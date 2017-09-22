Fall is the season of holidays, and thus is the season of giving. The days that lead up to Thanksgiving are filled with charities asking for donations so families in need can have a more enjoyable holiday.

Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday or way to give back in the fall, though.There are a bountiful amount of events and activities to participate in and organizations to donate to in the season that brings cooler weather and changing colors to the landscape of the Front Range.

Especially in the direct aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many are starting to donate to places like the American Red Cross and Houston Food Bank. But giving necessary things like blood to hospitals and donating your time, if you are able to get to the area to do so, are also greatly beneficial, in addition to writing out a check or taking nonperishable food items in for donation. Unfortunately, it seems like hurricane relief might be an ongoing necessity this fall.

With all the places to donate to, it is important to do your research to make sure the organizations you are donating to are reputable and that you are giving to something that you believe is a good cause.

If you’re interested in donating to help with relief and recovery from hurricanes Harvey And Irma, here are some resources:

Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas

American Red Cross: It is providing shelters for those displaced by Harvey and has thousands of volunteers on the ground in the Houston.

All Hands: All Hands Volunteers is committing that it will be on the ground for at least the next two years, helping families recover from this disaster.

Global Giving: A charity crowdfunding site that is attempting to raise $2 million to be used exclusively for local relief and recovery efforts.

Foundation Beyond Belief: The group is evaluating how best to use the funds it collects.

Salvation Army: This charity is emphasizing its intentions to help with long-term recovery in Houston.

Team Rubicon: A veterans group that is sending volunteers to help with rescue operations in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Operation Supply Drop: Another veterans organization that is sending volunteers to Texas.

Greater Houston Community Fund: A relief fund established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Americares: The non-profit focused on medicine and health is seeking to provide emergency medical supplies and other basic resources to first responders and others in Texas.

Portlight: A disaster response group dedicated specifically to people with disabilities. It is seeking to help affected people with evacuation and finding shelter, any medical equipment needs they might have, and more.

SBP: The New Orleans-based organization is planning to send Americorps volunteers, assist local leaders and nonprofits, and eventually help rebuild damaged or destroyed homes.

Food banks

Food banks in Houston include Houston Food Bank, Galveston County Food Bank, Corpus Christi Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank.

Pet Rescues

Houston Humane Society: The group is helping marshal care and shelter for pets in the area. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas is undertaking similar efforts. The San Antonio Humane Society is doing the same. There is also Austin Pets Alive, which you can give to in order to animals that were affected.

Blood donations

Carter BloodCare and the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center are accepting donations.

Hurricane Irma

American Red Cross: The organization is providing shelters for those displaced by Irma, and it has thousands of volunteers on the ground.

Oxfam: The nonprofit is focusing its efforts on the Caribbean islands that were devastated by Irma. Irma was a Category 5 hurricane when it rolled through the Caribbean.

Convoy of Hope: The organization is sending meals to Haiti.

Global Giving: A charity crowdfunding site that is attempting to raise $2 million to be used exclusively for local relief and recovery efforts.

Salvation Army: The Christian charity is emphasizing its intentions to help with long-term recovery.

Americares: A non-profit focused on medicine and health is seeking to provide emergency medical supplies and other basic resources to first responders and others.

ConPRmetidos: The Puerto Rican organization, focused on public-private partnership, is aiming to raise $150,000 for relief and recovery.

Volunteer Florida: The state-based organization is accepting volunteers and donations.

United Way of Miami-Dade: One of the major local nonprofits that will be working on Irma recovery.

South Florida Wildlife Center: The group is centering its efforts on animals affected by the storm.

Brigid’s Crossing Foundation: An animal shelter in Naples, Florida that is helping shelter animals.

The Bohemian Foundation and Community Foundation of Northern Colorado announced Tuesday that they will match gifts made to Colorado’s Hurricane Recovery fund up to $3 million to help with hurricane recovery. Coloradans who want to support hurricane recovery can double their donor impact through this fund. Colorado’s Hurricane Recovery Fund, established by the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, will help nonprofit organizations address intermediate and long-term hurricane recovery needs across U.S. states and territories. Those wanting to participate have until midnight on November 1 for their donation be match-eligible.

Here are some other local organizations to give to and events in the Denver area that might be worth attending this fall.

Mexico City Earthquake

The latest in natural disasters that has taken the world by storm has rattled central Mexico, killing nearly 300 people. The earthquake struck the city in the afternoon on September 19. The 7.1-magnitude quake rattled the city, crumbling buildings, and residents were trapped under the rubble. This earthquake was the second one to hit Mexico in two weeks. The former killed nearly 100 people. If you are wanting to donate to the relief efforts, here are some organizations that are helping Mexican residents recover from their earthquake-filled month.

Topos México is a nonprofit rescue brigade made up of volunteers that was created after an earthquake in 1985. The group posted to Twitter information on how to donate through PayPal and its bank accounts, and thanked people for their support.

The Mexican Red Cross has been accepting direct donations online and has set up an Amazon Wish List for necessary items.

Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization, has staff members in Mexico City and has pledged that 100 percent of its donations will go directly to relief efforts, which it says will include facilitating the delivery of medical supplies to affected areas.

A crowdfunding organization called GlobalGiving, has pledged that all money donated to its earthquake fund will go to recovery and relief efforts.

Fondo Unido México, part of the United Way network, has created an emergency fund to help the areas affected by the earthquakes.

September

St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park: 6000 Victory Way

When: September 23 Starts at 9 a.m. (Registration starts at 8 a.m. )

Cost: $10 (children under 5 years old can participate for free)

The Lowdown: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a facility that treats strictly childhood cancers. Families can come to them with the guarantee that they will not be turned away. But, since the funding for childhood cancer research pulls in toward the bottom of the fundraising list, there are multiple fundraisers done throughout the year, and in September especially. The hospital’s main goal is to raise as much money as they can so they can forward their cause of childhood cancer research. This run takes childhood cancer as a whole and doesn’t divide fundraising between different childhood cancer types. Check out the event website to learn more.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Where: 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver

When: September 24 from 6 a.m. to noon

Cost: $45 for adults up until Sept. 17, the price goes up after that. Check out the price sheet

The Lowdown: This year is the race’s 25th event in Denver, Colorado. The race will also be held at a new location: Auraria Campus, right downtown. According to Race for the Cure’s website, one woman in Colorado is diagnosed with breast cancer every 2.5 hours. Taking action to raise money is the best way to participate. Since 1980, the five-year relative survival rate for women diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer has gone from about 74 percent to 99 percent. In Colorado alone, funds raised through Race for the Cure® have provided Coloradans with more than:

39,537 clinical breast exams;

54,759 mammograms;

27,523 diagnostic tests diagnosing more than 650 breast cancers; and

2,122 treatment services (surgery, chemotherapy, radiation)

End of Summer Soiree

Where: Kimpton Hotel Born near Union Station

When: September 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $75. Get your tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver CASA is raising money to ensure that children have a safe environment in which they can live and thrive. The organizer carries out this vision by training and supervising volunteers to advocate for children who have been abused and neglected. The evening will feature live music, food and drinks, a silent and live auction, a doughnut wall, and festive games for our guests to enjoy. Each ticket includes two drink tickets.

Denver Metro Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Where: Coors Field

When: September 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: There is no cost, but if you raise $150 by September 23 for the Colorado Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, you will get a free T-shirt. Check out other details on the walk here.

The Lowdown: Suicide is the seventh leading cause of death in Colorado and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is trying to change that through awareness. The organization has planned events all over the nation and seven in Colorado alone. The organization is hoping to boost mental health awareness and support those in the community who have been affected by suicide. More than 3,000 people are expected to participate in the walk, which is just in its third year. To learn more about the organization’s mission, or to search for other walks across the country, check out their website.

Cornucopia 2017

Where: DaVita World Headquarters, 2000 16th Street, Denver

When: September 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $75 per individual full ticket chart can be viewed here

The Lowdown: Nearly one in seven Coloradans faces hunger. Metro Caring wants to change that. Cornucopia is the signature fundraising event for Metro Caring, held each autumn. The event celebrates the thousands of people and families working towards good health and self-reliance. To learn more about the organization or the event, go to its website.

Chef Showcase featuring food from Metro Caring’s very own greenhouse and local partner restaurants:

Humboldt Farm Fish Wine Blue Island Oyster Bar Rialto Cafe Table Mountain Inn Stout Street Social Ignite



Light the Night

Where: Washington Park, 701 S. Franklin St., Denver



When: September 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Registration is free but participants are encouraged to raise money to support the mission

The Lowdown: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients with blood diseases. It is raising money to and dedicated to making cures happy by providing patient support, advocating for treatments and spearheading cancer research. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support the organization’s mission. There is a light ceremony at 7 p.m. on the day of the event. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society does events country-wide. You can check out Denver’s event here.

October

Uniquely Colorado

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farms

When: October 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $50

The Lowdown: Volunteers of Outdoor Colorado is celebrating its third year of outdoor stewardship at the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield. The program includes bluegrass music, delicious food and drink, the option to win some Colorado getaways, a visit from Cathy Ritter of the Colorado Tourism Office, not to mention entrance into the Denver Botanic Garden’s Chatfield Farms. You can find more information on the event here and buy tickets here. The ticket prices will increase after October 3.

Meals with Meaning

Where: Pizzeria Locale, Sweet Action Ice Cream, California Pizza Kitchen, NOVO Coffee



When: October 11 all day

Cost: free

The Lowdown: The Shadhika Project will celebrate International Day of the Girl at a daylong event in a partnership with Denver restaurants for its new program: Meals with Meaning. The organization’s goal is to bring awareness to the issues that girls face around the world and share what Shadhika is doing to help girls in India. By eating with them on October 11, hungry attendees can help empower at-risk women around the world. A portion of all proceeds will go toward providing education, empowerment and economic self-sufficiency to young women in India. Go eat at one of the restaurants in Denver and help girls in India. More information on the organization can be found here.

Harvest Week

Where: Pizzeria Locale, Sweet Action Ice Cream, California Pizza Kitchen, NOVO Coffee



When: October 15-19 Times vary from night to night but are generally around 6 p.m. and run into 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Check their schedule here.

Cost: $85 for a six-course meal

The Lowdown: Harvest week celebrates Colorado chefs and farmers. For each day of this week in October, The GrowHaus, an urban farm in Northeast Denver, will host several Denver restaurants for a six-course meal. Each night will feature a different farm region of Colorado each night. You can attend one night for their pop-up dinner or all five. All the festivities of the week benefit EatDenver and The GrowHaus. Information on the dinners each night and the organization can be found here.



A Taste For Life

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver

When: October 26 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $150

The Lowdown: Spend the evening enjoying samples from some of Denver’s most talented chefs and best restaurants while funding Project Angel Heart’s home-delivered meal program. The organization delivers food to those dealing with life-threatening illnesses. There will also be complimentary beverages, live music and a silent auction. Tickets can be found here.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Where: Village Center Station: 6363 S Fiddlers Green Circle in Greenwood Village

When: October 22 – Registration starts at 8 a.m. Walk begins at 9:30.

Cost: There is no registration fee, but donations are more than welcome.

The Lowdown: Presented by the University of Colorado Health, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a walk or run that raises money to protect people against breast cancer. Each event, which is between three and five miles long, brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The events raise money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable. View the organization’s questions page for more details concerning questions on the race and view the event’s page to get more information on the race in Greenwood village here.

Real Men Wear Pink of Denver Metro

Where: Village Central Station

When: October 3o

Cost: Donation based

The Lowdown: Breast cancer affects everyone — women and men. That’s why the American Cancer Society are recruiting men to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink. This group of community leaders is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer. Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.

Community Food Drive and Costume Shop

Where: Debra’s Dance Universe, 7081 56th Ave. Unit A in Commerce City

When: October 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: The cost of a can of food and the costume that you find

The Lowdown: Though we might think of this holiday as a way to dress up as scary as can be, there’s now a unique way to get a costume, give a costume, and help someone out with some food. While scaring our friends and trying to make people jump in all of those haunted houses and around town, there are opportunities to The store is hoping to donate 250 cans of food to Food Bank of the Rockies as part of its second year doing the swap. Those who bring a gently used costume to the business will receive a voucher to use at the swap. The event will feature dance performances, live music, food, vendors, Trick-or-Treat stations, Haunted Hallway, games, activities, and Halloween costumes for swap or purchase.

November and Thanksgiving



Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

Where: Washington Park, Denver

When: November 23 from 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Cost: Adult tickets are $40. Order yours here.

The Lowdown: The Mile High United Way Turkey Trot funding will go toward ensuring that children enter school ready to learn, that they are reading at grade level by the end of third grade, young people graduate from high school ready for a career or college and that families have the opportunity to move towards self-sufficiency. Plus, you can get a workout before you eat all that food.

Pumpkin Pie 5k or 10k

When: November 18 – Kid’s run starts at 8:30 a.m., 5K starts at 8:45 a.m., and the 1oK starts at 9 a.m.

Where: City Park, Denver

Cost: $35 – prices vary depending on the race and when you register. Check the race’s registration page for complete list of pricing here.

The Lowdown: The Pumpkin Pie 5K and 10K are Denver races that ends with a huge slice of pie. Start your holiday season off right with this family friendly run. Runners and walkers can take advantage of a flat and fast course, and then enjoy the sweet taste of victory, and pie, at the end of their run. Through their community outreach program, the race will give back to charities, clubs, and organizations that create teams.

Volunteer or donate to Denver Rescue Mission

Volunteering to help with the Denver Rescue Missions Thanksgiving banquet and it Christmas meal, or donating money to help feed people in need is another great way to pitch in during the holiday season. Volunteer positions tend to fill up quickly for this one, but they can always use donations. Contact them at 303-953-3955 to find out more, or visit the website for more information. They are also generally in need of blankets and gloves for the winter season as well as non-perishable food items, other warm clothing items likes scarves hats and socks, furniture, clothing and other household items.

Donate to your local food bank

They can always use food throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season. Food Bank of the Rockies, , Bienvenidos Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Colorado are all good places to start.