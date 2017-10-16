As we inch closer to Halloween, it’s clear to see that Denver’s not interested in taking any breaks from food and drink events. From National Pasta Day celebrations to a Bloody Mary festival, the city is packed with things to eat and drink all week long. So, if you’re looking to take a break from your cozy couch this week, here are a few of our favorite events going down.

Monday, October 16

Keep the Glass Monday

When: Monday, October 16, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $10-15

The Lowdown: Have a cool glassware collection that you want to grow? Add some Stem Ciders swag to the bunch. For $10 you can get two pours of cider and take the glass with you when you leave. Or, for $15 you can get two pours of cider and a stainless steel glass. Get there early because when supplies run out they’re out.

Tuesday, October 17

National Pasta Day at Dio Mio (Spaghetti Social)

When: Tuesday, October 17, 4 – 9 p.m.



Where: Dio Mio — 3264 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: $20



The Lowdown: Dio Mio is celebrating national pasta day by hosting an all you can eat spaghetti dinner which includes spaghetti, meatballs, salad and garlic bread. There are no tickets for this event but make sure to get there early because it will be first come first serve.

Rare Vega Sicilia Wine Dinner with Pabla Alverez

When: Tuesday, October 17, 6 – 10 p.m.



Where: El Five Denver — 2930 Umatilla St., Denver



Cost: tickets starting at $375



The Lowdown: Join Pablo Alverez, the owner of Vega Sicilia for a five-course dinner featuring an appetizer, three dinner courses and dessert.

Fess Parker Wine Night

When: Tuesday, October 17, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Vinue Food and Wine Bar — 2817 E 3rd ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Love Fess Parker? Come out on Tuesday and taste the family wines of actor Fess Parker, the original Danielle Boone and Davey Crockett. His movies will be playing throughout the night and there will be special treats. There will be drink specials the entire night so don’t miss out on this event.

Stoney’s Pumpkin Carving and Beer Festival

When: Tuesday, October 17, 7 – 10 p.m.



Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill — 1111 Lincoln St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Halloween is approaching, and if your porch is missing a pumpkin then don’t miss out on this pumpkin carving event. Not only will there be pumpkin carving but a ton of pumpkin beer. The first 200 people that make a reservation will get a pumpkin to carve for $2. Call 303-830-6839 to book your reservation.

Wednesday, October 18

17th Annual Taste of Greenwood Village

When: Wednesday, October 18, 5:30 – 8 p.m.



Where: Denver Marriott Tech Center — 4900 S Syracuse St., Denver



Cost: Tickets start at $75 – Details here



The Lowdown: Come out to the Taste of Greenwood Village as it showcases award-winning wine, craft beers and local spirits which will be paired with bites from some of the best restaurants in Denver. The event is presented by Stevenson Imports and will be benefiting the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation.

Casamigos Tequila Denver

When: Wednesday, October 18, 7 – 10 p.m.



Where: Matador Restaurant — 3496 W. 32nd Ave., Denver



Cost: $60 per person



The Lowdown: The Denver Matador is hosting a tequila dinner, where the team is pairing George Clooney’s premium Casamigos tequilas with Mexican-inspired, chef-prepared dinners. The cost is $60 per person and tickets can be bought at the door or over the phone.

Thursday, October 19

If You Give a Beer a Cookie: Beer and Cookie Pairing

When: Thursday, October 19, 6 – 8 p.m.



Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th St., Denver



Cost: $12



The Lowdown: What happens when you give a beer a cookie? Come find out at the Great Divide Barrel Bar which is a collaboration between Great Divide and Good Sugar Baking. Twelve dollars gets you four cookies and four beers that are paired with it and a percentage of every pairing goes to a nonprofit. Good Sugar baking is a Denver based bakery that provides delicious cookies while giving back to nonprofits. This is definitely is not an event you’ll want to miss.

Law 4 Grain Whiskey Dinner

When: Thursday, October 19, 7 – 10 p.m.



Where: Blackbird Denver —305 S. Downing St., Denver



Cost: $65 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Blackbird Denver is hosting a whiskey dinner with Laws Whiskey House where it will pair whiskey with a four-course dinner that includes an amuse bouche, two courses and a dessert, all of which are paired with a certain whiskey cocktail.

DiFranco’s Fall Tasting Party

When: Thursday, October 19, 5 – 9 p.m.



Where: DiFranco’s – 955 Lincoln St., Denver



Cost: $28



The Lowdown: Join DiFranco’s as they put on its Fall Tasting Party. The party will include four courses for $28. Don’t forget to make a reservation by calling 720-253-1244.

Santa Fe Cookie Co. Grand Opening

When: Thursday, October 19, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Where: Santa Fe Cookie Company — 303 16th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: The Santa Fe Cookie Co. is having a grand opening and you’re invited in enjoy free cookies and new cookie flavors and a new monthly special.

Friday, October 20

Alright Alright at Factotum Brewhouse

When: Friday, October 20, 7 – 9 p.m.



Where: Factotum Brewhouse – 3845 Lipan St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come out to Factotum Brewhouse for the Autumnal Brewery Show. There will be a food truck, ping pong and a lot of other fun activities. The show is free.

Pumpkin Spice Ale Release at Bruz Beers

When: Friday, October 20, 3 – 10 p.m.



Where: Bruz Beers – 1675 W. 67th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5



The Lowdown: On Friday, Bruz Beers is releasing a Pumpkin Spice Ale which starts with a rich brown ale, layered Saigon and Indonesian cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, mace, allspice and cloves. A 12-ounce pour is just $5 a glass. This is the perfect event for beer and fall lovers because it is the perfect integration of the two.

2017 Oscar Winning Cheese (+wine)

When: Friday, October 20, 7 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Cheese+Provisions — 2432 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: Are you a cheese fanatic? You will not want to miss out as the American Cheese Society holds the “Cheese Oscars”. It’s American Artisan Cheese Appreciation Month so they’re hosting a pairing class where they will explore some of this year’s award winning American cheeses and pairing them with wine.

A Feast for the Souls

When: Friday, October 20, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Denver Botanic Gardens — 1077 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come down to the Denver Botanic Gardens as Lola’s Cocina hosts a delicious day cooking class while also learning about the tradition of building an altar for loved ones who have passed on and how to celebrate them. The event is free all you need to do is register online and get ready to cook some of the traditional foods that are associated with El Dia de Los Muertos.

Saturday, October 21

A Recipe for Change

When: Saturday, October 21, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: The Co-op at 1st – 5045 W. 1st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: The Co-op at 1st is hosting a Dine-Around to commemorate all the Slow Food efforts being made by UpRoot Colorado and Jovial Concepts. They will be using local produce and harvests from the neighborhood gardens to prepare the feast. They are having this to try to spark conversations and a community around growing more wholesome food.

Sunnyside Neighborhood Chili Cook-off

When: Saturday, October 21, 2 – 5 p.m.



Where: Sunnyside Station — 4047 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come join the Sunnyside neighborhood at Sunnyside Station as they host a chili cook-off. There will be live music from Lovelorn Regal, activities for the kids, beer on tap and a lot of chili. There will also be a competition that has five categories to taste and prizes will be awarded to the best of each category.

Crooked Cannon at the Zuni Street Brewing Company

When: Saturday, October 21, 2 – 5 p.m.



Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company — 2355 W 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come to the Zuni Street Brewing Company and hang out and listen to the sounds of Crooked Cannon and drink some microbrews. The event is free and is kid friendly.

Brewability Lab 1 Year Anniversary

When: Saturday, October 21, 2 – 10 p.m.



Where: Brewability Lab — 12445 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: If you weren’t able to make it to the Brewability Lab’s opening day, then don’t worry — the team is celebrating one year and it’s predicted to be even better than the opening. There will be live music, good beer, food trucks, sword fighters and even fire dancers. This is not an event to miss out on so grab your friends and come out.

Retail Saturday at The Grateful Bread

When: Saturday, October 21, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Where: Grateful Bread Company — 425 Violet St., Golden

Cost: $15 – $45 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Grateful Bread Company is an artesian bakery in Golden and is finally back. After having to close due to staff shortages, they have now re-opened and you’re invited to come out on Saturdays for their open retail days.

Sunday, October 22

Bloody Mary Festival

When: Sunday, October 22, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: EXDO Event Center — 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $65 – tickets here



The Lowdown: The Bloody Mary Festival is here and they have taken the best and craftiest Bloody Mary’s from LoDo to Boulder so you can be sure that these Bloody Mary’s are not ones to miss out on. Enjoy three full hours of the best Bloody Mary’s, food trucks, live music and local food and drink samples.

2017 Denver Coffeeneuring Challenge

When: Sunday, October 22 – November 19, 10 a.m.



Where: SloHi Coffee + Bike — 4436 W. 29th Ave., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: If you love coffee, being outdoors and riding your bike, then do not miss out on this event. Every Sunday at 10 a.m. riders leave from SloHi Coffee and Bike and ride to a new coffee spot. There will be seven different bike rides to seven deferent coffee shops. There will not be any rides taking place if the weather is under 40 degrees or significant precipitation. Don’t forget to tag #SLOHIBIKE to win something special.

5280 Dines

When: Sunday, October 22, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Backyard on Blake — 3040 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $75 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: Come celebrate 5280 Magazine’s 25 Best Restaurant list. There will be small plates, paired cocktails and live music. The proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Mile High United Way Women United Initiative.

Mark Your Calendars

Beethoven & Brews at Ratio Beerworks

When: October 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: $40