after a push to bring it back from last year. This year, more artists and even more pins will be available for you to snag and add to your collections. Pins go fast, so hurry to grab one before they are gone.

Dinosaur Show

When: December 8-10, 3-8 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the largest showcase of Dinosaurs in North America at a Dinosaur Show. Jurassic Quest presents a dinosaur exhibit that features over 80 life-sized dinos with an interactive experience. The dinosaurs featured are hyper-realistic, some even animatronic to pull you into the Jurassic period. You can learn more about the ancient creatures and even take a ride on the back of some. It is like Jurassic Park, but real life.

Party Like Gatsby

When: December 8, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co., 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: A little party never killed nobody, right? So come celebrate the anniversary of the end of the prohibition Gatsby-style. Black Shirt Brewing Co. hosts a glamorous 1920s-themed party to commemorate the end of the prohibition era. Get dressed in your best 1920’s themed clothes and drink and dance the night away.

Where 305 meets 303!

When: December 8, 9 p.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The heat of Miami is traveling up to Denver with at Where 305 meets 303. Haute Luxe will throw a fashion show for its new luxury line at NATIV Hotel. DJ Gene Stella will spin hot beats for you to jam out to, while you sip on mojitos and watch some great fashion.

Moscow Ballet’s Nutcracker

When: December 8-9, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $28-$89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Paramount Denver presents a special holiday performance of Moscow Ballet’s Nutcracker. The Moscow Ballet travels to Denver for its 25th-anniversary tour of the Nutcracker. You do not want to miss Clara’s adventure through a magical Christmas land and fantastic ballet performances.

Christmas themed Haunted House – Krampus

When: December 8-9, 7-11 p.m.

Where: 13th Floor, 3400 E 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $27.99- $47.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The devil of Christmas visits Denver at Krampus, a holiday-themed haunted house. The team at the 13th floor will reimagine its huge new space to pull you away from jolly Saint Nick. Krampus, the demonic Christmas creature kidnaps the naughty and nice children during the holiday celebration. Be ready to get scared by Krampus, evil elves who hide on shelves and more. Tickets are selling fast, so grab one while you can.

Saturday, December 9

2017 Genius Wizard Vintages & Variants Release Party

When: December 9, 5 – 8 p.m.



Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here



The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is releasing the 2017 edition of its special seasonal stout with 2017 Genius Wizard Vintages & Variants Release Party. The party will celebrate the return of the Genius Wizard Russian Imperial Stout with a night packed with great food, booze and more. While you’re there, make sure to venture into Ratio’s brewhouse to see an awesome art installation and sample food from the soon-to-open Zeppelin Station. There will be everything from barbecue, poke and even banh mi.

Jackalope Denver

When: December 9-10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Jackalope Denver returns for a winter shopping fair. Local crafters pull together for a trendsetting experience with over 150 artisans. Food from Chibby Wibbitz Sliderz n Bitez and WongWayVeg will fuel your shopping adventures. If you are one of the first 25 people to check in at the information booth on Saturday and Sunday, you can get a bag full of special vendor goodies. Donation and bar proceeds will go towards Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies.

Winter Fest

When: December 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North, 299 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Open winter with Winter Fest in Cherry Creek North. Warm up with fire pits, beverages and treats, while you shop local for the holidays. Live ice carving, face painting and more activities are provided by local businesses around the area. The main celebration will be held in Fillmore Plaza.

Krampus Fest

When: December 9, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Leviathan, 258 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’t like Christmas? Release your inner demon at Krampus Fest. Leviathan hosts a day of Krampus filled debauchery. Special half priced tattoos, winter treats, drinks and more will fill your day with evil Christmas fun. The first 15 people to come in for a tattoo will get a gift bag of swag.

Ugly Sweater Party and Toy Drive

When: December 9, 11 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater and drink some beer at an Ugly Sweater Party and Toy Drive. Denver Beer Co. will tap a limited edition holiday brew for the party and anyone who wears an ugly sweater and brings a toy will get a BOGO beer. All toys will be donated to the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, cash donations are also welcome.

Holiday Fest

When: December 9, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Old South Gaylord Street, 1059 S Gaylord St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ring in the holidays at Holiday Fest. The fest will give you a chance to shop locally, giving back to your communities and let you take a peek at what lies on South Gaylord Street. The Original Dickens Carols will fill the air with carols throughout the day, while you shop for gifts. Santa will also make an appearance, so make sure you’ve been nice.

Snowga!

When: December 9 – February 10, 8-8:45 p.m.

Where: The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, 1611 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stretch out and practice a yoga flow at Snowga! yoga on ice. The yoga class is on the ice at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, so maybe wear some warmish clothes while you get into your vinyasa. The class is free and all levels are welcome to combine snow and yoga together.

Our Mutual Friend Turns 5

When: December 9, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: Party all night and imbibe on bold brews at Our Mutual Friend Brewery in RiNo. OMF Brewery turn five years old this week, and you do not want to miss the anniversary party. The first 150 people get a free fifth anniversary glass with the purchase of some delicious pours. There will also be new bottle releases to commemorate the fifth birthday of OMF Brewery.

Coat Drive and Pop-Up Market

When: December 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro hosts a Coat Drive and Pop-Up Market to bring in the start of Winter. A number of small businesses will gather together for the pop-up market to present their goods. If you bring a coat to donate, you can get a free mimosa, courtesy of The Nickel to sip as you shop. Coats will be donated to the Denver Rescue Mission.

Holiday Mix-Up Bout

When: December 9, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Glitterdome Denver Roller Derby, 3600 Wynkoop St, Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch some hardcore roller derby with a festive flair at Holiday Mix-Up Bout. The Glitterdome Denver Roller Derby will hosts a winter holiday themed roller derby night this weekend. You can vote in a costume contest while enjoying some smashing on skates. If you want to skate in a game, sign up here. All games are co-ed and themes include snowmen vs gingerbread and more.

Brewery Bus Loop

When: December 9 , 2-10 p.m.

Where: Little Machine Beer, 2924 W 20th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Take a bus around to get some great brews with a Brewery Bus Loop. The bus loop hits Little Machine Beer, Joyride, Zuni Street Brewing Company and Hogshead Brewery. If you take the loop to all of the breweries, you get a coupon for a free beer for whichever brewery you want. The bus ride is only $5 and you can purchase tickets at the starting brewery.

Yes Please Makers Market

When: December 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Yes Please, 3851 Steele St. Unit C, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yes Please host a one-time event at Yes Please Makers Market. The market features local vendors showcasing their goods for you to purchase. Some of the vendors include Craft Boner, Spur Coffee, Winter Session and more. Food and fun are guaranteed to pull you in.

Sunday, December 10

Yo-Yo Ma

When: December 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $75-$150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony welcomes, world-renowned cellist and conductor Yo-Yo Ma. The musician is back for the first time since 2011 and you do not want to miss the mind-blowing performance. The concert will feature John William’s Sound the bells! Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Ballet for Orchestra and Dvorák’s Concerto in B minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 104. Tickets are going fast, so get yours soon.

Bill Murray, John Vogler and Friends

When: December 10, 7:30-

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $45-$125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bill Murray and Jan Vogler join together for a literary musical experience. The actor and cellist met each other while traveling and became the best of friends in New York. The show will feature their stories and longtime project to push their two worlds together. Literary geniuses and master musicians will be mentioned and honored during the program.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: December 10, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Are any of your friends and family super metal? Find the perfect hardcore gift at the Heavy Metal Flea. Local vendors will present rad goods for you to check out while metal music puts you in the holiday mood. Vendors include Brainsicle, Gargola and more. This flea will be the last Metal flea of the year.

Sunday Peepshow

When: December 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sexy Santa anyone? Ophelia’s presents a Sunday Peepshow holiday special performance. Vivienne VaVoom will host for a final peepshow, as performers showcase amazing burlesque. The acts will include Gazella, Cherry Pop Pop Poppins and more. Hot beats by DJ Digg will set the sultry mood.

Mark Your Calendar

Dinosaurs of the Great Red Island

When: December 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

ELF The Musical

When: December 13-17, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25-$100 tickets available here

Snow Day Bar Crawl

When: December 16, 2-10 p.m.

Where: Starts at Brothers Bar and Grill, 1920 Market St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here