Make the most of the weekend and ride the wave of Labor Day fun. There’s plenty to see, do, eat and drink. To satisfy your tastebuds, check out the Taste of Highlands, Denver Food and Wine Festival, Oktoberfest, Dining Al Fresco or the Ultimate Garlic Experience. Then, dance the night away at Colette’s Dance, Beyoncé vs. Rihanna: Ladies Night or Game of Porrons. Make Sunday extra unique with a pillow fight or the Rocky Mountain Subaru Festival. Whatever you decide to do, make sure to fill your weekend with light and laughter.

Thursday, September 7

Fifth Annual Taste of Highlands

When: September 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 3804 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 – $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to the Highlands this weekend to enjoy all the food and drink samples you can get your hands on. Stroll through over 20 local vendor’s tents and live music by Woodshed Red. There will also be a beverage garden. This event is in support of Denver non-profit, WE DON’T WASTE, which strives to fight hunger.

Denver Food and Wine Festival

When: September 5 – 10, see schedule here.

Where: Auraria Pkwy and 7th St., Denver

Cost: $40 – $195. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This food and wine festival includes six separate events: The Grand Tasting, The ShakeDown, Reidel Seminar, Rise + Dine, Dinner Under the Stars and the Culinary Cinema Series. The event will feature creations from over 40 restaurants as well as over 700 wines, spirits and craft beers. Get your fill of fine food and drinks to your hearts’ content.

Bridging the Gap

When: September 7, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator – 3455 Ringsby Court #105, Denver

Cost: Free. RSVP here.

The Lowdown: TEDxMileHigh speakers Theo Wilson, Lauran Arledge and Caitlin Quattromani will discuss how to talk politics with people who don’t have the same views as you. Arledge and Quattromani are close friends, but opposite when it comes to political views. They purposely don’t shy away from those conversations though and know how to respectfully debate political issues. They will share how they do this and what ground rules to follow before you practice on your own.

The Ultimate Garlic Experience

When: September 7, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake – 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Be immersed in this pungent cooking ingredient we all know and love. Watch food documentary Garlic is as Good as Ten Mothers by Les Blank as you enjoy a four-course meal of roasted garlic with toasted baguette, a “garlicky” caesar salad, garlic risotto with roasted mushrooms and green peas and apple spice cake with honey poached garlic. To complete the experience, there will also be two large fans at the front of the theater that will blow the smell of sautéed garlic through the theater.

Friday, September 8

Colette’s Dance

When: September 8, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Great Divide RiNo Event Space – 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to this barn dance and toe-tap the night away. Hosted by Great Divide, enjoy plenty of beer, live bluegrass music and square dancing. There will also be a petting zoo, food trucks, games and prizes.

Colorado Anime Film Festival

When: September 8 – 10, see showtimes here.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake – 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $9. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating anime this weekend with the premiere of Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection ‘F’ 3D as well as four other anime films: Akira, My Hero Academia, Pom Poko and Wolf Children. Catch these animated films and get dinner and beer all in one place.

Oktoberfest at Lowry Beer Garden

When: September 8 – 9, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Lowry Beer Garden – 7577 E Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This fifth annual event is kicking off the fall beer festivities with live music and Oktoberfest and Marzen beers from six local breweries. Try the brews, kick back and relax to end your work week.

Sunset Paddle at Sloan’s Lake

When: September 8, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake – 1700 N Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free for Denver Paddle Club members with own equipment, $15 for non-members wishing to rent. Call 303-472-3355 to make a reservation.

The Lowdown: Join Denver Paddle Club for a sunset paddle at Sloan’s Lake and end summer paddle season on a high note. Take in the beauty of the mountains with the sunset in the backdrop as you paddle through this urban oasis.

Saturday, September 9

Downtown Aquarium Wine Fest

When: September 9, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium – 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $60 in advance, $65 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Combine wine and cute animals for your Saturday afternoon. The aquarium is hosting California wineries like Decoy, District 7, Migration and more. There will also be brews by New Belgium Brewing and Breckenridge Distillery, appetizers, a live DJ and of course, lots of animals to play with and look at.

Sunnyside Ride

When: September 9, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel – 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: There is a chance for redemption with the cancellation of the Tour De Fat that left many sad bikers. Denver Cruiser Ride is hosting a morning bike ride before the Sunnyside Music Festival this Saturday that will bring together cyclers near and far, old and new. Wear a costume, bring friends and be ready to ride. There will be music by DJ Details. and you’ll get a wristband for the music festival, a beverage ticket, coupons for restaurants in the area, a Denver Cruiser Ride license plate and entry tickets to a bicycle giveaway.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna: Ladies Night

When: September 9, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $22. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Two teams of two DJs each will represent these very famous performers. Pick your side and dance the night away. There will also be retail pop-up and a photo booth.

Hurricane Harvey Donation Class

When: September 9 and 10, 9 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: CorePower Yoga – 333 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 suggested donations

The Lowdown: Channel your practice into helping others involved in natural disaster. For these two dates, your class donation will go towards those affected by Hurricane Harvey as the funds are given to American Red Cross relief efforts.

Ali Wong

When: September 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver – 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $39.50 – $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This stand-up comedian recently released her Netflix special, ALI WONG: BABY COBRA, where she became the first comedian record a standup special while seven months pregnant. You may have seen her as a co-star in the ABC comedy, American Housewife. She’s also been on many late night comedy shows including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show. See her relatable style of comedy live this Saturday.

Spirit Fest at Elitch Gardens

When: September 9, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens – 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver

Cost: $54.99. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This is Elitch Gardens’ 20th annual Spirit Fest, where cheer and dance teams will gather and compete. Watch the jumps, tucks and kicks of regional teams.

Game Of Porrons: Late Night Party With Fernet-Branca

When: September 9, 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Where: Hop Alley – 3500 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This party features Fernet-Branca, Carpano drinks, snacks, porrons and everything else you would expect from the theme. Get mystical for your Saturday night out.

Sunday, September 10

Rocky Mountain Subaru Festival

When: September 10, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Sports Authority Field at Mile High – 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Do you love your Subaru or just a good car show? Come out to Sports Authority Field for an autocross and car show. There will also be a vendor section, raffle and giveaways.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: September 10, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park – 401 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Grab your mat, water and yoga friends and start your Sunday off flowing into a vinyasa in the park. This outside yoga class is taught by Tyrone Beverly. If you’re up for it, she’ll also be teaching some aerial moves for those wanting a challenge.

Pillow Fight

When: September 10, 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station – 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Just like the name suggests, gather at Union Station for a full-on pillow fight. Hosted by Denver Flash Mob, take part in this potential new tradition. If it gets big enough, the group promises it’ll be a monthly event. You can get competitive but keep it fun, as ground rules include no hitting above the neck or below the waist.

Mark Your Calendar

Everyday is Halloween

When: September 14, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: C Squared Ciders – 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $10

Tickets: Available here.

MacBeth

When: September 15 – October 29, see times here.

Where: The Space Theatre –Speer Blvd and Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30

Tickets: Available here.