Denver’s gearing up for Thanksgiving with seasonal releases and fall-themed dinners. Start your week off at Alpine Dog with charcuterie beer and cheese, head down to the Infinite Monkey Theorem for Wine & Pie night Tuesday and pre-order crowlers and pies for your Thanksgiving party at Denver Beer Company this weekend. With all the desserts, beers and wines in town, Denver is going to be a fun place to be this week.

Monday, November 13

Craft Beer, Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing

When: Monday, November 13, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company — 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $20 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Alpine Brewing Company is offering a pairing of cheese, charcuterie and select craft beers this Monday. In celebration of its 3rd anniversary, the team is rolling out special beers to pair with Truffle Cheese Shops delectable cheeses.

Wine Dinner for Wildfire Relief

When: Monday, November 13, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Emmerson — 1600 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $100

The Lowdown: In light of the devastation left by the recent California wildfires, Emmerson in Boulder is offering a four-course dinner featuring a paired wine with each dish. All proceeds benefit winemakers and sommeliers for California Wildfire Relief organization. Make your reservations today.

Tuesday, November 14

Cupcakes & Cider with Mermaids Bakery

When: Tuesday, November 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Mermaids Bakery is at it again, offering another cupcake and cider pairing. This time they are featuring Thanksgiving-themed cupcakes like the LeChene stuffing cupcake, with mashed potatoes frosting and a cranberry sauce topper. Be sure to swing by early before they sell out of these delicious desserts.

Wine & Pie Me

When: Tuesday, November 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem — 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: It’s the time of year when leaves change, snow begins to fall, and Infinite Monkey Theorem has its annual Wine and Pie night. Get into the fall spirit with Infinite Monkey’s holiday-themed pies and wines. Make your reservations today.

Wednesday, November 15

Paint, Wood Art, & Craft Beer at Zuni Street Brewing Company

When: Wednesday, November 15, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company — 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $39

The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company featuers a build-and-brew event this Wednesday. Included in the package is an instructional painting, a wood-art canvas, unlimited paint supplies and, of course, craft beer. Reserve your spot today.

Thursday, November 16

Oskar Blues Tapped Dinner

When: Thursday, November 16, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Rosedale — 1135 E. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This Thursday at the Rosedale, you can find a five-course meal featuring five Oskar Blues beers per course. Serving items such as the toasted walnut and chocolate braised pork with mini egg rolls and plum honey sauce, this is one meal you won’t want to miss.

Three-Course Vegan Tapas Pairing

When: Thursday, November 16, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: City O’ City — 206 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great, creative vegan food is hard to come by when dining out, but this Thursday, that’s exactly what you’ll find at City O’ City. Featuring a three-course meal and a paired beer from Alpine Dog Brewing Company for every course, this is a vegan’s dream come true. Swing by City O’ City at 6 p.m. for healthy food and a good time.

Friday, November 17

Dry Hopped Cranberry Sour Release

When: Friday, November 17, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse — 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cranberries reach peak color and flavor during the fall season, so now’s the perfect time for Factotum Brewhouse to release its dry-hopped cranberry sour beer. This perfectly balanced sour beer starts pouring at 3 p.m., so be sure to arrive early to get a pint.

National Yeti Day

When: Friday, November 17, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This Friday is National Yeti Day and Great Divide Barrel Bar is celebrating in a fantastic fashion: showcasing 10 Yeti beers on tap, giveaways and treats from Sweet Action Ice Cream. Stop by Great Divide this Friday and celebrate the day of the Yeti.

Saturday, November 18

Wynkoop’s Day of Darks

When: Saturday, November 18, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Company — 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off right at Wynkoop Brewing Company. Featuring more than 30 local craft breweries, commemorative glasses and unlimited dark beer tastings, this is one event you won’t want to miss. All proceeds benefit charity, so drink dark beer for a good cause this weekend at Wynkoop.

GQue’s 2nd Anniversary Giveaway and Holiday Cooking Class

When: Saturday, November 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions — 2485 N. Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: Cooking for the whole family on Thanksgiving can seem like a daunting task, and there’s nothing worse than preparing a meal all day long and then hear your family complain about it. So this Friday freshen up your culinary skills with GQue’s anniversary giveaway and holiday cooking class. Sign up here.

Pray for Snow Party

When: Saturday, November 18, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Company — 2620 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 10 Barrel Brewing Company is releasing its Pray For Snow brew this weekend. In celebration of the fall beer release, 10 Barrel will have live music, giveaways and as much beer as you can drink.

Thanksgiving Pie and Beer Pairing

When: Saturday, November 18, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Company — 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $21.99

The Lowdown: This weekend, the Denver Beer Company features paired beers with holiday pies. Pre-order will also be available for pies and crowlers to pick up for Thanksgiving. Get your tickets today.

Sunday, November 19

Pie Crust 101 with The Long I Pie

When: Sunday, November 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Craftsman & Apprentice — 1325 E. 22nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Making a good crust is the hardest part of making homemade pie from scratch. This weekend, master the art at The Craftsman & Apprentice pie class along with the Long I Pie. Impress your family with your new skills this Thanksgiving.

The Center presents TRANSFormation

When: Sunday, November 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: La Rumba — 99 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65

The Lowdown: This Sunday, join The LGBT Community Center of Colorado for a special brunch to honor leaders in Colorado’s transgender community. The event is being catered by Epicurean Catering and will feature a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the transgender community. Get your tickets now.

