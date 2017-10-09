It feels like the chilly fall weather snuck up on Denver overnight with how up and down the temperature has been lately. It’s even rumored to snow today, which affected our Red Rocks schedule — The xx show was moved to 1st Bank Center. Regardless of whatever is happening up in the sky, we’ve got some great concerts down in the Mile High City this week. There are more than 100 shows to choose from as we dive into the second week of October.

Monday, October 9

Recommended: The xx w/ Perfume Genius @ 1st Bank Center *venue change

The xx was supposed to headline Red Rocks for the first time in the band’s history this week. However, the electro-indie group’s show was moved to 1st Bank Center due to the weather forecast. In a statement on Facebook, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains said, “Due to a significant drop in temperatures and between 3-6 inches of snow with a winter storm watch forecasted for Red Rocks on Monday, The xx concert scheduled for Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday October 9, 2017 has been moved to 1STBANK Center.” The xx have been on the scene since 2009 with the release of their debut self-titled album and celebrated their most recent release of I See You back in January of this year. Joining The xx is Seattle-based glam rocker Perfume Genius.

Cafe Tacvba w/ Flor De Toloache @ The Ogden Theatre

JR JR w/ HEMBREE @ The Bluebird Theater

Ape Machine + Year Of The Cobra w/ Cloud Catcher @ Lost Lake

Flight Kamikaze w/ Big News, Headlight Rivals, Mean Machine, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Tuesday, October 10

Recommended: The Script w/ Tom Walker @ The Paramount Theatre

The Irish rock trio The Script are headed to Denver to bring their pop-rock hits to The Paramount on Tuesday. The Script exploded onto the scene back in 2012 with their chart-topping song “Hall Of Fame” and them again in 2014 with “Superheroes.” On the first of September, the pop-rockers released their fifth studio album “Freedom Child” which stayed true to their classic sound. Pop singer-songwriter Tom Walker will be providing direct support for the evening making this a night of catchy songs at The Paramount.

Krewella w/ Unlike Pluto, Decadon @ The Ogden Theatre

The Early November & The Movielife w/ Racquet Club @ The Bluebird Theater

Vance Joy w/ Amy Shark, Chappell Roan @ The Gothic Theatre

Worriers w/ Thin Lips, Cheap Perfume, Lawsuit Models @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Amine w/ Towkio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Fat Tuesdays w/ Cervantes’ House Band ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Touche Amore w/ Single Mothers, Gouge Away, Muscle Beach @ The Marquis Theatre

Ought w/ US Weekly @ Larimer Lounge

Zealyn w/ Valise @ Lost Lake

American Dischord w/ Serial Killer Sunday School, The Lurchers @ The Lion’s Lair

Peter Stolzman and The Coexistence Trio (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

Haujobb w/ Blackcell, DJ Niq V @ 3 Kings Tavern

Big Thief w/ Little Wings, Mega Bog @ Globe Hal

Wednesday, October 11

Recommended: BADBADNOTGOOD w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre

BADBADNOTGOOD will be headlining The Ogden on Wednesday as they make their way through the Southwest portion of the country. The band’s sound is guaranteed to make you bob your head and feel the soul in the room. The Canadian quartet is known for their take on contemporary jazz and their ability to fuse it into a hip-hop type sound. The Denver funk band Other Black will be opening which means going to this show is a great opportunity to support local music and international acts as well.

The Church w/ The Hello Sequence @ The Gothic Theatre

Terror w/ Bent Life, Left Behind, Line Brawl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Hospital Records Showcase ft. DJ Marky, Metrik, Ownglow, MC Dino w/ Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

MewithoutYou w/ Pianos Become The Teeth, Strawberry Girls @ The Marquis Theatre

City Of The Sun w/ The Last Echo, The Maykit @ Larimer Lounge

Last Chance Texaco w/ Commerce City, Rollers @ Lost Lake

Weiss @ Bar Standard

Rocco Williams Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Brant Williams @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Common Good w/ Toarn, Under Auburn Skies, Killing Creation, Wall of The Fallen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

The Mercury Tree w/ Hamster Theatre, Neil Haverstick @ The Walnut Room

Kaustik w/ Kjaroscuro, Mutator, Sabbatar, The Goat Hill Massacre @ Herman’s Hideaway

Rhythm Dragons w/ Clyde and The Milltailers, The Cosmonautz @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thursday, October 12

Recommended: Alison Krauss & David Gray @ Red Rocks

The talented bluegrass singer Alison Krauss is making her way to Morrison to headline Red Rocks with soft-rocker David Gray. Both acts are known for their incredible vocal abilities and powerful songs. Krauss is also an extremely well-versed fiddle player and is sure to bring her bluegrass styles to Red Rocks. Gray emerged onto the scene in the early ’90s and has been releasing powerful content on a consistent basis ever since. There are still tickets available to see this duo take the Rocks on Thursday.

Campfire Caravan ft. The Lil Smokies w/ The Brothers Comatose, Mipso @ The Ogden Theatre

The Orcastrator w/ Kinetik Groove, Midicinal, Gaia’s Groove, Choppy Oppy, DJ Alex Bowman @ The Bluebird Theater

Layne + Soren Bryce @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Mom and Dad ft Members of Dopapod) w/ Pickin’ On Ween (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Battalion Of Saints w/ Nobodys, The Cryptics, King Rat @ The Marquis Theatre

Me Me Monster w/ Girl Scout Heroine, Firstimers @ Lost Lake

Candace w/ Eyebeams, Boat Drinks @ Hi-Dive

False Peaks w/ Adult Colour, Ben Hanna @ The Lion’s Lair

SF String Trio: Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary Tribute (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Wolf & Bear w/ Andres, VIS, Pocket Vinyl, Triangle Introverts @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Kimi Most w/ Lazer and Levi @ Globe Hall

Boogie Lights w/ Mammoth Water, FIZ @ The Walnut Room

John Mark McMillan w/ Kings Kaleidoscope, LaPeer @ Soiled Dove Underground

Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway

Spoken Nerd w/ Bashful Hips, Otem Rellik, Adam Selene @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, October 13

Recommended: Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Murs, Mackenzie Nicole, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru, Above Waves, JL, Darrien Safron @ Red Rocks

The Kansas City chopper Tech N9ne is bringing Strange Music to Red Rocks on the unluckiest day of the month, Friday the 13. Joining Tech N9ne is longtime friend Krizz Kaliko along with label mates Murs, Mackenzie Nicole and more from the Strange Music record label, started by Tech himself. This will be a night of fast rap, bumping bass and a wild crowd. If you’re looking to party like there is no tomorrow, this will be a show you don’t want to miss.

Billy Currington w/ Cale Dodds @ The Ogden Theatre

Zach Heckendorf w/ Maggie Mulvihill @ The Bluebird Theater

Kayzo w/ Freddy Rule, PawS, Motoko @ The Gothic Theatre

Cowboy Mouth w/ Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, Singletrack @ Summit Music Hall

SoDown w/ Marvel Years, FunkStatik, Unfold_Music @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Joey Porter’s Vital Organ and PHO w/ Dharma Krewe @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Soulfly Does Nailbomb w/ Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong, Carnivorous Greed @ The Marquis Theatre

Together Pangea w/ Tall Juan, Daddy Issues @ Larimer Lounge

Frederick The Younger w/ Chloe Tang @ Lost Lake

Ivory Circle (Video Release) w/ Navy, Whiskey Autumn @ Hi-Dive

Say My Name @ Beta Nightclub

Kris Kristofferson @ The Paramount Theatre

6 Million Dollar Band @ The Oriental Theatre

People Corrupting People w/ Battle Pussy, Younger Than Neil @ The Lion’s Lair

Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Robert Earl Keen @ The Grizzly Rose

Forceps w/ Bloodstrike, Rotstroller, Condemned Remains

Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Quilombo, DJ Naysayer @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Fast Eddy w/ Gun Powder Gray @ Goosetown Tavern

Zola Jesus w/ John Wiese @ Globe Hall

Cascade Crescendo w/ Meadow Mountain @ The Walnut Room

Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Allegaeon w/ Blunt Force Stereo, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Perpetual Dementia, Arise in Chaos, Three Sixes @ Herman’s Hideaway

Mom’s Haunted House Party ft. Kingfriday, Kaleid, Kind Hearted Strangers @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Muse: Songwriters In The Round ft. Jack Williams w/ Deva Yoder, Richard Dean @ Tuft Theatre

Paul Kelly w/ Jess Cornelius @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Saturday, October 14

Recommended: Imagine Dragons w/ Grouplove, K.Flay @ The Pepsi Center

Nevada pop-rock stars Imagine Dragons will be performing at The Pepsi Center in the heart of LoDo on Saturday. The Las Vegas-based quartet released their latest hit record Evolve back in June which quickly climbed the Billboard charts. Imagine Dragons are known for their recognizable hit songs and heavy hitting hooks. Grouplove and K.Flay will be joining Imagine Dragons at the Pepsi Center, making this one hell of an arena show for Denver.

The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre

Ward w/ Whispertown @ The Bluebird Theater

Pinegrove w/ Florist, Lomelda @ The Gothic Theatre

Hanson + Hanson Afterparty @ Summit Music Hall

The WinterWonderGrass All Stars ft. Bridget Law, Steve Foltz, Dusty Rider, Tyler Grant, Adrian “Ace” Engfer, Grant Farm, Jack Cloonan Band (Early Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Snow Tha Product w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Knuckle Puck w/ Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe @ The Marquis Theatre

Cattle Decapitation w/ Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain @ Larimer Lounge

Jonwayne w/ Danny Watts, Grigsby @ Lost Lake

Khemmis w/ Spirit Adrift, Abrams @ Hi-Dive

Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

Kirko Bangz w/ Young Tone, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre

DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard

Popa Chubby w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theatre

Thatcher w/ Deep State, Remember The Radio @ The Lion’s Lair

PAA Kow (CD Release Concert, 2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall

One Of The Hive (Incubus Tribute) w/ Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Fist Fight w/ Hyzenborg, Murkocet, Good Water, Veterans MC Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway

Once Upon A Turnup @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Karla Bonoff @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Matt Skellenger @ Tuft Theatre

Sunday, October 15

Recommended: The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre

The Philidelphia indie-rock band The War On Drugs is heading down to East Colfax to headline The Odgen twice on Saturday and Sunday. The War On Drugs began in 2005 and are still going strong 12 years later. In August of this year, the band released their latest album A Deeper Understanding which, well, gave us a deeper understanding into the band’s energetic take on indie-rock. Fellow indie-rock band The Building is on the bill for the evening as well which will make these two shows a celebration of indie music.

Shook Twins w/ Tallgrass, Ian Mahan @ The Bluebird Theater

Lil Peep @ The Gothic Theatre

Myrne w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Listener w/ Levi The Poet, Comrades @ The Marquis Theatre

Holy Wave w/ Ohmme @ Larimer Lounge

Paws @ Lost Lake

Overslept w/ Never Let This Go, Evinair, Post/War @ Hi-Dive

Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribe + Zuruna @ Dazzle Jazz

Gumbo le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

David Thomas Bailey Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall

The Convalescence w/ Wings Denied, Shaping The Legacy, Dead Eyes Always Dreaming @ Your Mom’s House Denver

