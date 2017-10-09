Be prepared for a week of mischevy, beer and good eats leading up to Friday the 13th. Get out for a Harry Potter trivia night and bring in the fall right with Mermaid Bakery’s cupcakes and cider. For Friday the 13th, head out to Milk bar or swing by Little Man Ice Cream for some delectable treats and a night of horror trivia. It’s sure to be a spooky one.

Monday, October 9

Craft Beer, Cheese and Charcuterie Pairing

When: Monday, October 9, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Alpine Dog Brewing Company — 1505 Ogden St., Denver

Cost: $20 for 4 pairings — tickets here

The Lowdown: Nothing goes with beer better than meat and cheese. This Monday at the Alpine Dog Brewing Company get four beers, two charcuteries and two with cheese for only $20. Alpine will be partnering with The Truffle Cheese Shop for this event so be sure to swing by Monday to drink beer, eat sausage and get cheesed.

Jordan Winery with Nick Holmes

When: Monday, October 9, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Frasca Food & Wine — 1738 Pearl St., Boulder

Cost: $55

The Lowdown: Start your week off right with a premier line-up of some of California’s best wines. Nick Holmes will be returning to the Frasca Food & Wine where he started his career off. For another $45 you can have another flight of wines. Come by Frasca Food & Wine Monday night for premier wines and a good time.

Tuesday, October 10

Invasive Species Dinner

When: Tuesday, October 10

Where: Beast + Bottle — 719 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $60 per person

The Lowdown: Beast + Bottle will be serving exotic fish for a night. Featuring lionfish, blue catfish, periwinkle sausage and a delicious purslane sorbet — this is a dinner you won’t want to miss.

Cupcakes & Cider with Stem Ciders and Mermaids Bakery

When: Tuesday, October 10, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s hidden gems, Mermaids Bakery will be paring cupcakes with cider on Tuesday. Get four cupcakes with four ciders for only $20.

Denver Tequila Tasting

When: Tuesday, October 10, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rio Grande Restaurant — 1525 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tequila lovers rejoice — The Rio Grande Restaurant will be offering new tequila passports to teach people the wonders of the Mexican liquor. Space is limited so call the Rio and reserve your spot now.

Winemaker for a Day

When: Tuesday, October 10, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly — 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: This Tuesday, you’ll have the chance to make your own wine at Bigsby’s Folly-A Craft Winery. Create your own custom blend from California’s most pristine appellations and take a bottle home and brag to your friends — you even get to design your own custom wine label.

Wednesday, October 11

3rd Annual Harry Potter Trivia Night

When: Wednesday, October 11-12, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company — 7101 E. Colfax, Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Calling all Potterheads! Fiction Beer Company is holding its 3rd Annual Harry Potter Trivia Night. Play five rounds of trivia and win $50 in beer or merchandise and special prizes. Bring your A-Game, this could be more stressful than taking your O.W.L.S.

Thursday, October 12

Sake – Thinking Outside The Box

When: Thursday, October 12 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Avenue Grill — 630 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $50

The Lowdown: This Thursday come to the Avenue Grill for a taste of the far east. The chef will be preparing edamame, potstickers, ramen and more Japanese dishes to accompany the sake that will be served.

Perfect Pairings & Live Jazz

When: Thursday, October 12, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Humboldt: Farm Fish Wine — 17 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Humboldt: Farm Fish Wine will be featuring live jazz this Thursday. All good jazz deserves a good wine pairing, so Executive Chef Kolin Gateley will be paring his food with the perfect wine. RSVP and make a reservation today.

Friday, October 13

Comedy Night At Chain Reaction

When: Friday, October 13, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company — 902 S. Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Satisfy your need for comedy and beer this Friday at the Chain Reaction Crewing Company. They will be showcasing their monthly comedy show this week. Food trucks will be waiting outside, so laugh eat and drink at Comedy Night at Chain Reaction.

Horror Trivia

When: Friday, October 13, 8 – 10 p.m.



Where: Little Man Ice Cream — 2620 16th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: I scream, you scream, we all scream for Little Man Ice Cream’s spooky trivia night. They will be featuring an adult-friendly game of horror trivia in lieu of Friday the 13th. Come in costume and the top three best dressed will win prizes.

Saturday, October 14

Breakfast Burrito Day

When: Saturday, October 14, all day

Where: All 27 Santiago’s locations

Cost: $1.25 per burrito

The Lowdown: To celebrate the local Mexican-American heritage here in Denver, Santiagos and Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed the second Saturday of every October will be Breakfast Burrito Day. Santiago’s will be throwing back to the day they opened their doors selling with their original uniforms and selling breakfast burritos for just $1.25 each. Swing by any Santiago location and celebrate the first Breakfast Burrito Day.

Fresh Hop Festival

When: Saturday, October 14, 12 p.m.

Where: Falling Rock Tap House — 1919 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s fall time in Denver, and that means one thing and one thing only to all beer lovers — seasonal beers are back. Rejoice this weekend with Falling Rock Taphouse. Participating breweries include Left Hand Brewing Company, Great Divide, Avery Brewing Company and many more.

Grand Coffee Bazaar

When: Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m.

Where: OZ Architecture — 33 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your weekend off right with a great brunch and even better coffee. This year’s Bazaar will feature more rosters than previous years, and it will include some surprises as well. Be sure to stop by and celebrate the best coffee event of the year.

St. Dominic’s Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, October 14, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: St. Dominic Parish — 2905 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: St. Dominic’s annual Oktoberfest is right around the corner. Come celebrate with food trucks, live music and all the craft beer you could want. This year they will be featuring The Love Electric as the live musical guest.

Sunday, October 15

Great Green Chili Cook-Off and Broncos Game

When: Sunday, October 15, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Trade — 475 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Have a world-famous chili that you make all your friends and family eat? Well, this Sunday put your chili to the test and cheer on the Broncos at the Great Green Chili Cook-Off at Trade.

Westword Feast 2017

When: Sunday, October 15, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building — 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45

The Lowdown: This Sunday, Westword will be celebrating Denver’s local restaurant scene at Westword Feast 2017. More than 40 restaurants have come together to participate in this year’s festivities.