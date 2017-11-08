This weekend get your fashion on and drink some great drinks. Start your weekend off by attending one of the biggest fashion events in Denver, Denver Fashion Weekend. Then, get some great pancakes and art in at the Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show. Later if you want to get some good cheese and beer in, check out Denver Mac and Cheese Beerfest. When you need to burn that all off and get physical, head over to Taylor Swiftasana or the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo. At the end of the week, when you are feeling charitable, help raise funds at Spreading Wings Gala, or help the homeless at Take This and Keep Warm. However you spend your weekend, you need to check out these events in Denver.

Thursday, November 9

Denver Fashion Weekend

When: November 9-12, 7-11 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15-$70, get tickets here

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine hosts one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Denver Fashion Weekend. Be prepared to see some wild fashion and hair designs. Denver Fashion Weekend has been revamped to create a whole new experience and fantastic show. Night one will feature local and international fashion designers and boutiques. Night two will kick off featuring nine different designers from all over the world presented by Denver boutique Garbarini. Last, but not least, night three will give way to an amazing hair show that will feature a line up of inspiring hair stylists. RSVP now to snag a runway seat or standing room spot, because they sell out fast.

Zines and Cereal

When: Thursday, November 9, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Europa Coffeehouse, 76 S. Pennsylvania St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Get some cheap breakfast at Europa Coffeehouse with a $2 bowl of cereal and a $2 cup of coffee. There will be vegan and gluten-free options available upon request. Local zinesters will be selling their zines, so bring some extra cash to pick up a great read as you eat your breakfast.

2017 Pray for Snow

When: November 9, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: REI Denver, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: REI Denver is throwing a preseason bash at 2017 Pray for Snow. The bash is an ’80s ski fashion-themed event celebrating the coming of winter. There will be beer from 10 Barrel Brewing, music by The Goonies and more. You can also participate in a fashion show and win prizes from REI and other vendors. A screening of the new film Rogue Elements will be shown in an outdoor movie theater. At the end of the night, there will be a burning of a giant cactus covered in Twinkies. The event will donate all beer sales to benefit the non-profit organization Protect Our Winters.

Friday, November 10

Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show

When: November 10, 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: There is nothing better than free pancakes and some great art, so make your way over to the Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show. There will be more than 75 new artists featuring their work of photography, paintings, sculpture, graffiti and more. This a 21 and over event, so you can also imbibe on booze as you peruse the art. The Pancakes and Booze Art Show was created in 2009 and has toured the United States as the nation’s largest art show of emerging artists. This artist movement has showed in more than 25 different cities all over the world.

Movember Roll

When: November 10, 9-10 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Make sure you are mustachioed, real or not, for Mustache Ride 3 Movember Roll. Roll Denver is teaming up with Movember Foundation to raise funds for mens health issues. So lace up your roller skates and roll the night away to music from DJ SOUP. There will be $3 drink specials for you to enjoy and if you don’t want to skate, you can dance to the music. The event has no cover, however, donations are heavily suggested instead.

Speakeasy at the Savoy

When: November 10-11, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $18 at the door

The Lowdown: West of the Blues hosts a dance-centric Speakeasy at the Savoy. There will be a reception and dance performances with mini dance lessons with CMDance Dance Team and dance teachers to follow. To get in, you need to knock on the door and whisper “Caryn sent me.” There will also be ‘bathtub’ gin cocktails, social dancing and more. DJs Sam Souza and La Wanna M. Larson will be providing beats for you to jam out to. CMDance is also a part of Denver Arts Week, so you do not want to miss this Speakeasy.

Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo

When: November 10-12, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kick off the start of the winter sports season at the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Expo. This 26th annual event will feature interactive exhibits, live acts and more. There will giveaways all weekend long that you do not want to miss out on. The $15 ticket includes a $10 gift card from GetSkiTickets.com and a one-year subscription to SKI Magazine.

DiSTILLed: Pair

When: Friday, November 10, 6 – 10 p.m.



Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $30-$40, get tickets here



The Lowdown: DiSTILLed is back this fall for an evening of art and wine pairing with tasty bites. Clyfford Still Museum is partnering with the Wine Dispensary to give you one of the most memorable evenings of the year. There will be delicious bites that will be paired with 10 fabulous wines, as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options for you to snack on. Be sure to snag your tickets quickly because they sell out fast.

Harry Potter Art Exhibit

When: November 10-12, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Incredible Art Gallery, 1020 15th St. Unit 1V, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dive into the world of Harry Potter at the Harry Potter Art Exhibit. The Harry Potter Artist Exhibit will feature two live artists, Christopher Clark and Brian Cooper. This exhibit will be open at the Incredible Art Gallery all weekend long and it is completely free. All who attend, muggle or magic folk, will Free 9″x11″ Harry Potter print. There will be refreshments and hot sandwiches from South Philly CheeseSteak, along with beer and wine available for you to enjoy during the exhibit. Clark and Cooper will also be available to sign and add hand embellishments to your individual artwork that will make each piece a one-of-a-kind.

SCFD Free Day

When: November 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Don’t miss the chance to go to the wildly popular Molly Brown House Museum at SCFD Free Day. Normally tickets to the Molly Brown House are $11 and events tend to sell out, so now is the best time to go the museum without any fee. The museum has been open for more than 47 years and tells a story about “unsinkable” Margaret “Molly” Brown and her achievements. Tickets are first come, first serve, so get them quick at the museum’s gift shop.

Saturday, November 11

Demetri Martin

When: November 11, 9-11:59 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $37.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the “Let’s Get Awkward” tour with Demetri Martin. Martin’s tour will go through 36 spots in the United States and Denver happens to be on that list. Demetri Martin has been featured on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has performed his famous stand up sketches all over the United States.

Pupusa Festival

When: November 11, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Village Exchange, 1609 Havana St., Aurora

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Experience the taste of El Salvador at a Pupusa Festival. What are Pupusas? They are corn tortillas stuffed with all types of deliciousness. This free event will allow you to taste a variety of Pupusas and other dishes from El Salvador. There will be raffles to win prizes from, games and more. There will also be traditional dance performances to celebrate Salvadorean culture.

TEDx Wonder

When: November 11, 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $40-$100, get tickets here

The Lowdown: TEDxMileHigh will present Wonder, a series of talks that will peak your curiosity and open your imagination. Discussions about new concepts and fascinations will be available for you to get inspired from. TEDxMileHigh is part of the TED organization, a non-profit that promotes education of all aspects of life. These talks are limited to 18 minutes and invites experience from people of all places and backgrounds.

Denver Mac and Cheese Beerfest

When: Saturday, November 11, 6 – 10 p.m.



Where: Vinyl Events Center, 1082 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35-$50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’re a lover of mac and cheese and beer, then you need to come out for Denver Mac and Cheese Beerfest. There will be more than 50 craft beers, wines and spirits for you to try. There will also be 10 different restaurant booths offering their signature mac and cheese selections for you to sample. There will be a live band and DJ booths set up to get you on your feet. So, come out and enjoy some awesome music, beer and killer mac and cheese.

Spreading Wings Gala

When: November 11, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 E Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $150-$300, get tickets here

The Lowdown: This Veteran’s Day honor those who have served through the Flight For Life Colorado at the Spreading Wings Gala. Flight For Life Colorado was founded 45 years ago at Denver’s St. Anthony Hospital and has helped thousands of patients get the medical care needed for them to survive. This event will feature stories from those rescuers and those who have been rescued by Flight For Life Colorado. THE SILHOUETTES® will be performing tributes to those who have served.

3rd ÆNNIVERSARY PARTY

When: November 11, 12-11 p.m.

Where: FERMÆNTRA, 1715E Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: FERMÆNTRA is celebrating three years of serving Denver with a 3rd ÆNNIVERSARY PARTY. The first 100 people will get a commemorative 3rd Anniversary Rastal Teku glass to keep and use with their first pour. There will be food available from Quiero Arepas and Skadi’s food truck. You do not want to miss this beer focussed event with more than 20 beers to be tapped and rotated throughout the day, giveaways and more.

SUPERNOVA Encore

When: November 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax, Denver

Cost: Free, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you missed SUPERNOVA Digital Animation Festival, you get a second chance at seeing all of the amazing work at Supernova Encore. The encore features a presentation of this year’s winning entries of SUPERNOVA. There will also be a presentation of four different works by four local artists that were chosen for Supernova programming, including two who screened as part of the SUPERNOVA competition. There will be a Q&A following the presentations with nine different artists and the festival director, Ivar Zeile.

Sunday, November 12

Taylor Swiftasana

When: November 12, 9-10 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Shake it off with Big Booty Yoga at Taylor Swiftasana. Grab your mat and let nightmares become daydreams with this class for all levels of yogis. Kady Lafferty, the creator of Big Booty Yoga always hosts the best and most fun yoga courses. The $15 will get you a spot in the class and a free mimosa or beer to sip as you bend. Remember, it’s yoga in a bar, so don’t get too serious.

Take This and Keep Warm

When: November 12, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, on Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Spread love and joy by placing scarves, hats, gloves and more around trees with Take This and Keep Warm. For the third year in a row, Coley Uriona will gather winter clothes and hygiene kits to help the homeless around Denver. So find some warm winter hats and scarves to tie around a tree with a note saying, “I am not lost, please take me and keep warm.” Any items that are too large to put on a tree will be brought to the Denver YMCA Shelter.

Dark Goddess Festival

When: November 12, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Honor dark goddesses at the Dark Goddess Festival. You can explore you inner connection to dark goddesses, such as Persephone, Demeter, Medusa and more. There will be healers, readers and a live DJ to keep your inner goddess moving. There will also be entertainers, door prizes and more. At the end of the festival, there will be a ritual to honor the Dark Goddess. You are free to dress up and explore the mysteries of the Dark Goddess that are set before you.

Sunday Peepshow

When: November 12, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $17, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enjoy some amazing burlesque at the Sunday Peepshow at Ophelia’s. Vivienne VaVoom will be hosting this sexy show and will present five different acts for entertainment. DJ Digg will be providing music for you to feel yourself. Drinks will also be available for imbibing while you watch the show.

Silent Disco Yoga

When: November 14, 6-7 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour

When: November 14-21, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

Warren Miller’s Line of Descent

When: November 16-18, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $26.50, get tickets here