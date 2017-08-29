The Breckenridge Wine Classic is less than a month away! These are our favorite things to do the week the wine festival.

Get Outside

September in Breckenridge means the mountains are glowing with yellow aspen trees. Hit the golden trails and explore the breathtaking views of Breckenridge with our unique outdoor seminar options: Pinot Passport Hike, Beerunch Hike and the Hair of the Dog Fat Bike Ride. We’ll take you on some of our favorite Breckenridge Trails and then kick up your boots for a wine lunch.

Explore the Town

Join us for Stroll Breckenridge to explore all that Historic Main Street has to offer. From art galleries to historic landmarks each stroll stop presents a different selection of wines, beers, or spirits, allowing you to emerge yourself in Breckenridge’s art community. The Local’s Lunch Wine & Cheese pairing features two Breck favorites from the area.

Learn from the Masters

Engage with winemakers, vineyard owners, Master Sommeliers, and amazing chefs in their element for an experience that is so much more than a lecture. Learn from the best in the industry as they take you along to combine their passions for wine, food and the great outdoors at events like All That Sparkles, and If the wine matters so does the glass.

Eat Up

Foodies rejoice! The Classic has partnered with unrivaled Breckenridge restaurants serving up their specialties. Restaurants from Breck and across the state will be providing samples throughout the Grand Tasting. Check out some of our favorites for Mamma Mia Italian Immersion and the Emerging Stars luncheons.

Wine Down

This year’s Classic features hundreds of wines from around the world and the every day to the esoteric. Find one you love and you can request it through our mobile app and pick it up at Basecamp Wine & Spirits! Make sure to get tickets early for Best of the Fest to sample the most high-end wines of the weekend.

