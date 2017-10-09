This week, there are funds to be raised and brooms to be made. Start your week off by helping to raise money at Giving Light to Puerto Rico Fundraiser. Later, build your own broom stick at Witch Crafting: Besoms/Brooms or celebrate life and death at El Dia Del Los Muertos. Then go pick your perfect pumpkin at the Pumpkin Festival. If you are into creativity, check out the Denver Maker Faire. If none of those sound fantastic to you, check out Rocktoberfest Climbing Festival and Heroes’ Day at Elitch Gardens. However, you spend your week, make sure to go and see what is happening in Denver, and have a spook-tacular time.

Monday, October 9

Capitol Hill Ghost and History Tour

When: October 9-10, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Where: Archer Apartments, 901 Sherman St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a group of friends to get spooky on the Capitol Hill Ghost and History Tour. The tour guide will give stories about local Denver ghosts, troubling pasts and more. Let the Capitol Hill Ghost and History Tour give you a glimpse into Denver’s scary tales and explore the haunted history of Capitol Hill.

Tuesday, October 10

Giving Light to Puerto Rico Fundraiser

When: October 10, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger, 1565 N Raleigh St. Unit 100, Denver

Cost: $25 at the door

The Lowdown: Come and join Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger in helping Puerto Rico at Giving Light to Puerto Rico Fundraiser. Puerto Rican food will be served and the cost of every meal will go to helping with aid in Puerto Rico. Sloan’s Lake Tap and Burger is partnering with Third Wave Volunteers to get lanterns funded by the event to Puerto Rico. The goal is to feed over 500 people, but the more the better, so come and help the cause.

Wednesday, October 11

Right to Roam Film Screening

When: October 11, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Evo Denver, 860 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come and join Evo Denver in presenting Right to Roam Film Screening. The film will follow Marie-France Roy and Alex Yoder as they drive their way through Scotland, exploring the lives of free-roaming mountain folk. Marie-France Roy will be there to give more insight into the film after the screening. Snacks and drinks will be provided by Evo Denver.

The Wild Party

When: October 11-31, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 N Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy an immersive theater experience at The Wild Party. This party will be fixed in the 1920s as you indulge in the musical performances of wild guests. Solo performances will fuel the drama and extravagance at this gin-infused jazz party.

Thursday, October 12

Witch Crafting: Besoms/Brooms

When: October 12, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Ritualcravt, 2842 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65, register here

The Lowdown: Come and join Ritualcravt for a night of crafting at Witch Crafting: Besoms/Brooms. If you ever wanted your own witchy broomstick sign up for the class. All items and instruction to create your broom will be provided. Feel free to bring your own sticks and herbs to add to your broom.

Friday, October 13

Friday the 13th at Milk Bar

When: Friday, October 13, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar — Alley Entrance Behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Any Friday the 13th happening in October should be a national holiday, and there’s no better place to celebrate it other than Milk bar. There will be live music in every room, so come get your freaky-Friday on at Milk.

Warm Cookies of the Revolution

When: October 13, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax, Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation, register here

The Lowdown: Sit back and watch some great films with Warm Cookies of the Revolution at their Netflix and Chill film viewing party. The movie RED DAWN will be played and will be discussed after the viewing. Feel free to bring a pillow and a snack. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be provided.

El Dia De Los Muertos

When: October 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Chac Gallery-Denver, 772/774 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Come and celebrate the wonderful October tradition of El Dia Del Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life. The celebration will be opened by a performance of Aztec dancer, followed by a traditional walk around the block to honor those who have passed. Sugar skull making, face painting and traditional food will be available for you to enjoy.

Smart People

When: October 13- November 19, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: The Ricketson Theatre, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and watch the performance of Smart People. This play will feature four Harvard students as they figure out how to navigate tough subject like, race and religion. This comedic show will entertain you as it brings up tough topics that are being heavily discussed in societal discourse today.

Starship Deviant! A Sci Fi Dance Party

When: October 13, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Come and join Deviant for Starship Deviant! A Sci Fi Dance Party. Tracks will be hosting this Sci-Fi centered party in which everything space is celebrated and encouraged. Live music by DJs, DJ Slave1, GSTV and Julian Black will be presented for you to jam out to. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Pumpkin Festival

When: October 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens/Chatfield Farms, 8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Cost: $8, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get into the fall season at the Pumpkin Festival. The three day festival at Chatfield Farms will allow you to explore the 10-acre pumpkin patch in search of the perfect pumpkin. Once you do find the perfect one, there is a pumpkin daycare for you to drop it off and enjoy the rest of the festival without lugging it around. Food trucks and beer vendors will supply you with fuel as you take part in the many activities that the Pumpkin Festival has to offer.

Friday the 13th Flash Party

When: October 13, 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m.

Where: Crimson Hilt Tattoo, 2907 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13 plus $7 tip

The Lowdown: Come and get tattooed at the Friday the 13th Flash Party at Crimson Hilt Tattoo. All tattoos will be $13 plus a mandatory $7 tip. This is a first come, first serve event. You get the chance for a great tattoo for an inexpensive price. No neck, face, hand or foot tattoos. Come early to avoid a long wait.

Black Sheep Friday Lucky 13

When: October 13, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Come and join the Denver Museum of Contemporary Art in making charms to keep evil spirits away at Black Sheep Friday Lucky 13. The craft making is a first come, first serve event so head over to MCA to participate. Learn more about how to keep evil spirits at bay with charms that you can take home with you.

Movie on the Field

When: October 13, 6:45-9:45 p.m.

Where: Haunted Field of Screams, 10451 McKay Rd, Thornton

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come and watch some Halloween classics at Movie on the Field. Friday The 13th and Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be playing on Friday the 13th. The Haunted Field of Screams is the perfect place to enjoy outdoor movies that get you in the Halloween spirit. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs and sit back and relax. Attending the movies are free, other events, food and drinks are ticketed.

Saturday, October 14

Maker Faire

When: October 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16-$28, tickets available here

The Lowdown: Come nerdy and creative at the Denver Maker Faire. Meow Wolf sponsors the Denver Maker Faire to make an awesome event for makers of all kinds to get their creative juices flowing. Scientists, crafters and engineers can come together to present their works in an interactive manner.

Victorian Horrors

When: October 14, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver

Cost:$19, tickets are going fast, register here

The Lowdown: Get spooked at the Molly Brown House Museum Victorian Horrors. Victorian Horrors will present an immersive theater experience of telling Victorian tales of terror. The Molly Brown House Museum is known for its haunted atmosphere, intriguing backstory and historical importance to Colorado. Literary nerds get excited to hear these harrowing tales.

Snowboard on The Block

When: October 14,

Where: Sculpture Park,

Cost: $10-$50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: This one-day event will present the best snowboard film premieres for snowboard and snow lovers alike. The exclusive line-up of premieres include Arcadia from TransWorld SNOWboarding, Pepper from Snowboarder, TURBO DOJO from Absinthe Films and more. Live music by bands, including The Vandals and The Murder City Devils will help you jam out. A gear sale will exhibit a wide array of snowboard brands offered at affordable discounts.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon

When: October 14, 12 a.m. – October 15 11:59 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $55.99, register here

The Lowdown: Get your fitness in by running in the Transamerica Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon. There will live entertainment, participant t-shirts, a post-race beer and more. This year Transamerica Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon will be supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

October HAHO Market

When: October 14, 12-5 p.m.

Where: 970 Yuma St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Come and enjoy handmade crafts and other vendors at the October HAHO Market. Two dozen Denver makers will take part in the market and allow you to peruse their great works. Many of the makers are selling their goods for the first time. Pony Treats will be available for some amazing vegan eats.

The Place of the Gaels Film Premiere

When: October 14, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Rab USA, 1550 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come and join Rab USA for the premiere of The Place of the Gaels. There will be a food truck stationed outside the store for your enjoyment from six to nine p.m. Free beer will also be provided by Upslope Brewing. You can also enter into four different raffles, held by Rab, Julbo, Nikwax and Low Alpine.

Rocktoberfest Climing Festival

When: October 14, 3-9 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Join REI in celebrating Rocktoberfest Climbing Festival. Tips and tricks will be given at a presentation by Lynn Hill. Free skill clinics and giveaways will be available for you to enjoy. Beer from Denver Beer Co. will also be available, and all proceeds from beer sales will benefit Front Range Climbing Stewards.

Sunday, October 15

Past the Tangled Present

When: October 15-28

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum presents the opening of Past the Tangled Present art exhibition. The installation is an interactive and immersive exhibit created by Denver artist Jaime Molina. You’ll find 3D objects flowing from paintings on the walls and boxes with painted faces as well as a fabricated cacti garden.

UCHealth Presents Evrē

When: October 15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $25, register here

The Lowdown: Come and join UCHealth in presenting evrē, a fitness and health day for every woman. Fitness and health experts will speak about the importance of taking care of your body and give great advise. Fitness classes will also be available for you to participate in. All of the registration fees will be donated to the Women’s Foundation of Colorado.

Heroes’ Day at Elitch Gardens

When: October 15, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come and join Elitch Gardens in thanking those who have served our country by going to Heroes’ Day at Elitch Gardens. Free admission will be given to armed service members and first responders. Show an issued badge or I.D to get in for free.

Mark Your Calendar

Glow at the Garden

When: October 18-26, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $16, tickets sell out fast. Tickets available here.

Broadway Halloween Parade

When: October 21, 6 p.m.

Where: The parade travels down Broadway from E 3rd Ave. to Alameda Ave

Cost: Free