There’s plenty to do in Denver this week from Hurricane Harvey relief events to this weekend’s Sloan’s Lake Bike n’ Brew. If you’re still awaiting that acceptance letter from Hogwarts, pass the time with your friends at the Expecto Bar Crawl and find out what house you belong to while drinking Harry Potter themed drinks. In the morning, treat yourself and cure your hangover at Ophelia’s “Is There Brunch On Mars” with great food and cheap drinks. Then cheer on the Broncos at Southside Bar Kitchen as they take on the Bills this Sunday. Be sure to check out a beer festival this week at the Denver Micro Brew fest, Denver Central Market’s one-year anniversary or Oktoberfest on Larimer Square.

Monday, September 18



Taste of the Broncos

When: Monday, September 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Noble Energy Sports Legends — 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $100 – $300 — here

The Lowdown: Denver Bronco players and cheerleaders are serving gourmet food in partnership with 30 of Denver’s premier restaurants. A portion of the proceeds are donated to Food Bank of the Rockies. Join the Bronco family in a tailgate-style party this Monday.

The Corner Office Martini Party

When: Monday, September 18, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.



Where: The Corner Office — 1401 Curtis St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: This Monday at The Corner Office Ryan Conklin and Stuart Jensen are shaking up premium liquor martinis. They will be using Absolut Elyx, Plymouth & Monkey 47 Gin in all martinis they make. All tips will be donated to ALS research.

Tuesday, September 19

Tasting Tuesdays

When: Tuesday, September 19, 5 – 8 p.m.



Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St. #101, Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Join The Preservery on Tuesday for free samples from select brewers and distilleries. They will be featuring Bierstadt Lagerhaus, traditional lager in every sense. Eat gourmet food with free samples of classical lagers between 5 and 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20



Denver Central Market’s One Year Anniversary

When: Wednesday, September 20, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Where: Denver Central Market — 2669 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Help The Denver Central Market celebrate its first year anniversary. Specials will be taking place all day in addition to a raffle every 30 minutes. Eat, drink and win prizes this Wednesday at The Denver Central Market.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive at Ratio Beerworks

When: Wednesday, September 20, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks has partnered with the Society for Sedimentary Geology Rocky Mountain Section for a relief drive for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. For every beer sold, a dollar will be donated to hurricane victims. Enjoy beer and camaraderie and help those hurt by Harvey this Wednesday.

Thursday, September 21



If you give a beer a cookie: Beer and Cookie Pairing



When: Thursday, September 21, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th St., Denver



Cost: $12 for four tasters and four cookies



The Lowdown: If you give a mouse a cookie, he’ll want a glass of milk. But if you give a man a cookie this Thursday at Great Divide Barrel Bar, he’ll get a beer instead. Bring your friends and family along this week for a unique cookie and beer tasting.

Friday, September 22



Tequila, Taco, & Cerveza Fest

When: Friday, September 22, 5 – 10 p.m.



Where: Mile High Station —2027 West Colfax, Denver



Cost: $40 — here

The Lowdown: Nothing goes better with an authentic Mexican taco than a cerveza and a sip of tequila. Find both at the Tequila, Tao & Cerveza Fest this Friday. This event will feature food trucks from all over Denver and more than 70 types of tequila.



48th Annual Denver Oktoberfest

When: Friday – Saturday, September 22 – 23, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.



Where: 2100 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Oktoberfest is back and that means one thing in Denver— beer and lots of it. This year will feature a brat eating competition, live music, stein hoisting and keg bowling. General admission is free, but if you want the all-inclusive Oktoberfest experience reserve your VIP ticket at $175 for the weekend.

Casey V. Casey

When: Friday, September 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Goed Zuur — 2801 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Competition in a marriage seldom leads to good things, but Friday’s Casey v. Casey event is the exception to the rule. Come to Goed Zuur this Friday to watch Troy and Emily Casey go head-to-head in a beer-blending competition. The audience will be the judge, and forever bragging rights are on the line.

Saturday, September 23

Expecto Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, September 23, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado State Capitol — 200 E Colfax Ave., Suit 136, Denver

Cost: $30 cash at the door



The Lowdown: Wingardium Leviosa! Get lifted this weekend at the Expecto Bar Crawl. Admission includes themed drinks, souvenir gifts, along with wizards, half-bloods and muggles alike. Find out what Harry Potter house you belong to, and experience wizardry like never before.

Denver Micro Brew Fest

When: Saturday, September 23, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: 725 West 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 — here



The Lowdown: Games, food and 50 different types of beer will be featured at this year’s Denver Micro Brew Fest. Admission will include live music, beer pong and unlimited pours of a plethora of local brews. Drink your fill and decide who has the best micro brew this weekend.

Zwanze Day 2017

When: Saturday, September 23, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Barrel Cellar — 1441 W. 46th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 cash at the door

The Lowdown: Zwanze day is an international annual celebration of Cantillon Brewery, a family-owned brewing company based in Brussels. This year’s Zwanze edition is brewed with an oolong tea in celebration of the family’s youngest son turning 18. Come celebrate with an exclusive beer that will be tapped starting at 1 p.m.

Colorado Honey Festival

When: Saturday, September 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Where: Four Seasons Farmers & Artisans Market — 7043 W. 38th Ave., Wheat Ridge



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Honey lovers rejoice, this year’s Colorado Honey Festival is this weekend. This year will feature beekeeping 101 at noon, Black Creek Bluegrass and a honey and beeswax show-and-tell at 1 p.m. Try the state’s best honey and buy a jar or two at this year’s festival.

Sunday, September 24



Is There Brunch On Mars?

When: Sunday, September 24, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Where: Ophelia’s — 1215 20th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Start your day with food specials and the sweet sound of David Bowie at Ophelelia’s. Drink specials start at $5. Cure your weekend hangover with good food, music and bit of hair the dog.

Bronctoberfest

When: Sunday, September 24, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Where: Southside Bar Kitchen — 3014 East Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Broncos will be playing the Bills in Buffalo this Sunday, and if you’re looking for a place to watch the game there’s no better place then Southside Bar Kitchen. In celebration of Oktoberfest, they will be featuring Left Hand’s Great Oktoberfest Marzen. Cheer on the Broncos in style with a local beer.

Sloan’s Bike and Brew

When: Sunday, September 24, 2:30 – 5 p.m.



Where: Across Sloan’s Lake



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Starting on Friday, September 22, ride your bike to select breweries in the Sloan’s Lake area, find the map here. Buy an eight-ounce beer, get a stamp and hit all the locations for a chance to win prizes. The group loop will start at Sloan’s Lake Tap & Burger at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and will end at BarFly at the Alamo Theater at 5 p.m. when the giveaway begins.

Mark Your Calendars

Five Points Food Wine and Jazz

When: September 27, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Redline Contemporary Art Gallery — 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

Truck Stop



When: September 30, 12 – 6 p.m.



Where: Welton St. — between 24th and 29th



Cost: $5 for entry