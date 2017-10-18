On Saturday, November 11, Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) will feature a night full of national and international designers — a first for the DFW runway. Designers from New York, California, Paris, Milan and even Australia will showcase their designs for one night only.

The night is sponsored by Garbarini — a “runway fresh” Denver boutique that carries designs and collections from all over the world, including the ones showing at DFW. We’ve put together a preview of what to expect from the world-renowned designers you’ll see on Night Two.

Tickets to Night Two of DFW can be purchased here.

Whether you consider yourself a fashionista or the furthest thing from stylish, this is a night everyone can appreciate and enjoy.

Byron Lars

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: Byron Lars

Location: New York

The Lowdown: Byron Lars is an American designer who began designing under his own label in 1991. Byron Lars’s collection empowers women to feel positive and powerful about themselves. “I imagine women unapologetically conquering for the good of all in these clothes,” said Lars.

Zadig and Voltaire

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: Zadig & Voltaire

Location: Paris, France

The Lowdown: From Maisie Williams and Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid, all have modeled the designs of this French clothing brand. The ready-to-wear fashion label, named for the Zadig & Voltaire style of jeans, boots and leather jackets, gained a reputation for accessible and high quality luxury clothing.

add down

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: add down

Location: Milan

The Lowdown: “The lightest down jacket,” as deemed by the brand, add down was founded in 1999 and designs down jackets that aren’t meant to be used just for warmth. The designs of the jackets are tailored, fitted, creative and elegant. Designed for men, women and children, add adapts to seasonal trends and styles.

Smythe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: SMYTHE

Location: Canada

The Lowdown: From blazers to pencil skirts to jackets and blouses, the ready-to-wear “modern and emotional” collection is meant to fill the closets of the everyday business woman. And there’s no shortage of some famous faces who wear the SYMTHE line too.

Trina Turk and MILLY

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: Trina Turk and MILLY

Location: Los Angeles, California and New York

The Lowdown: Two designers, one segment. Trina Turk (LA) and MILLY (NYC) come together to present designs from their east and west coast collections. The clothing of Trina Turk was inspired by “multicultural mix, creativity, craftsmanship, architecture, and landscape” that creates fashion with classic American sportswear. MILLY epitomizes bold, advanced contemporary fashion with a feminine edge.

Diane Von Furstenberg

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: Diane Von Furstenberg

Location: New York

The Lowdown: The patterns are bold and the colors are vibrant. Founded in 1972 and known for the iconic wrap dress, American-Belgian designer Diane Von Furstenberg was named the most powerful woman in fashion by Forbes magazine. DVF has expanded to a full ready-to-wear collection and accessories that include handbags, shoes, small leather goods, scarves, and fine jewelry.

Haute Hippie

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: Haute Hippie

Location: New York

The Lowdown: The name is befitting for the collection. With styles and designs meant to be expressive and explorative, Haute Hippie brings couture clothing to hippie and free-loving designs.

Theory

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: Theory

Location: New York

The Lowdown: In 1997, then CEO Calvin Klein and Anne Klein, launched a clothing brand that focused on comfortable stretch pants. Having surpassed designing only pants for women, Theory has gone on the create clothes and jewelry for both men and women. All while maintaining the core foundation of comfort and versatility.

Camilla

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Designer: Camilla

Location: Australia

The Lowdown: The weather is hot and the looks are hotter from the designer Down Under. Camilla designs are bohemian-inspired, and every piece is hand-cut; every crystal is applied with precision, and every print is placed by hand.

Tickets to Night Two of DFW can be purchased here.