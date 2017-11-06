On top of the extra hour of sleep we just got, November is off to a busy start full of nightly happenings in over 20 Denver venues. One of the best parts about Denver’s concert scene is the sheer volume of concerts happening on a daily basis all year round. By attending these shows, you’re not only supporting local music, you’re allowing all of Denver’s venues to continue to turn on their lights.

Monday, November 6

Recommended: Smokey Brights w/ Bark Wilson, Cocordion @ Lost Lake

By blending elements of indie-rock and glam rock, the Seattle based band Smokey Brights has created a name for itself and is now branching out from Seattle as they make their way to Denver on Monday. Joining Smokey Brights on their stop in Denver are two local acts Bark Wilson and Cocordion, making this an intimate blend of national and local up-and-coming talent.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

The Drums w/ Methyl Ethel @ The Bluebird Theater

American Murder Song @ Globe Hall

New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sinister Pig w/ Married A Dead Man, Bomb Threat @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, November 7

Recommended: 6lack w/ Sabrina Claudio, Sy Ari Da Kid @ The Ogden Theatre

Coming right out of the hip-hop hub of Atlanta, rapper 6lack is bringing his beats to The Odgen on Tuesday. 6lack is known for his slower paced songs that seem to pack the same punch as more upbeat hip-hop songs. R&B singer Sabrina Claudio, along with fellow hip-hop performer and Atlantan Sy Ari Da Kid, is on the bill as well. If you’re looking for some Tuesday night slow jams, this will be the show to see.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Theory Of A Deadman w/ Royal Republic & Ayron Jones @ The Gothic Theatre

Rain In July w/ If I Fail, Hot Mulligan, ColdFront, Hold Close, In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Beach Slang w/ Dave Hause and The Mermaid, Hannah Racecar @ The Marquis Theatre

Tight Fright w/ Hellgrammites, The Uglys @ Lost Lake

Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Sutherlin w/ Stubborn Son and More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

Dance With The Dead + Gost w/ Thrillsville @ Globe Hall

Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Singer-Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Open Mic Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Wednesday, November 8

Recommended: Tyler, The Creator w/ Taco @ The Ogden Theatre

Tyler, The Creator is a name that has generated a lot of buzz in the hip-hop scene for the last five years. From his initial release of Goblin to his most recent release of Flower Boy, Tyler Okonma continues to demonstrate why he’s worthy of the attention he’s been getting. On Wednesday, Tyler, The Creator is headed into the Mile High City along with fellow artist Taco for a night at The Odgen.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Victor Wooten w/ Derrick Hodge @ The Gothic Theatre

Blockhead w/ Manatee Commune, Ninety Six, Direct Drive, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ryan Dart (Album Release) w/ Super 400, A.J. Fullerton @ Larimer Lounge

The Go Rounds w/ Chris Bathgate, Tmule @ Lost Lake

Low Cut Connie w/ Jake La Botz @ The Hi-Dive

Justin Jay Live Band @ Bar Standard

DPO With A Twist (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Steel House ft. Scott Colley, Brian Blade, Edward Simon (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Amplified Heat w/ Love Gang, Wild Call @ 3 Kings Tavern

Alex Tripp Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Robber’s Roost w/ LUDLOW, Crow Cavalier, Fire Ant Season, Pickles @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Shigeto w/ Ela Minus @ Globe Hall

Izabel Crane w/ Forrest Porridge, Youth and Canvas @ The Walnut Room

Poco ft. Rusty Young @ Soiled Dove Underground

Amdusias w/ Stone Disciple, Body Stacker, Ekelhaft @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, November 9

Recommended: Wolfgang Gartner @ Beta Nightclub

EDM producer Wolfgang Gartner is hitting up Denver’s Beta Nightclub on Thursday for a night of bass heavy tracks. The LA DJ has been on the EDM scene since 2011 and has an impressive catalog of collaborations including songs with Skrillex and will.i.am. Denver is known as one of the best cities for EDM and a seeing a show in LoDo is one of many ways to celebrate this reputation.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Spafford w/ Soule Monde @ The Ogden Theatre

Felly w/ Trip Carter, Trapo @ The Gothic Theatre

Maddie’s Changed (Album Release Show) w/ Postcards, Gestalt, POST/WAR @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Moves Collective w/ Henry & The Invisibles, Modern Whiskey Market @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Burial Plot + Remain and Sustain (Split EP Release Show) w/ Dead Set, Sould, Venom and Valor @ The Marquis Theatre

Luca Lush w/ Motoko, Thoreau @ Larimer Lounge

Front Country w/ The Lonesome Days, Matt Rouch @ Lost Lake

Guantanamo Baywatch w/ Cheap Perfume, Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals @ The Hi-Dive

Mariachi Sol de Mexico w/ Mariachi Ensemble Los Correcaminos de MSU Denver, Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra @ The Paramount Theatre

Aaron Diehl: Solo Piano (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Share The Beat w/ DJ Alf, Jason Heller @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Moonlight Bloom w/ Soul Juice, Green Hit @ Globe Hall

John Statz w/ Paul Kimbiris, Hayward Williams @ The Walnut Room

DJ Who Gaf, Low Frequency Output, Lithium, Blast Nice @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, November 10

Recommended: Illenium w/ Vanic, Said The Sky, Dabin, Toy Box @ 1st Bank Center

To round up a week of hip-hop and EDM, electronic artist Illenium is taking on one of Denver’s biggest venues at The 1st Bank Center. Illenium has been producing music for the better part of the last decade and has even moved to Denver from his hometown of San Francisco. Illenium has been moving up the Denver venue ladder at a very fast pace and we can’t wait to see where he plays next. For now, check out his show at The 1st Bank Center this Friday with Vanic, Dabin and fellow Denver natives Said The Sky and Toy Box.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Desert Dwellers & Quixotic w/ Mikey Thunder, Erothyme, Moon Frog @ The Ogden Theatre

Cabinet + Billy Strings w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater

Kid Cudi @ The Fillmore

Death From Above w/ The Beaches @ The Gothic Theatre

Fall Out Boy w/ Blackbear, Jaden Smith @ The Pepsi Center

Type w/ Color, Claygo @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Homemade Spaceship w/ FunkStatik, TruFeelz, Pandasaywhat, Kingloop3y @ Cervantes’ Other Side

This Broken Beat (Album Release Show) w/ Nightlove, OptycNerd, Wanderer, Water Aerobics @ The Marquis Theatre

Slaughter Beach + Dog w/ Shannen Moser (Late Set) @ Larimer Lounge

Melvv (After Dark Set) @ Larimer Lounge

Paul Cauthen w/ The Texas Gentlemen, Hang Rounders @ Lost Lake

Fathers w/ Wild Call, Poolside At The Flamingo, Voight @ The Hi-Dive

Trollphace + P0GMAN + Ponicz @ Beta Nightclub

Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Anisha Rush Trio (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Charles Esten @ The Grizzly Rose

Still Valley w/ Sugar Skulls & Marigolds, Green Mountain @ 3 Kings Tavern

Trout Steak Revival w/ Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Gone Full Heathen (Album Release) w/ Married A Dead Man, Vexing @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

Consider The Source w/ The Arturo Complex, Chaff @ Globe Hall

Float Like A Buffalo w/ Native Station, Tokyo Rodeo @ The Walnut Room

Shakedown Street + Three Days In The Saddle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

A Tribute To Tom Petty ft. The Humbuckers, Reverend Nasty and The Soul Stealers, Jambox @ Herman’s Hideaway

Morsel w/ Moonraddish (The Clientele), Special Guest @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Zoe Lewis @ Tuft Theatre

The Quebe Sisters w/ The Good Time Travelers @ Daniels Hall

Saturday, November 11

Recommended: SunSquabi w/ Russ Liquid, Escort, Defunk, Flamingosis @ The Fillmore

Colorado’s own three-piece electro-funk group SunSquabi is headed home for a show at The Fillmore Auditorium. The trio celebrated two releases in 2017, Deluxe EP and Live in Boulder which was recorded live at The Fox Theatre in Denver’s neighboring city of Boulder (and is also a great preview for their upcoming show). Joining SunSquabi are fellow electro-jam bands Russ Liquid, Escort, Flamingosis and Colorado-based artist Defunk.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness w/ Allen Stone, Oxblood and More @ The Ogden Theatre

Billy Strings + Cabinet w/ Whiskey Shivers @ The Bluebird Theater

Giraffage w/ Sweater Beats. WINGTIP @ The Gothic Theatre

Bass Control w/ Barely Alive, Dodge & Fuski, Dubloadz, Myro, Oolacile, Virtual Riot @ Summit Music Hall

Perpetual Groove w/ Skydyed, MONTU @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

2nd Annual Corduroy Classic ft. Anders Beck w/ Special Guests Scott Hachey & Casey Russell, Emily Clark, Members of Eminence Ensemble, Tenth Mountain Division and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ghostemane w/ Wavy Jone$, Nedarb, Wasted Youth @ The Marquis Theatre

Jacob Banks w/ Vera Blue @ Larimer Lounge

Cold Specks Fool w/ La Timpa @ Lost Lake

Bad Boy Bill @ Beta Nightclub

Traitors w/ Sabella and More @ The Roxy Theatre

Cécile McLorin Salvant (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

BlackDots w/ Bastards Of Young, Law Suit Models, Swindlin’ Hearts @ 3 Kings Tavern

DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

cEvin Key (Skinny Puppy, Tear Garden, Download) w/ DJOTO, Dizy Pixl, DJ Mudwulf (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

SCREWTAPE w/ Remain & Sustain, Victim Culture, $pooky Pu$$y @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

Spafford @ Globe Hall

Seth Doud w/ Andy Sydow, Dear Me, @ The Walnut Room

Fletcher Grove + Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Thunderground Metalfest 2017 ft. IncarniT, Immortal Synn, Fist Fight, Escaping Amenti, Deception, Draghoria, StryKiarn @ Herman’s Hideaway

Nico Martinez w/ J.O.B., Zach Maxwell @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Julie Geller Experience @ Tuft Theatre

The Ragged Union & The Martin Gilmore Trio @ Daniels Hall

Sunday, November 12

Recommended: Bad Suns w/ Hunny, QTY @ The Gothic Theatre

Contemporary rockers Bad Suns are finishing out the week at The Gothic Theatre on Sunday. With only two studio albums under their belts, Bad Suns are known for their blend of modern rock and indie music. This show will also be a blend of coast-to-coast tunes. Both Bad Suns and Hunny share California as their home state and the third act of the evening, QTY, hails from New York.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Kishi Bashi w/ Tall Tall Trees @ The Bluebird Theater

Our Lady Peace w/ Smshng Hrts @ Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase ft. Awaximus, Mvnkeyboy, Lytes Edison, Silent J, Symphonic, De’Von Mitch, IRAHJON, SkyLink, Swank Sinatra, Elijah $tewart and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties w/ Steady Hands, Chase Huglin, Crooked Teeth, Shortly @ The Marquis Theatre

Wifisfuneral w/ Danny Towers, 458Keez, Chris Dinero, DJ Yazmine @ Larimer Lounge

The California Harvest Tour w/ A Plus, Aceyalone, Equipto, Z-Man, True Justice, Travellers Music, Lyrical Landlordz, Six-O-Clock @ Lost Lake

Umek w/ Sean Glynn @ Beta Nightclub

Rittz w/ Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

Victor Wainwright (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Beth Peterson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Brooke & Dawn w/ The Body of Ray Brower, Sean Hennigan, Jordan David Shafer @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Whiskey Shivers w/ Billy Strings @ Globe Hall

Motograter w/ Bound By Years, Leveler, Uncle Punch, Seven Days Lost @ Herman’s Hideaway

Rush Hour Train w/ Dynamic Distraction. Queen City Funk Band, Afterglow Alliance @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Want to get this list before everyone else?