Monday, November 6
Recommended: Smokey Brights w/ Bark Wilson, Cocordion @ Lost Lake
By blending elements of indie-rock and glam rock, the Seattle based band Smokey Brights has created a name for itself and is now branching out from Seattle as they make their way to Denver on Monday. Joining Smokey Brights on their stop in Denver are two local acts Bark Wilson and Cocordion, making this an intimate blend of national and local up-and-coming talent.
Also see…
The Drums w/ Methyl Ethel @ The Bluebird Theater
American Murder Song @ Globe Hall
New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sinister Pig w/ Married A Dead Man, Bomb Threat @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, November 7
Recommended: 6lack w/ Sabrina Claudio, Sy Ari Da Kid @ The Ogden Theatre
Coming right out of the hip-hop hub of Atlanta, rapper 6lack is bringing his beats to The Odgen on Tuesday. 6lack is known for his slower paced songs that seem to pack the same punch as more upbeat hip-hop songs. R&B singer Sabrina Claudio, along with fellow hip-hop performer and Atlantan Sy Ari Da Kid, is on the bill as well. If you’re looking for some Tuesday night slow jams, this will be the show to see.
Also see…
Theory Of A Deadman w/ Royal Republic & Ayron Jones @ The Gothic Theatre
Rain In July w/ If I Fail, Hot Mulligan, ColdFront, Hold Close, In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Beach Slang w/ Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Hannah Racecar @ The Marquis Theatre
Tight Fright w/ Hellgrammites, The Uglys @ Lost Lake
Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz
Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Sutherlin w/ Stubborn Son and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern
Dance With The Dead + Gost w/ Thrillsville @ Globe Hall
Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Wednesday, November 8
Recommended: Tyler, The Creator w/ Taco @ The Ogden Theatre
Tyler, The Creator is a name that has generated a lot of buzz in the hip-hop scene for the last five years. From his initial release of Goblin to his most recent release of Flower Boy, Tyler Okonma continues to demonstrate why he’s worthy of the attention he’s been getting. On Wednesday, Tyler, The Creator is headed into the Mile High City along with fellow artist Taco for a night at The Odgen.
Also see…
Victor Wooten w/ Derrick Hodge @ The Gothic Theatre
Blockhead w/ Manatee Commune, Ninety Six, Direct Drive, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ryan Dart (Album Release) w/ Super 400, A.J. Fullerton @ Larimer Lounge
The Go Rounds w/ Chris Bathgate, Tmule @ Lost Lake
Low Cut Connie w/ Jake La Botz @ The Hi-Dive
Justin Jay Live Band @ Bar Standard
DPO With A Twist (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Amplified Heat w/ Love Gang, Wild Call @ 3 Kings Tavern
Alex Tripp Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Robber’s Roost w/ LUDLOW, Crow Cavalier, Fire Ant Season, Pickles @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Shigeto w/ Ela Minus @ Globe Hall
Izabel Crane w/ Forrest Porridge, Youth and Canvas @ The Walnut Room
Poco ft. Rusty Young @ Soiled Dove Underground
Amdusias w/ Stone Disciple, Body Stacker, Ekelhaft @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, November 9
Recommended: Wolfgang Gartner @ Beta Nightclub
EDM producer Wolfgang Gartner is hitting up Denver’s Beta Nightclub on Thursday for a night of bass heavy tracks. The LA DJ has been on the EDM scene since 2011 and has an impressive catalog of collaborations including songs with Skrillex and will.i.am. Denver is known as one of the best cities for EDM and a seeing a show in LoDo is one of many ways to celebrate this reputation.
Also see…
Spafford w/ Soule Monde @ The Ogden Theatre
Felly w/ Trip Carter, Trapo @ The Gothic Theatre
Maddie’s Changed (Album Release Show) w/ Postcards, Gestalt, POST/WAR @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Moves Collective w/ Henry & The Invisibles, Modern Whiskey Market @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Burial Plot + Remain and Sustain (Split EP Release Show) w/ Dead Set, Sould, Venom and Valor @ The Marquis Theatre
Luca Lush w/ Motoko, Thoreau @ Larimer Lounge
Front Country w/ The Lonesome Days, Matt Rouch @ Lost Lake
Guantanamo Baywatch w/ Cheap Perfume, Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals @ The Hi-Dive
Mariachi Sol de Mexico w/ Mariachi Ensemble Los Correcaminos de MSU Denver, Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra @ The Paramount Theatre
Aaron Diehl: Solo Piano (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Share The Beat w/ DJ Alf, Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Moonlight Bloom w/ Soul Juice, Green Hit @ Globe Hall
John Statz w/ Paul Kimbiris, Hayward Williams @ The Walnut Room
DJ Who Gaf, Low Frequency Output, Lithium, Blast Nice @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, November 10
Recommended: Illenium w/ Vanic, Said The Sky, Dabin, Toy Box @ 1st Bank Center
To round up a week of hip-hop and EDM, electronic artist Illenium is taking on one of Denver’s biggest venues at The 1st Bank Center. Illenium has been producing music for the better part of the last decade and has even moved to Denver from his hometown of San Francisco. Illenium has been moving up the Denver venue ladder at a very fast pace and we can’t wait to see where he plays next. For now, check out his show at The 1st Bank Center this Friday with Vanic, Dabin and fellow Denver natives Said The Sky and Toy Box.
Also see…
Desert Dwellers & Quixotic w/ Mikey Thunder, Erothyme, Moon Frog @ The Ogden Theatre
Cabinet + Billy Strings w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater
Kid Cudi @ The Fillmore
Death From Above w/ The Beaches @ The Gothic Theatre
Fall Out Boy w/ Blackbear, Jaden Smith @ The Pepsi Center
Type w/ Color, Claygo @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Homemade Spaceship w/ FunkStatik, TruFeelz, Pandasaywhat, Kingloop3y @ Cervantes’ Other Side
This Broken Beat (Album Release Show) w/ Nightlove, OptycNerd, Wanderer, Water Aerobics @ The Marquis Theatre
Slaughter Beach + Dog w/ Shannen Moser (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge
Melvv (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge
Paul Cauthen w/ The Texas Gentlemen, Hang Rounders @ Lost Lake
Fathers w/ Wild Call, Poolside At The Flamingo, Voight @ The Hi-Dive
Trollphace + P0GMAN + Ponicz @ Beta Nightclub
Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Anisha Rush Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Charles Esten @ The Grizzly Rose
Still Valley w/ Sugar Skulls & Marigolds, Green Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern
Trout Steak Revival w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Gone Full Heathen (Album Release) w/ Married A Dead Man, Vexing @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
Consider The Source w/ The Arturo Complex, Chaff @ Globe Hall
Float Like A Buffalo w/ Native Station, Tokyo Rodeo @ The Walnut Room
Shakedown Street + Three Days In The Saddle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
A Tribute To Tom Petty ft. The Humbuckers, Reverend Nasty and The Soul Stealers, Jambox @ Herman’s Hideaway
Morsel w/ Moonraddish (The Clientele), Special Guest @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Zoe Lewis @ Tuft Theatre
The Quebe Sisters w/ The Good Time Travelers @ Daniels Hall
Saturday, November 11
Recommended: SunSquabi w/ Russ Liquid, Escort, Defunk, Flamingosis @ The Fillmore
Colorado’s own three-piece electro-funk group SunSquabi is headed home for a show at The Fillmore Auditorium. The trio celebrated two releases in 2017, Deluxe EP and Live in Boulder which was recorded live at The Fox Theatre in Denver’s neighboring city of Boulder (and is also a great preview for their upcoming show). Joining SunSquabi are fellow electro-jam bands Russ Liquid, Escort, Flamingosis and Colorado-based artist Defunk.
Also see…
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness w/ Allen Stone, Oxblood and More @ The Ogden Theatre
Billy Strings + Cabinet w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater
Giraffage w/ Sweater Beats. WINGTIP @ The Gothic Theatre
Bass Control w/ Barely Alive, Dodge & Fuski, Dubloadz, Myro, Oolacile, Virtual Riot @ Summit Music Hall
Perpetual Groove w/ Skydyed, MONTU @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
2nd Annual Corduroy Classic ft. Anders Beck w/ Special Guests Scott Hachey & Casey Russell, Emily Clark, Members of Eminence Ensemble, Tenth Mountain Division and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ghostemane w/ Wavy Jone$, Nedarb, Wasted Youth @ The Marquis Theatre
Jacob Banks w/ Vera Blue @ Larimer Lounge
Cold Specks Fool w/ La Timpa @ Lost Lake
Bad Boy Bill @ Beta Nightclub
Traitors w/ Sabella and More @ The Roxy Theatre
Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
BlackDots w/ Bastards Of Young, Law Suit Models, Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern
DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy, Tear Garden, Download) w/ DJOTO, Dizy Pixl, DJ Mudwulf (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
SCREWTAPE w/ Remain & Sustain, Victim Culture, $pooky Pu$$y @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
Spafford @ Globe Hall
Seth Doud w/ Andy Sydow, Dear Me, @ The Walnut Room
Fletcher Grove + Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Thunderground Metalfest 2017 ft. IncarniT, Immortal Synn, Fist Fight, Escaping Amenti, Deception, Draghoria, StryKiarn @ Herman’s Hideaway
Nico Martinez w/ J.O.B., Zach Maxwell @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Julie Geller Experience @ Tuft Theatre
The Ragged Union & The Martin Gilmore Trio @ Daniels Hall
Sunday, November 12
Recommended: Bad Suns w/ Hunny, QTY @ The Gothic Theatre
Contemporary rockers Bad Suns are finishing out the week at The Gothic Theatre on Sunday. With only two studio albums under their belts, Bad Suns are known for their blend of modern rock and indie music. This show will also be a blend of coast-to-coast tunes. Both Bad Suns and Hunny share California as their home state and the third act of the evening, QTY, hails from New York.
Also see…
Kishi Bashi w/ Tall Tall Trees @ The Bluebird Theater
Our Lady Peace w/ Smshng Hrts @ Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase ft. Awaximus, Mvnkeyboy, Lytes Edison, Silent J, Symphonic, De’Von Mitch, IRAHJON, SkyLink, Swank Sinatra, Elijah $tewart and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties w/ Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Crooked Teeth, Shortly @ The Marquis Theatre
Wifisfuneral w/ Danny Towers, 458Keez, Chris Dinero, DJ Yazmine @ Larimer Lounge
The California Harvest Tour w/ A Plus, Aceyalone, Equipto, Z-Man, True Justice, Travellers Music, Lyrical Landlordz, Six-O-Clock @ Lost Lake
Umek w/ Sean Glynn @ Beta Nightclub
Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
Victor Wainwright (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Beth Peterson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Brooke & Dawn w/ The Body of Ray Brower, Sean Hennigan, Jordan David Shafer @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Whiskey Shivers w/ Billy Strings @ Globe Hall
Motograter w/ Bound By Years, Leveler, Uncle Punch, Seven Days Lost @ Herman’s Hideaway
Rush Hour Train w/ Dynamic Distraction. Queen City Funk Band, Afterglow Alliance @ Your Mom’s House Denver
