What’s better than boozy drinks on cold nights? Discounted boozy drinks on cold nights. The Passport Program is bringing two for one drinks specials back to Denver just in time for the holidays, and we couldn’t think of a reason not to indulge.

The Passport Program is no stranger to the Mile High. For the past four years, the program has sparked adventure and exploration in Denver by promoting local businesses and non-profits through pocket-sized discount books.

For its 2017 winter edition, formerly known as the Winter Warmer, Passport caters to Colorado’s 21-plus crowd with drink discounts. This year the booklet will have 40 featured locations — from Bar Fausto to Wayward — 13 of which have never been featured in the program.

This season’s Passport will additionally extend past city limits with a unique promotion designed to cater to those spending their free time in the snow.

“Those that purchase their Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins Passports online before December 1 will receive a free Mountain Passport, valued at $20,” said Amy Osgood coordinator for The Passport Program. “This is designed to explore the aprés lifestyle thriving high in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains in towns like Vail, Breckenridge, Idaho Springs, Silver Plume, Aspen, Winter Park, Buena Vista, Carbondale, Steamboat Springs and more.”

Whether you’re a classic cocktail lover looking for an excuse to explore all that the Denver booze scene has to offer, The Passport Program’s Winter Edition will help you out.

The Winter Passport is valid from December 1 through March 15. For more information or to purchase a Passport visit the site here.

Participating venues are: 14er Brewing, Angelo’s Taverna, Bang Up to the Elephant!, Bar Fausto, bar helix, Bear Creek Distillery, Bellwether, Block & Larder, Call to Arms Brewing Co., Cart-Driver, Colt & Gray, Corinne Restaurant, Crazy Mountain Brewing Co., Dio Mio, Ernie’s Bar & Pizza, The Family Jones, Fish N Beer, Fort Greene Bar, French 75, Goed Zuur, Goldspot Brewing Co., The High Lonesome, Hudson Hill, Illegal Pete’s, The Infinite Monkey Theorem, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Laws Whiskey House, Luca, Our Mutual Friend Brewing Co., Ratio Beerworks, Root Down, Sarto’s, Sarto’s Pantry, Satchel’s on 6th, Ste. Ellie, Strange Craft Beer Co., TRVE Brewing Co., Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, Vesta, Vital Root, Wayward, and Wit’s End Brewing Co.