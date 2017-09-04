This week in Denver is filled with flavorful fall festivities and classes to help you adjust to the season with good tastes and in good health. Unique flavored wines and beers come in abundance this week. Some of your favorite fall favorites are back as well. Instead of the same-old barbecue this Labor Day, you can take off to a tropical paradise without having to leave the city. You can also experiment with unique energy sources, sample some garlic dishes and get started with a new vegan diet with plenty of do-it-yourself health tips. There are a lot of interesting new flavors to discover as you transition into a new season.

Monday, September 4



Labor Day Luau



When: Monday, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Little Man Ice Cream — 2520 16 St., Denver



Cost: $5 -10 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Sway your way through Labor Day with a tropical celebration. Adrift is collaborating with Little Man Plaza to bring you to the shores of Hawaii with hula lessons, limbo, a pig roast and festive drinks for all ages. Polynesian dancers will also be present to demonstrate traditional Hawaiian dances f0r you.

First Mondays Doggie Party

When: Monday, 5:30 – 8 p.m.



Where: Fort Greene Bar — 321 E. 45th Ave., Denver



Cost: $2-7

The Lowdown: Bring your furry friend along for a well deserved night out. Sip on happy hour specials while your canine chows down on treats crafted by Ivan’s All Natural Doggie Delights. Unwind and bond with your most loyal friend as you treat yourselves to a good time.

Tuesday, September 5

Culinary Cinema: Barbecue



When: Tuesday, 7 – 10 p.m.



Where: Sie Film Center — Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: $30 — tickets here



The Lowdown: Feast your eyes upon the film Barbecue, but not before tasting some roasts, sipping on some drinks and engaging in a science lesson. Several of Denver’s best barbecue joints will share some flavor with you, and Southern Wine and Spirits will provide drinks. Dr. Nichole Garneau from The Denver Museum Of Nature and Science will then lecture about the science behind barbeque flavor. Afterwards engage in an Anthropological film that reveals the relevance of barbecue in different cultures.

Ninkasi Brewing CO Tap Takeover

When: Tuesday, 3 – 11 p.m.



Where: Mead Station — 3625 W. 32 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Enjoy some beer and have the chance to win some gear with Ninkasi Brewing CO. Drink and enjoy festivities such as Music Video Bingo where you’ll have the opportunity to win concert tickets among other exciting grabs.

Wednesday, September 6



Peruvian Energy Booster



When: Wednesday, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: Moondance Botanicals — 601 Corona St., Denver



Cost: $30

The Lowdown: Learn about the traditional Incan super food Maca, and immerse yourself in its numerous benefits. You’ll have the opportunity to create a Maca energy bar and take home some recipes to share with your friends. Call Moondance Botanicals at 303-263-7275 to reserve your spot.

Free Vegan Healthy Living Class

When: Wednesday, 6 – 7:30 p.m.



Where: Natural Grocers — 2053 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Healthy living power couple Chef Mark Reinfeld and Dr. Ashley Boudet will help you reform your diet with a free Vegan Living Class. Sample vegan recipes and learn nutrition tips from The Doctor & The Chef duo during this free lesson.

Ros é + Food at the Preservery, Final Round

When: Wednesday, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Preservery— 3040 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Wrap up the summer season with the final round of rosé. Four distinct rosé wine flavors will be paired with a four-course meal for a floral finishing touch to the season.

Thursday, September 7



The Ultimate Garlic Experience



When: Thursday, 7:30 – 9 p.m.



Where: Alamo Drafthouse, — 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: $45 — tickets here



The Lowdown: This aromatic event will involve the airing of the 80s documentary Garlic Is As Good As Ten Mothers, as fans disperse the scent of garlic throughout the theater. Following the film, indulge in a four-course garlic meal prepared by The Alamo. Stop by to experience the pungent food on the screen and your taste buds.

Off Flavor Tasting Class

When: Thursday, 7 – 9 p.m.



Where: CO Brewery — 1133 N. Broadway., Denver



Cost: $25 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Sample some sultry beer flavors to make sure you’re prepared in case your beers tasting a little off one of these days. Ten different funky flavors will be available for tasting.

Friday, September 8



Great Divide’s Barn Party

When: Friday, 7 – 10:30 p.m.



Where: Great Divide RiNo Event Space — 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver



Cost: $15-30 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Get ready to cowboy up this weekend with Great Divide’s Barn Party. Square dancing, a costume contest, grub, a petting zoo and lots of Collete’s Farm house ale will put you in the western spirit during this swinging hoe down.



Oktoberfest

When: Friday, 5-10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



Where: Lowry Beer Garden— 7577 E. Academy Blvd., Denver



Cost: Free admission, $20 for unlimited pours

The Lowdown: Get ready for two days of live music and loads of beer with Oktoberfest. Six local breweries will be providing Oktoberfest and Marzen brews to get you into the fall spirit.

Saturday, September 9



Denver Food And Wine Festival Grand Tasting

When: Saturday, 12 – 4 p.m.



Where: Pepsi Center — 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver



Cost: $125-585 — tickets here



The Lowdown: More than 40 restaurants across the region will gather at the Pepsi Center to bring you the best food that Colorado has to offer. This fest is taking all you can eat and drink to a whole over level as you sample food and more than 700 varieties of wine, spirits and beer. The VIP lounge will offer even more to explore with wines paired with delicacies from 12 different upscale restaurants. Get ready to subvert yourself to a snacking extravaganza.

Dining Al Fresco

When: Saturday, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The streets of Larimer square will turn into a food lovers paradise on Saturday. Nine different restaurants will be taking to the streets for an exclusive outdoor dining experience.

Game Of Porrons: Late Night Party With Fernet-Branca

When: Saturday, 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.



Where: Hop Alley — 3500 Larimer St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join the late night party at Hop Alley with the herbal spirit Fernet-Branca along with other Carpano cocktails and wines. There will also be delicious snacks, porrons and all out debauchery and gullet lubrication



Sunday, September 10



Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Where: Station 26 Brewing CO — 7045 E. 38 Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Live bluegrass jams and tasty donuts on top of Station 26 Beer will make for a jamboree that will help you forget your end of summer sorrows. On top of that, Turn-In barbecue will be catering the fest so you’ll be well fed while moving to mountain music.



Chip & Dip Party

When: Sunday, 12:05-5:05 p.m.



Where: Chain Reaction Brewing CO— 902 S. Lipan St., Denver



Cost: $5 donation



The Lowdown: Meet your fellow chips and dip loving beer drinkers as you stop in with your favorite dip. Bring your favorite dipping flavor and enjoy the event’s taco bar. Come for a feel-good feasting experience.

Mark Your Calendars

Farm to Bottle Fall Festival



When: September 30, 2- 7 p.m.



Where: Old South Gaylord St. — 1059 S. Gaylord St.



Cost: $45-75— tickets here



Thirst’s Tour Of Colorado

When: October 3, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Tap Fourteen —1920 Blake St., Denver



Cost: Free admission