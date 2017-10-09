It feels like the chilly fall weather snuck up on Denver overnight with how up and down the temperature has been lately. It’s even rumored to snow today, which affected our Red Rocks schedule — The xx show was moved to 1st Bank Center. Regardless of whatever is happening up in the sky, we’ve got some great concerts down in the Mile High City this week. There are more than 100 shows to choose from as we dive into the second week of October.
Monday, October 9
Recommended: The xx w/ Perfume Genius @ 1st Bank Center *venue change
The xx was supposed to headline Red Rocks for the first time in the band’s history this week. However, the electro-indie group’s show was moved to 1st Bank Center due to the weather forecast. In a statement on Facebook, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains said, “Due to a significant drop in temperatures and between 3-6 inches of snow with a winter storm watch forecasted for Red Rocks on Monday, The xx concert scheduled for Red Rocks Amphitheatre Monday October 9, 2017 has been moved to 1STBANK Center.” The xx have been on the scene since 2009 with the release of their debut self-titled album and celebrated their most recent release of I See You back in January of this year. Joining The xx is Seattle-based glam rocker Perfume Genius.
Also see…
Cafe Tacvba w/ Flor De Toloache @ The Ogden Theatre
JR JR w/ HEMBREE @ The Bluebird Theater
Ape Machine + Year Of The Cobra w/ Cloud Catcher @ Lost Lake
Flight Kamikaze w/ Big News, Headlight Rivals, Mean Machine, Literally The Worst @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Tuesday, October 10
Recommended: The Script w/ Tom Walker @ The Paramount Theatre
The Irish rock trio The Script are headed to Denver to bring their pop-rock hits to The Paramount on Tuesday. The Script exploded onto the scene back in 2012 with their chart-topping song “Hall Of Fame” and them again in 2014 with “Superheroes.” On the first of September, the pop-rockers released their fifth studio album “Freedom Child” which stayed true to their classic sound. Pop singer-songwriter Tom Walker will be providing direct support for the evening making this a night of catchy songs at The Paramount.
Also see…
Krewella w/ Unlike Pluto, Decadon @ The Ogden Theatre
The Early November & The Movielife w/ Racquet Club @ The Bluebird Theater
Vance Joy w/ Amy Shark, Chappell Roan @ The Gothic Theatre
Worriers w/ Thin Lips, Cheap Perfume, Lawsuit Models @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Amine w/ Towkio @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Fat Tuesdays w/ Cervantes’ House Band ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Touche Amore w/ Single Mothers, Gouge Away, Muscle Beach @ The Marquis Theatre
Ought w/ US Weekly @ Larimer Lounge
Zealyn w/ Valise @ Lost Lake
American Dischord w/ Serial Killer Sunday School, The Lurchers @ The Lion’s Lair
Peter Stolzman and The Coexistence Trio (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz
Haujobb w/ Blackcell, DJ Niq V @ 3 Kings Tavern
Big Thief w/ Little Wings, Mega Bog @ Globe Hal
Wednesday, October 11
Recommended: BADBADNOTGOOD w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre
BADBADNOTGOOD will be headlining The Ogden on Wednesday as they make their way through the Southwest portion of the country. The band’s sound is guaranteed to make you bob your head and feel the soul in the room. The Canadian quartet is known for their take on contemporary jazz and their ability to fuse it into a hip-hop type sound. The Denver funk band Other Black will be opening which means going to this show is a great opportunity to support local music and international acts as well.
Also see…
The Church w/ The Hello Sequence @ The Gothic Theatre
Terror w/ Bent Life, Left Behind, Line Brawl @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Hospital Records Showcase ft. DJ Marky, Metrik, Ownglow, MC Dino w/ Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
MewithoutYou w/ Pianos Become The Teeth, Strawberry Girls @ The Marquis Theatre
City Of The Sun w/ The Last Echo, The Maykit @ Larimer Lounge
Last Chance Texaco w/ Commerce City, Rollers @ Lost Lake
Weiss @ Bar Standard
Rocco Williams Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Brant Williams @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Common Good w/ Toarn, Under Auburn Skies, Killing Creation, Wall of The Fallen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
The Mercury Tree w/ Hamster Theatre, Neil Haverstick @ The Walnut Room
Kaustik w/ Kjaroscuro, Mutator, Sabbatar, The Goat Hill Massacre @ Herman’s Hideaway
Rhythm Dragons w/ Clyde and The Milltailers, The Cosmonautz @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Thursday, October 12
Recommended: Alison Krauss & David Gray @ Red Rocks
The talented bluegrass singer Alison Krauss is making her way to Morrison to headline Red Rocks with soft-rocker David Gray. Both acts are known for their incredible vocal abilities and powerful songs. Krauss is also an extremely well-versed fiddle player and is sure to bring her bluegrass styles to Red Rocks. Gray emerged onto the scene in the early ’90s and has been releasing powerful content on a consistent basis ever since. There are still tickets available to see this duo take the Rocks on Thursday.
Also see…
Campfire Caravan ft. The Lil Smokies w/ The Brothers Comatose, Mipso @ The Ogden Theatre
The Orcastrator w/ Kinetik Groove, Midicinal, Gaia’s Groove, Choppy Oppy, DJ Alex Bowman @ The Bluebird Theater
Layne + Soren Bryce @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Mom and Dad ft Members of Dopapod) w/ Pickin’ On Ween (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Battalion Of Saints w/ Nobodys, The Cryptics, King Rat @ The Marquis Theatre
Me Me Monster w/ Girl Scout Heroine, Firstimers @ Lost Lake
Candace w/ Eyebeams, Boat Drinks @ Hi-Dive
False Peaks w/ Adult Colour, Ben Hanna @ The Lion’s Lair
SF String Trio: Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary Tribute (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Wolf & Bear w/ Andres, VIS, Pocket Vinyl, Triangle Introverts @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Kimi Most w/ Lazer and Levi @ Globe Hall
Boogie Lights w/ Mammoth Water, FIZ @ The Walnut Room
John Mark McMillan w/ Kings Kaleidoscope, LaPeer @ Soiled Dove Underground
Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway
Spoken Nerd w/ Bashful Hips, Otem Rellik, Adam Selene @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, October 13
Recommended: Tech N9ne w/ Krizz Kaliko, Murs, Mackenzie Nicole, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru, Above Waves, JL, Darrien Safron @ Red Rocks
The Kansas City chopper Tech N9ne is bringing Strange Music to Red Rocks on the unluckiest day of the month, Friday the 13. Joining Tech N9ne is longtime friend Krizz Kaliko along with label mates Murs, Mackenzie Nicole and more from the Strange Music record label, started by Tech himself. This will be a night of fast rap, bumping bass and a wild crowd. If you’re looking to party like there is no tomorrow, this will be a show you don’t want to miss.
Also see…
Billy Currington w/ Cale Dodds @ The Ogden Theatre
Zach Heckendorf w/ Maggie Mulvihill @ The Bluebird Theater
Kayzo w/ Freddy Rule, PawS, Motoko @ The Gothic Theatre
Cowboy Mouth w/ Matt Rouch and the Noise Upstairs, Singletrack @ Summit Music Hall
SoDown w/ Marvel Years, FunkStatik, Unfold_Music @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Joey Porter’s Vital Organ and PHO w/ Dharma Krewe @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Soulfly Does Nailbomb w/ Cannabis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong, Carnivorous Greed @ The Marquis Theatre
Together Pangea w/ Tall Juan, Daddy Issues @ Larimer Lounge
Frederick The Younger w/ Chloe Tang @ Lost Lake
Ivory Circle (Video Release) w/ Navy, Whiskey Autumn @ Hi-Dive
Say My Name @ Beta Nightclub
Kris Kristofferson @ The Paramount Theatre
6 Million Dollar Band @ The Oriental Theatre
People Corrupting People w/ Battle Pussy, Younger Than Neil @ The Lion’s Lair
Mark Guiliana Jazz Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Robert Earl Keen @ The Grizzly Rose
Forceps w/ Bloodstrike, Rotstroller, Condemned Remains
Wake Up and Live (Bob Marley Tribute) w/ Quilombo, DJ Naysayer @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Fast Eddy w/ Gun Powder Gray @ Goosetown Tavern
Zola Jesus w/ John Wiese @ Globe Hall
Cascade Crescendo w/ Meadow Mountain @ The Walnut Room
Griffin House @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Allegaeon w/ Blunt Force Stereo, WORLDVIRAL.tv, Perpetual Dementia, Arise in Chaos, Three Sixes @ Herman’s Hideaway
Mom’s Haunted House Party ft. Kingfriday, Kaleid, Kind Hearted Strangers @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Muse: Songwriters In The Round ft. Jack Williams w/ Deva Yoder, Richard Dean @ Tuft Theatre
Paul Kelly w/ Jess Cornelius @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Saturday, October 14
Recommended: Imagine Dragons w/ Grouplove, K.Flay @ The Pepsi Center
Nevada pop-rock stars Imagine Dragons will be performing at The Pepsi Center in the heart of LoDo on Saturday. The Las Vegas-based quartet released their latest hit record Evolve back in June which quickly climbed the Billboard charts. Imagine Dragons are known for their recognizable hit songs and heavy hitting hooks. Grouplove and K.Flay will be joining Imagine Dragons at the Pepsi Center, making this one hell of an arena show for Denver.
Also see…
The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre
Ward w/ Whispertown @ The Bluebird Theater
Pinegrove w/ Florist, Lomelda @ The Gothic Theatre
Hanson + Hanson Afterparty @ Summit Music Hall
The WinterWonderGrass All Stars ft. Bridget Law, Steve Foltz, Dusty Rider, Tyler Grant, Adrian “Ace” Engfer, Grant Farm, Jack Cloonan Band (Early Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Snow Tha Product w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Knuckle Puck w/ Movements, With Confidence, Homesafe @ The Marquis Theatre
Cattle Decapitation w/ Revocation, Full Of Hell, Artificial Brain @ Larimer Lounge
Jonwayne w/ Danny Watts, Grigsby @ Lost Lake
Khemmis w/ Spirit Adrift, Abrams @ Hi-Dive
Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub
Kirko Bangz w/ Young Tone, Special Guests @ The Roxy Theatre
DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard
Popa Chubby w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theatre
Thatcher w/ Deep State, Remember The Radio @ The Lion’s Lair
PAA Kow (CD Release Concert, 2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Gabriel Mervine Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall
One Of The Hive (Incubus Tribute) w/ Sonic Highways (Foo Fighters Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Phish Orchestra @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Fist Fight w/ Hyzenborg, Murkocet, Good Water, Veterans MC Denver @ Herman’s Hideaway
Once Upon A Turnup @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Karla Bonoff @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Matt Skellenger @ Tuft Theatre
Sunday, October 15
Recommended: The War On Drugs w/ The Building @ The Ogden Theatre
The Philidelphia indie-rock band The War On Drugs is heading down to East Colfax to headline The Odgen twice on Saturday and Sunday. The War On Drugs began in 2005 and are still going strong 12 years later. In August of this year, the band released their latest album A Deeper Understanding which, well, gave us a deeper understanding into the band’s energetic take on indie-rock. Fellow indie-rock band The Building is on the bill for the evening as well which will make these two shows a celebration of indie music.
More info here. *sold out.
Also see…
Shook Twins w/ Tallgrass, Ian Mahan @ The Bluebird Theater
Lil Peep @ The Gothic Theatre
Myrne w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Listener w/ Levi The Poet, Comrades @ The Marquis Theatre
Holy Wave w/ Ohmme @ Larimer Lounge
Paws @ Lost Lake
Overslept w/ Never Let This Go, Evinair, Post/War @ Hi-Dive
Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribe + Zuruna @ Dazzle Jazz
Gumbo le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
David Thomas Bailey Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Bronx w/ Plague Vendor, ’68 @ Globe Hall
The Convalescence w/ Wings Denied, Shaping The Legacy, Dead Eyes Always Dreaming @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Leave a Reply