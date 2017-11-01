Demetri Martin is coming to Denver on November 11 for a night at the Paramount Theatre. The comedian is stopping by in support of his “Let’s Get Awkward” tour. In addition to his anticipated deadpan delivery, he will also showcase some of the deeper and more personal aspects of his life.

Martin spoke with 303 Magazine to get the word out about the event (tickets for which can be purchased here). Read on about what to expect and what the comedian loves about our Mile High City.

303 Magazine: What comes to mind for you when you think of Denver and performing here?

Demetri Martin: I love Denver. A few things actually come to mind, namely, the airport. It is in the middle of nowhere. As a comedian, you get to tour all over, and I am pretty sure I have had more flights delayed or canceled in Denver than anywhere else. Also, it reminds me of a joke I used to have about how I was going to open a store in the Chicago airport full of shirts and things that said, “Welcome to Denver!” to confuse the people coming off the planes. Then, I would be like, “oh shit. Put ‘not Denver’ over it.”

303: Do you have a favorite memory or awkward moment from any Denver experiences?

DM: I’ve been heckled in Comedy Works before. I had a heckler in the front row who would not stop. That is typical, but this one was awkward because he just would not stop.

303: How much of what actually happens to you is pulled from real interactions?

DM: I’d say a fair amount. I also like daydreaming; it was something I was always drawn to growing up. Sometimes I beat myself up because I don’t have more personal stories to talk about. This tour I have tried to incorporate a few more stories. I am actually trying to talk more about my life.

303: You’re known for your deadpan style and one-liners. Do you turn that on for work or is that how you converse in your day-to-day?

DM: Over the years, I think that used to be more of my day-to-day, and then I got more serious. When you become a comedian, if you think of something funny around your comedian friends, you keep it to yourself so that they don’t recognize it in your material and think, “are you trying out material on us?”

Comedians are really lucky, because we get a lot of attention. I am categorized as awkward, I am not cool. I over analyze, and I am trying to do that less in my day-to-day.

303: You have said before that your goal is to go deeper with your comedy. Do you feel like that goal has been achieved?

DM: A little bit. I am still figuring it out. I love jokes and I love writing jokes. I have figured out a few bits but I don’t want it to be bullshit. I have to be content with the timing and figuring that out.

303: So, Denver can expect some deeply perplexing witticisms?

DM: Yeah, yeah. This tour is much more personal, too. I am trying to be more present, and not, “Here are my jokes.” Being on tour can be very organic, and it is a great way to solidify an act and joke.

303: Your book did very well this fall. Is it easy for you to transition your comedy from word to ink?

DM: I find it tricky. I draw a lot. At night I either read or draw. I’ve learned that if I do it consistently, I get enough to do a book. The hard part is the end of a project, and transitioning it into stand up. I love stand up, but I would go nuts if I had to do only stand up. A book is a solitary project, which I enjoy.

303: Aside from writing and touring, can you talk to us about any of your other projects?

DM: I am working on my next script for a movie, hopefully it turns into a movie in the next year. I’m shooting a special in Seattle in December, and hopefully next year put out a book of stories. I am looking forward to that.

303: What can we tell our readers to expect from your upcoming performance?

DM: A lot of jokes, new material, and I have a guitar. It will change night to night. I am a big procrastinator, so the closer we get to the special the better the set will be, which is good for you guys.