It is officially fall which means an influx of pumpkin spiced everything. It also means that we are switching out our favorite sandals for warm boots. One thing will never change though, we will continue to bring you some of the best fashion events occurring in this great city.

Wearable Arts Pop-Up Shop at GRACe

When: Friday, October 6 at 6 p.m.

Where: GRACe Annex Gallery — 2877 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: A one-night pop-up shop filled with wearable art sounds like a perfect Friday night. The Globeville Riverfront Art Center will be featuring jewelry, handbags, screen printed t-shirts, designer fashion and one of a kind art-wear from resident creatives. Some of the list includes Aries Rising, Francine Campone, Chlorophyll Effect, Fortnight Company, Kush Climbing, Native Clutter, Steve Sells Studio, Triana Sewing and Victa Designs.

Colorado AIDS Project’s Red Ball Casting Call

When: Friday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Denver — 1373 Grant St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: In recognition of World AIDS Day, the Colorado AIDS Project (CAP) is hosting their annual Red Ball. This edgy yet contemporary runway event is set to feature many local high-end fashion designers alongside top-notch hair and makeup stylists. In order to make this event successful, the CAP is looking for models interested in rocking an array of designs including formal, couture, edgy, casual, underwear and lingerie.

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

Chic Week

When: October 2 – 8; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Contemporary/CUSP, Sport Shop and Dress Collections, Level Two

The Lowdown: 25% off select regular priced merchandise.

Rene Caovilla Trunk Show

When: October 12 – 14; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Ladies Shoe Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: The embellished Rene Caovilla Shoe is a must have for every woman.

Cashmere Event

When: October 12 – 15; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sport Shop, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the latest cashmere designs for the season.



Zydo Trunk Show

When: October 12 – 15; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sport Shop, Level Two

The Lowdown: Carefully crafted, one-of-a-kind works of art jewelry will be presented.



Konstantino Trunk Show

When: October 12 – 15; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sport Shop, Level Two

The Lowdown: Timeless and universal designs; living art from the echoes of the past.



Marco Bicego Personal Appearance

When: October 21; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Precious Jewels Salon, Level Two

The Lowdown: Known for Old World Italian craftsmanship featuring hand engraving and hand twisted coils, Bicego’s line is delicately crafted by artisans in Vicenza, Italy. With his clients in mind, Bicego designs jewelry that can be paired with a cocktail dress or a plain white tee. To schedule a one-on-one appointment please call 303.329.2600, extension #2225.



Giorgio Armani Emporio Presentation

When: October 27, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the latest fashion for Fall.

First Call Sale

When: October 27 — November 5; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Throughout the Store

The Lowdown: This sale is set to feature the first price reductions of the season.

The Woods Fine Jewelry Trunk Show

When: Thursday, October 5, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Goldyn — 2040 West 30th Ave., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: The Woods Fine Jewelry was founded by sisters, Shawn Hecox and Samantha Hitchcock, because of their love for modern and vintage, contrasted edgy yet sophisticated staples. They have birthed collections that include bracelets necklaces and earrings that organically breathtaking through the use of rose cut diamonds, birds, stars, crescents, and circles, as well as 14-karat gold beads and more. These beautiful ladies will be at Goldyn for a meet and greet where you can also shop the collection.

New Age Great Gatsby Fashion Show

When: Saturday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

Where: Yak and Yeti Restaurant & Event Center — 9755 E Hampden Ave., Denver

Admission: Tickets start at $17 (Get tickets here.)

The Lowdown: It’s time to celebrate the Great Gatsby way. Immerse yourself into Denver’s local fashion, art and entertainment creative scene with a night dedicated to highlighting some amazing talent. Designers for the night include NeckJUICE, Jaymie’s Touch, Sherry’s Angels, S&K Custom Clothing, Boojiie Girls Boutique and Pinkberry Lane Boutique. It also a great opportunity to network and meet more fashion lovers.

SHINE One Year Fashion Show Celebration

When: Saturday, October 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: SHINE — 1280 South Pearl St., Denver

Admission: Tickets starting at $20 (Get tickets here.)

The Lowdown: The place that culminates community, fashion, art, inner beauty and body positivity is celebrating its one-year anniversary! Noëlle Benjamin created her boutique, SHINE, after being frustrated with society’s norms for beauty. The celebration will include beats from DJ Raytard, small bites, delicious cupcakes, spirits and a signature SHINE cocktail. The fashion show will be a clash of punk and hip-hop. It is sure to be a night full of fun and fashion.

Goodwill’s Moonlight Masquerade

When: Friday, October 20, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Art Hotel Denver — 1201 Broadway Ave., Denver

Admission: Tickets start at $60 (Get tickets here.)

The Lowdown: Halloween is the perfect holiday to show off your edgy fashionable side. Goodwill is giving you the chance to mix your elegant and mysterious looks together for a night of cocktails, a light dinner, entertainment including Spoke n Motion, and an auction featuring seasonal items made by participants in their career development programs. It will also kick off Denver’s 100-Year Celebration.

Couture for Confidence

When: Saturday, October 21, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: 1055 Auraria Parkway, Denver

Admission: Tickets start at $50 (Get tickets here.)

The Lowdown: The 4th annual fundraising event is back again to host a silent and live auction highlighting some of the best items and services throughout the Rocky Mountain region. 17 local designers are coming from all over the city to transform their unusable dress donations into creative looks that will be auctioned off to support the non-profit, Bella Boutique. It is the only boutique in Denver dedicated to providing a life-altering shopping experience by offering free prom gowns, shoes and accessories to teens in financial need.

The Open Door Project

When: Saturday, October 21, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center ~ Neiman Marcus — 3000 East 1st Avenue

Denver

Admission: Tickets start at $100 (Get tickets here.)

The Lowdown: One of our favorite organizations, Dress for Denver, is presenting a silent auction to continue to empower and transform lives of women in the Mile High City. Their programs provide resources that allow them to keep a sustainable career and guide them to give back to their communities. They are so excited for the fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus and the guest of honor, MC Adele Arakawa. She will present the honorees who have made a major impact on their communities.

2017 UpLift Guild Fashion Show

When: Thursday, October 26, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Glenmoor Country Club — 110 Glenmoor Dr., Englewood

Admission: Tickets start at $48 (Get tickets here.)

The Lowdown: We love when fashion shows benefit a cause and this event will help change the lives of thousands of at-risk youth in Denver. The Colorado Uplift Guild is a volunteer association supporting students year-round through activities and events like staff luncheons, a fall book reading project and now the fashion show with UpLift student models. The models will don the latest fashions from EveyK Fashionliner.