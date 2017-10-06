Denver is a lot of fun on Halloween, but if you’re looking to go out of town this weekend, maybe you should check out one of Colorado’s best Halloweentowns. Some of the places on our list are frequently named the best places to celebrate the holiday, so attend a nearby festival or other spooky event and cure that travel bug.

1. Estes Park

No one should be surprised to see Estes Park at the top of the list. Home of the historic Stanley Hotel that inspired Stephen King’s The Shining, this supposedly haunted hotel overlooks Estes Park and is probably the reason why Halloween is so big in this small town near Rocky Mountain National Park. The town also opens Main Street for store-to-store trick-or-treating and is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular Festival.

Halloween Weekend Events

Dress-up and party at the Halloween Spooktacular Festival.

When: Saturday, October 28 @ 3 p.m.

Where: YMCA of the Rockies, 2515 Tunnel Rd., Estes Park

Cost: Free

Attend Stanley Hotel’s Halloween Masquerade Party.

When: Saturday, October 28 @ 8 p.m.

Where: 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park

Cost: $110 per person

Go trick-or-treating on Main Street.

When: Tuesday, October 31 @ 5:30 p.m.

Where: Main St., Estes Park

Cost: Free

2. Cañon City

You might have been here if you’ve ever visited the Royal Gorge Bridge—one of the world’s highest suspension bridges, but did you know that Cañon City, Colorado also gets festive on Halloween? As a city rich in western history and fossils, Cañon City is home to old buildings that create the perfect backdrop for a haunted ghost town horror. Every year, the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park hosts Boo at the Bridge, an event where trick-or-treaters can walk the suspension bridge and get candy. The scenic Royal Gorge train on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad from Cañon City to Parkdale, Colorado even transforms into a Halloween train. Thrill-seekers should also check out the Museum of Colorado Prisons and the Holy Cross Abbey—a 100-year-old monastery, two of Cañon City’s most haunted places.

Halloween Weekend Events

Enter a 100-year-old monastery at Nightmares at the Darkside of the Abbey.

When: Friday, October 27 from 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: 2951 E. US-50, Cañon City

Cost: $15 per person

Try to escape a spiderweb ropes course at Night at the Dino Museum.

When: Friday, October 27 – Sunday, October 29 from 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 44895 US-50, Cañon City

Cost: $25 per adult, $15 per child 12 and under

Ride the Halloween Train.

When: Friday, October 27 @ 5 p.m., Saturday, October 28 @ 12:30 and 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 29 @ 12:30 p.m.

Where: Royal Gorge Route Railroad Station, S. 3rd St., Cañon City

Cost: $44 per adult and $39 per child (ages 3-12) for coach

Visit the Museum of Colorado Prisons.

When: Every day except Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during winter.

Where: 201 1st St., Cañon City

Cost: $8 per adult

3. Glenwood Springs

Although Aspen takes the credit for being the best Halloweentown in Colorado, its nearby neighboring town of Glenwood Springs also deserves some recognition. With everything from a Halloween parade, masquerade ball, a cemetery ghost walk, cave tours and a costume extravaganza, Glenwood Springs at this time of year is just downright spooky and a whole heck of fun.

Halloween Weekend Events

See a horror comedy rock musical called Little Shop of Horrors.

When: Friday, October 27, Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29 @ 6:30 p.m.

Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Cost: $30 per person

Go on a spooky Ghost Walk in Linwood Cemetery.

When: Friday October 27 and Saturday, October 28 @ 7, 7:45, 8:30 and 9:15 p.m.

Where: 1200 Bennett Ave., Glenwood Springs

Cost: $20 per adult

Attend the Masquerade Ball.

When: Saturday, October 28 @ 6 p.m.

Where: 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs

Cost: $100-$120 per person

Dance in your best costume at the Rivers Annual Halloween Extravaganza.

When: Saturday, October 28 @ 9 p.m.

Where: Rivers Restaurant, 2525 S. Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs

Cost: No cover

See the Halloween Parade.

When: Tuesday, October 31 @ 10:30 a.m.

Where: 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs

Cost: Free

Explore the Glenwood Caverns.

When: Choose from three daily tours.

Where: 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Rd., Glenwood Springs

Cost: $16-49

4. Telluride

The old western mountain town of Telluride is definitely worth the trip any time of year, but it’s no surprise that the home of the Telluride Horror Show, a scary film festival, makes the list for best Halloweentowns in Colorado. Telluride comes alive around Halloween and focuses on its chilling history to scare visitors. The old Telluride hospital opens up to create the Haunted Hospital and the historic Lone Tree Cemetery hosts lamplight tours that are not for anyone who gets easily spooked. If you’d rather just party though, Telluride has that too. The annual KOTO Halloween Bash is a wicked good time.

Halloween Weekend Events

Go on a Lamplight Cemetery Tour.

When: Friday, October 27 @ 6 p.m.

Where: Lone Tree Cemetery, Columbia Ave. entrance, Telluride

Cost: $15 per person

Attend the KOTO 41st Halloween Bash.

When: Saturday, October 28 @ 9 p.m.

Where: The Moon at O’Bannon’s, 136 E. Colorado Ave., Telluride

Cost: $25 per person

Get scared at the Haunted Hospital.

When: Tuesday, October 31 @ 7 p.m.

Where: Telluride Historical Museum, 201 W. Gregory Ave., Telluride

Cost: $10 per adult, $5 per student

Hike to a ghost town.

Where: Alta, Telluride (go here to see map, or get hiking directions)

Cost: Free

5. Manitou Springs

This charming town nestled outside Colorado Springs is a tourist hotspot for Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods visitors, but make sure to hang out in Manitou Springs on Halloween weekend. Every October, the town memorializes a pianist named Emma Crawford who traveled to Manitou in 1889 to try to cure her tuberculosis with the natural mineral springs water that was believed to heal the sick. Two years later, Crawford died and was buried at the top of Red Mountain. The citizens of Manitou Springs honor Crawford with an annual coffin race and parade, where people dress up and ride in wheeled caskets.

Halloween Weekend Events

Hear ghost stories on the Old Manitou Walking Tour.

When: Saturday, October 28 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Cost: $10-$12 per person

Race in or watch the Emma Crawford Coffin Race & Parade.

When: Saturday, October 28 @ 12 p.m.

Where: Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Cost: Free

Walk around town to see the decorated skeletons on display.

When: Through Wednesday, November 1

Where: Downtown Manitou Springs

Cost: Free