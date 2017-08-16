This weekend, check out the quirky events that make Denver such a fun place to live. Eat your heart out at Corks and Forks or Tacolandia or play it more on the wild side at Denver ColorFest or The Odd Hour. Find a unique way to get your workout in at Yoga Day at Coors Field, the 5k Pajama Jog or Barre3 on the Rocks. Raise a glass at Shakesbeer: A Midsummer Night’s Dr(a)m or at Bierstadt Lagerhaus’ anniversary party. Find what excites you and step out of the box this weekend.

Wednesday, August 16

F*ckUp Night

When: August 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox – 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $20 — get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver professionals are sharing their hilarious stories of failure for your laughing pleasure and own self-assurance. Your first beer from Ratio Beerworks is free. Then, hear crash-and-burn tales from Michael Fox, the co-owner of eTuk USA, Julie Rodriguez, the founder of Denver Nomz and Lee Breslouer, senior editor at The Beer Necessities.

Editor’s Note: 303 Magazine is a media sponsor for this event.

Thursday, August 17

The Odd Hour

When: August 17, 9 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver – 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 cover after 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: The Odd Hour of this month is going to be sketchy—literally. Party with Yvie Oddly and draw your favorite cartoon and comic book characters. The special guests are The Oddballs, who will perform live as you wait for the clock to strike 13 and sip on the $5 OddBall special.

Corks And Forks

When: August 17, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Rooftop Terrace at Davita — 2000 16th St., Denver

Cost: $60. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: In the mood to go restaurant hopping to start off the weekend? Denver downtown restaurants are getting together for the 11th year of Corks and Forks to bring Denverites all their best food and wine. There will be live music, a silent auction and a vote for the best wine. The event is also philanthropic, as it benefits The National Sports Center For the Disabled.

Art On Film: La La Land

When: August 17, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver — 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This installation of MSU Denver’s Art on Film summer series features the award-winning film, La La Land. Enjoy a late-night art viewing in the gallery, live music by Wildflowers and Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone singing and dancing to jazz music onscreen. Bring your chairs and snacks as the movie starts in the lot at CVA at dusk.

Friday, August 18

Rob Schneider

When: August 18 – 19, 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Where: 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village

Cost: $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever seen an Adam Sandler movie, you know who Rob Schneider is. The comedic character he plays transfers out of the movies and on to the stage in Schneider’s stand-up comedy. With a Netflix series about his life, a CBS sitcom that he wrote, produced and starred in and plenty of films under his belt, Schneider is a pro at comedy. But he hasn’t performed in stand-up in 20 years. Catch him live this weekend as he returns to the stage.

Silent Disco Street Party

When: August 18, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Square on 21st – 1222 21st St., Denver

Cost: Free admission. Get VIP tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to 21st for the last silent disco party of the summer. Headphones will be provided on a first come, first serve basis or if you are a VIP member. Different genres of music will flow through your headphones from the live DJs. Grab a drink or two and be part of a street full of people that seem to be dancing to no music.

Rick ROLL and Morty

When: August 18, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL – 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get ready to roll around Rick and Morty Style. Wear your best Rick and Morty costume – lab coats encouraged – and lace up your roller skates for a night of skating, dancing and karaoke. Music will be by DJ Soup.

Saturday, August 19

Drive-In: Personal Space

When: August 19, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: A construction lot in RiNo – 2606 Lawrence St., Denver. Get directions here.

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This one-night, pop-up museum will feature 13 artists as they transform their cars into mini galleries. Contemporary art by Amber Cobb, Graham Eschen, Tobias Fike, Kate Gonda, Caleb Hahne, Lucas McMahon, Dimitri Obergfell, Zach Reini, Nick Silici, Gretchen Schaefer, Laura Shill, Kristen Sink and Mario Zootswill be on display in vehicles.

Denver ColorFest

When: August 19 – 20, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, ends at 2 a.m. Sunday

Where: EXDO Event Center – 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Paint your body and dance all night at this colorful event. Get painted when you arrive and hang out outside, then hear from over 50 EDM artists including DJ Dan, J|Adore and Adam Stark.

Yoga Day Hosted by the Colorado Rockies

When: August 19, 8:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Coors Field – 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $70. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Imagine Coors Field full of yoga mats and downward-dog poses. The Rockies are hosting its 5th Annual Yoga Day and combining yoga and baseball. Start the morning off right with an hour long yoga class on the field. Then come back at 6:10 p.m. to watch the Rockies play the Brewers. With your ticket, you’ll be able to participate in the yoga class, watch the game and receive a Rockies-themed yoga-promotional item.

5k Pajama Jog

When: August 19, 8 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Denver City Park – 17th Ave. and Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 in advance, $35 day of the race. Register here.

The Lowdown: Feeling like wearing your pajamas all morning on Saturday? At this event, show up looking like you just rolled out of bed and still get your body moving and supporting a great cause. Run, jog or walk this 5k in your best pajama costume and help Sleep Tight Colorado provide sleeping bags to Denver’s homeless.

Boulder Craft Beer Festival

When: August 19, 1 – 5 p.m

Where: North Boulder Park — 2801 9th St., # 2899, Boulder

Cost: $45 — tickets here

The Lowdown: The Boulder Craft Beer festival gets bigger every year, attracting people from all over Colorado. Get in on the fun with unlimited samples from over 30 breweries, live music and plenty of bites to eat.

Winehouse: An Embodiment of Amy

When: August 19, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Clocktower Cabaret – 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $35 – $45. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join fellow fans of Winehouse and enjoy not only a tribute band, but also a performance art embodiment of the artist. Toddy Walters & The Winehouse Band guide you through Winehouse’s life and music career through performance and the music itself.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus Turns One

When: August 19, 1 – 5 p.m

Where: Bierstadt Lagerhaus — 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: A year of free beer? Count us in. Celebrate the first year of RiNo’s Bierstadt Lagerhaus with beers and games – including a contest where you could win a year of free beer.

Floating Party

When: August 19, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Breckenridge Brewery – 2920 Brewery Ln., Littleton

Cost: Free. Get details here.

The Lowdown: Grab your friends, beers and inner tubes and float down the Platte River. Starting at the brewery, you can tailgate before being part of this floating summer party that ends at Brent Mayne Baseball Field. Don’t bring any glass, but get creative with paddleboards, kayaks, waterproof speakers, beachballs and whatever else you think goes with this event.

Sunday, August 20

Barre3 on the Rocks

When: August 20, 8 – 9 a.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre – 18300 West Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Get ready to bend, squat and tone your butt on the steps of Red Rocks. You’ll do this 60-minute class while wearing noise-cancelling headphones so you can hear both the music and instructor. Bring a yoga mat and water and start off your Sunday morning with this graceful workout.

Tacolandia

When: August 20, 3 – 7 p.m

Where: Civic Center Park — Colfax and Bannock

Cost: $25-75 — tickets here

The Lowdown: Craving tacos this weekend? Enjoy Denver’s best street tacos in the park while you listen to live music and watch a car show. There will be 37 restaurants rolling out their version of the Mexican dish. Taste as many as you can to find your favorite.

Shakesbeer: A Midsummer Night’s Dr(a)m

When: August 20, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company – 7101 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate Shakespeare and beer at this comical take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This hour long performance will take place in the tap-house and will stick to the story in some ways and make you laugh when it strays and pokes fun at the original play as the actors imbibe throughout the show.

Historias 2017 Hair and Fashion Show

When: August 20, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center – 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $20. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This is the 3rd Annual Historias Hair and Fashion show to benefit Centro Humanitario. See styles by Charlie Price and the Beauty Underground, Betos Salon, Berenices, Planet Laboratories, The Look, Artemis Birch, Stephan Lauren, Oracle and Vanity Dollz and Cha Cha Romero.

Mark Your Calendar

High Plains Comedy Festival

When: August 24 – 26, 7 – 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 – 11 p.m. Friday, 3 – 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: See various locations and venues here.

Cost: $10 – $45

Tickets: Available here.

Denver BrunchFest

When: August 27, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Bannock Street at Civic Center Park – 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 – $95

Tickets: Available here.

The Color Run 5k Denver

When: August 26, 8 – 11 a.m.

Where: Coors Field — 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $44.99 – $49.99

Tickets: Available here.