The Denver Zombie Crawl returned to 16th street Mall for another year this Saturday afternoon. Falling on the same weekend of Great American Beer Festival, the massive crowd of zombies, ghouls, scary clowns, and creatures of the dark seemed more than appropriate. Check out our below photos and see if you can catch yourself, or at least inspiration for the upcoming holiday.

All photography by Kiddest Metaferia.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.