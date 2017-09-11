This week there are art exhibits to see, fitness activities to participate in and plenty of comedians and performances. Monday is 9/11, so commemorate and honor that day with a Memorial Stair Climb at Red Rocks. Then, check out CRUSH, a street art festival in RiNo, Montreal Takeover, an art market, or see the play, MacBeth at the new Space Theatre. Head to Boulder for the ZEE Jaiper Literature Festival if writing and books are your thing, or see comedian Bob Marley at Comedy Works. Whatever you choose to do, get out there and make the most of your week.

Monday, September 11

9-11 Memorial Stair Climb

When: September 11, 8:46 a.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – 18300 W Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $35. Register here.

The Lowdown: Reflect on this day of remembrance alongside firefighters and other community members. Pick up your packet at 8 a.m., listen to and watch the pre-climb ceremony at 8:46 a.m., then there will be a moment of silence and performance of Amazing Grace before you begin your climb at 9:02 a.m. You’ll receive an event t-shirt and refreshments.

Film on the Rocks: Twister

When: September 11, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – 18300 W Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Catch the last Film on the Rocks event of the summer this week. The Gasoline Lollipops will get you up and dancing to their music before the sun sets and you settle in for this screening of Twister. The couple in this movie is on thin ice but must join together for their job as storm chasers. By being in harms way together, their relationship takes a turn.

CRUSH

When: September 11 – 17, see event schedule here.

Where: 2901 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This outdoor gallery in RiNo celebrates street art by artists from the area as well as around the world. Watch live paint installations by artists like Aleo, Emit, Detour and more. There will be a movie screening of White Walls Say Nothing, parties, lectures, food and drinks.

Tuesday, September 12

Biennial of the Americas

When: September 12 – 16, see events schedule here.

Where: See event locations here.

Cost: $0 – $250. Register for events here.

The Lowdown: Leaders from over 20 countries around the Americas are gathering for a weekend of both intellectual and fun events. Listen to talks by these leaders and attend clinics during the day, then head to the Havana Nights parties afterwards. Participate in workshops, celebrate the culture of the Americas through various forms of art, eat Cuban food and listen to live music and dance at Havana Nights.

Wednesday, September 13

Saber Acomodar Opening Celebration

When: September 13, 6 – 11 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This exhibition focuses on the work of studios and artisanal workshops in Jalisco, Mexico. There will be Mexican and American folk songs playing and your ticket includes two drinks. Witness the convergence of multiple modes of traditional Mexican art.

DocuWest Documentary Film Festival

When: September 13 – 17, see film schedule here.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake – 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $0 – $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: It’s a documentary film fanatic’s dream. This five-day-long festival highlights 21 films including The Vietnam War, Love and Saucers, The Promise and more. There will also be three free admission parties at BarFly as part of the festival on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Writing the West

When: September 13, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection – 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $5. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This month’s writing session by the Lighthouse Writers Workshop is focusing on the Adobe paintings in the museum. Writers will respond to prompts, then have the chance to read what they wrote out loud next to the painting the writing was inspired by. Participate in this process or just come to hear from others.

Thursday, September 14

Everyday is Halloween

When: September 14, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: C Squared Ciders – 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $8 – $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This burlesque showcase by Rebel Girl Productions explores dark and creepy themes in the spirit of Halloween. Be thrilled by a performance that is a bit on the dark side inside C Squared Ciders. Don’t forget to bring cash for drinks and to tip your favorite performers.

Montreal Takeover

When: September 14 – 17, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Source – 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Hosted by Station 16 Gallery, this street art market will feature launches by Whatisadam, Stikki Peaches, MissMe and Jon Denver, original works by Laurence Vallières, Stikki Peaches, Ron English and Whatisadam, live silkscreen demonstrations and mural painting by Canadian muralists. There will also be an Au Feu Pop-Up as well as after-hour parties where there will be beer specials from New Belgium Brewing, tattoos and an art reel playing throughout the party.

Frontera by Eduardo Portillo

When: September 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: RULE Gallery – 530 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: RULE Gallery presents Frontera, a solo exhibit by Eduardo Portillo in a public reception. As an immigrant from El Salvador, Portillo’s work focuses on lines both literally and metaphorically and comes in the form of paintings and sculptures.

Bob Marley

When: September 14 – 16, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $28 – $33. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Appearing on many late night comedy shows including The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and The Late Late Show, Marley knows his way around the comedic world. Check out his 30-minute special, Comedy Central Presents Bob Marley and see the man in action at Comedy Works this weekend.

Friday, September 15

MacBeth

When: September 15 – October 29, see times here.

Where: The Space Theatre – Speer Blvd and Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This classic play with a new spin is kicking off the reopening of The Space Theatre. This modern re-invention by Robert O’Hara of Shakespeare’s MacBeth tells the story of a man who will do whatever it takes to get ahead and to get what he wants. It’s perfect for any theater lover who may or may not already know the story of MacBeth.

Latino Eco Festival

When: September 15 – 17, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science – 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $0 – $120. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This fifth annual event is a collaboration of Latino American environmentalists. Artists, scientists, advocates, public policy leaders and others who care about the planet will gather to discuss new ideas and solutions. There will be 500 presenters and participants as well as a film series, trainings, a book fair with authors’ presentations, an arts expo and more.

Underground Music Showcase Unplugged

When: September 15, 8 p.m.

Where: Fort Green Bar – 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation

The Lowdown: This one-night gallery features photographs by Robert Castro of local musicians during the annual Underground Music Showcase. Featuring over 30 Denver artists and bands including BANDITS, The Velveteers and Whiskey Autumn, Castro’s photographs reflect the feel of the Denver music scene.

CherryArts Festival

When: September 15 – 17, 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Stanley Marketplace – 501 N. Dallas St., Denver

Cost: Free admission to the festival, $45 for Art Brunch. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Did you have a blast the Cherry Creek Arts Festival? This art festival is put on by the same producers and features 44 local artists as well as 100 nationally juried artists. From painters to sculptors to jewelry artists, the event will feature a diversity of creators. Wander through the artist tents, food trucks and stop here and there for live entertainment. Stick around for the Art Brunch on Sunday catered by Foodie Call Catering. The brunch proceeds support arts education in local schools.

ZEE Jaiper Literature Festival

When: September 15 – 17. See times here.

Where: Boulder Public Library – 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder

Cost: $25 – $100. Register here.

The Lowdown: This literature festival is bringing 70 local and international authors to discuss topics in writing and voice. Over the course of the three days, there will be 40 sessions, lectures and workshops including a talk by the author of Slumdog Millionaire, a discussion of “the beat generation” and a talk titled “Narratives of the Self.” Speakers include Akhil Sharma, Alberto Ruy Sanchez, Anne Waldman, Christina Lamb and more. There will also be activities like the Odissi Dance, a puppet theater and henna designs.

ConnectArte: Día de Independencia

When: September 15, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas – 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Celebrate Día de Independencia with Mexican music, art, food and drinks. There will be a 30 minute tour of the exhibit, Penitents: World End Rituals of Faith, then eat molé while Marysola Menendez demonstrates how to make it. Dance to traditional Mexican music and enjoy this cultural celebration.

Young Artists Showcase

When: September 15, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House – 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: These members of Opera Colorado Young Artists are performing as part of their eight-month residency. After watching their showcase, meet the artists at a reception after the performance where there will be drinks and hors d’oeuvres.

Saturday, September 16

Mindful Mischief: Meditation in the Park

When: September 16, 8:30 – 9:15 a.m.

Where: Cheesman Park – 8th Ave. and Franklin St., Denver

Cost: Donation based

The Lowdown: Start your Saturday off meditating in the park. This guided meditation is by The Neal Center Counseling and Yoga Therapy and is focusing on “new beginnings and growth.” Bring something to sit on like a yoga mat or pillow and practice your mindfulness.

LGBT Kickball Denver Fall Season

When: September 16, 10 a.m.

Where: 914 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: $75. Register here.

The Lowdown: Join the National Gay Kickball League and get sporty to start off your Saturday. No matter your skill level, enjoy the league and have a fun recreational activity to look forward to over the course of fall. You can create your own team and sign up together or come alone and be placed on a team.

Sunday, September 17

Sloan’s Lake Yoga

When: September 17, 8:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake – 1700 N Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Bend into vinyasa to end your weekend at Sloan’s Lake. This class is taught to all skill levels by CO Asana Yoga Collective, so roll out your yoga mat on the grass, bring plenty of water and start your Sunday off feeling re-centered.

Mark Your Calendar

Artful Insight: Thomas Moran

When: September 18, 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: American Museum of Western Art-The Anschutz Collection – 1727 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $10

Tickets: Available here.

The Asylum Haunted House

When: September 22 – October 31, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 6100 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99.

Tickets: Available here.