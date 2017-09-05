Colorado has many activities and random characteristics that are unique and among these characteristics, are the Coloradans love of music and nature. On Saturday, September 16, those who love both nature and music get to combine their passions for what might be, one of the most Colorado events of the year. Beaver Creek resort is hosting an afternoon of concerts atop their Centennial Express chairlift. Scheduled to headline the afternoon is Grammy Award winner Elvis Costello & The Imposters with local Colorado quintet, Elephant Revival opening the show.

While the event is called Hike to the Mic, there are a variety of methods offered for concertgoers to make their way to the venue. There is a 4×4 tour, biking trails, hiking, or the Centennial Express Gondola. Once at the top, guests can make use of the spacious, Spruce Saddle Lawn to eat, drink and dance to what should be a great afternoon of music. Costello, who has been performing since the late seventies will have everybody up and dancing. Meanwhile, Nederland’s Elephant Revival will bring the foot-stomping good times that they have become known for around the country.

There is more in Beaver Creek that weekend than just the incredible experience of hiking to the top of a mountain for a concert. The town will be hosting a weekend long festival of arts. Following the 10,200 foot elevated concert, Main Squeeze will perform in town for the after party. Art will be on display throughout Beaver Creek and along the path up to the trail for the concert. In addition, restaurants will have specials and stores will have deals to celebrate the weekend. The weekend will also include workshops by artists and artisans as well as free outdoor yoga classes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go here.