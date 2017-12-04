This morning, Red Rocks and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains announced via Facebook that more local acts will take the stage at the famous Morrison, Colorado venue this coming 2018 season. The Devil Makes Three will play with the Wood Brothers and Murder By Death on Friday, May 25, 2018. The Devil Makes Three most recently played two nights at the Ogden Theatre in November of this year and headlined Red Rocks in 2016 with Shakey Graves. Don’t miss the chance to see this bumpin’ bluegrass trio. Find tickets for sale this Friday, December 8 here.

Also announced this morning was Phil Lesh & the Terrapin Family Band with local favorite Leftover Salmon at Red Rocks on May 5, 2018. Both bands stem from bluegrass origins but have much more to offer. Read up on a past show by Denver’s own Leftover Salmon and you can find tickets for sale this Friday, December 8 here.