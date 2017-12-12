G-Eazy announced the 2018 “The Beautiful & Damned Tour” this afternoon with a stop on March 6 at the 1st Bank Center. The Denver show is just one of 20 stops on G’s tour and will highlight G-Eazy’s upcoming album The Beautiful & Damned, which is to be released on Friday, December 15. The upcoming album features artists such as Cardi B, Halsey and E-40 and has already featured some top-chart tracks such as “No Limit.”

The Beautiful & Damned tour starts in early February and ends in late March and showcases other American rappers such as Trippie Redd & Phora and Anthony Russo. Local pre-sales are available for purchase today at 2 p.m. (code: NOLIMIT) and official ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 15 here.

