Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we’ll deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into Denver this October.

Newly Open

Candela Latin Kitchen

The Lowdown: This Latin-inspired kitchen is bringing affordable and creative Mexican/Caribbean cuisine to LoHi. It comes from owner Isiah Salazar and executive chef Jesse Vega — the same team behind the space’s old concept Central Bistro.

Don’t Miss: We have a full run-down of our favorites here, but we also suggest not missing their S.O.B. special— a shot, an oyster and a beer for $8.

Citizen Rail

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail opened with an adjoining hotel Born opened by Union Station this month, proving LoDo isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Don’t Miss: The wood fire grill at the heart of the restaurant — where much of the menu will find its flavor. Our full recap of Citizen Rail favorites can be found here.

Element Kitchen & Cocktail

The Lowdown: Elevated bar food hit North Broadway this month with this concept from four-time James Beard nominee and a two-time Top Chef contestant John Tesar.

Don’t Miss: The fish and chips, the hamachi crudo or anything else on this list.

Emmerson

The Lowdown: Pasta, pastry, partnership and star-power collide to make Emmerson — Boulder’s newest restaurant on Pearl Street.

Don’t Miss: The “neo-bistro” concept — which we explain in more detail here — has inventive food and cocktails that you won’t want to miss. Our favorites were the Guanciale Carbonara and the Zoom Zoom Zoom.

Wayward

The Lowdown: Chad Michael George, Kade Gianinetti and Jared Schwartz — the team behind The Way Back — has filled the former Zengo space with their newest concept, Wayward.

Don’t Miss: Our full recap of the new concept, what to order and when to go (hello, bottomless happy hour), here.

Urban Farmer

The Lowdown: Sage Restaurant Group opened its fourth outpost of Urban Farmer — a modern steakhouse already in Portland, Cleveland and Philidelphia — in The Oxford Hotel in LoDo.

Don’t Miss: Our behind-the-scenes look at this culinary playground — including an ice room, aging rooms and bee hives on the roof.

Maria Empanada

The Lowdown: Maria Empanada opened its third outpost in the Stanley Marketplace this month. Think fresh empanadas, savory tarts and authentic Argentinian desserts.

Don’t Miss: We would dunk anything in that chimichurri. Check out our recap of everything you need to know about dining in Stanley Marketplace here.

Excuses to Celebrate

September 5: National Cheese Pizza Day

The Lowdown: October is technically National Pizza Month, but you can squeeze in an extra excuse to grab a slice during September’s National Cheese Pizza Day.

Don’t Miss: From deep dish days to drunken nights, we’ve shared five of our favorite pizza joints in Denver here.

September 7: National Beer Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: Everyday is National Beer Lover’s Day in Denver, but that doesn’t mean we won’t take an excuse to celebrate extra hard on Thursday, September 7.

Don’t Miss: If you want a little taste of everything, don’t miss our round-up on the best beer flights in Denver.

September 10: National Hot Dog Day

The Lowdown: Is there any summer staple quite like a hot dog? One of life’s greatest pleasures is downing a hot dog and a beer at a Rockies game. But, you don’t have to watch baseball to get a great brat, though.

Don’t Miss: If we’re hot dogging it outside of Coors Field, this is where you’ll find us.

September 18: National Cheeseburger Day

The Lowdown: When National Cheeseburger Day is on a Monday, you know it’s going to be a great rest of the week.

Don’t Miss: Try one of these favorites from Denver Burger Battle this year.

September 22: National Ice Cream Cone Day

The Lowdown: It’s the last day of summer on September 22. Not that a change in seasons would ever stop our appetite for ice cream…

Don’t Miss: At the beginning of the summer, we told you 11 ice cream flavors to get your hands on this season. How many have you tried?

September 29: National Coffee Day

The Lowdown: Are you feeling the weight of back-to-school yet? Let’s turn it around with a little caffeine on National Coffee Day.

Don’t Miss: If you don’t have a go-to place to visit on Friday mornings, try one of our favorite under-the-radar coffee shops to switch up your morning routine.

Eat Well, Give Back

Slow Food Denver Eat Local Challenge

When: All month long

The Lowdown: For the entire month of September, Slow Food Denver is challenging you to eat local. This 30-day challenge asks you to dedicate as much of your diet as possible to eating locally to celebrate Colorado growers, producers, and food purveyors. Get started by learning more about Colorado agriculture here.

Fill a Plate for Hunger with We Don’t Waste

When: Thursday, September 14, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens — 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $125 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to a beautiful evening of food and fun at the Denver Botanic Gardens to benefit We Don’t Waste. Troy Guard is spearheading the menu, and other attractions include a live auction, music and the event’s popular “Wine & Whiskey Wall.”



Cornucopia 2017 with Metro Caring

When: Wednesday, September 27, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: DaVita World Headquarters — 2000 16th St. #13, Denver

Cost: $75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: This is Metro Caring’s biggest fundraiser of the year, showcasing food from its greenhouse prepared by local restaurants including Blue Island Oyster Bar, Humboldt Farm Fish Wine, Ignite, Rialto Cafe, Spruce, Stout Street Social, Table Mountain Inn and Via Baci.