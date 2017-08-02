This weekend, there’s a whole lot of fun going on in Denver. From food to fitness to comedy, you can’t go wrong. Check out the hops at Sesh Fest, the music at City Park Jazz, or summer’s newest looks, as it’s Denver Fashion Weekend. Get your body moving at a Bhangra/Bollywood workshop or at McNichols Fit Fest. Whatever you decide on, make it a weekend to remember.

Thursday, August 3

Denver Burger Battle

When: Thursday, August 3, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tivoli Quad Park — 1363 E 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $69.99 – $124.99. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This Burger Battle is sure to get you salivating. Sixteen burgers will be made by local chefs looking to claim the maker of the best burger in Denver. Help decide by sampling their creations, then grab drinks at the open bar and desserts by Little Man, Glazed & Confuzed, Happy Bakeshop, Brider and Sweet Action. Profits made from the event benefit the Kossler Foundation.

Friday, August 4

Sunset on the Prairie

When: August 4, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Plains Conservation Center – 21901 E Hampden Ave., Aurora

Cost: $15

The Lowdown: Headed by the Denver Botanic Gardens, learn about the prairie that was in your backyard all along. Ride in a wagon for your perfect viewing spot as the sun sets over the front range. Learn from experts about the ecosystem as you watch, then gather around the campfire for s’mores.

McNichols Fit Fest

When: August 4 – 6, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sunday

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Spend a day or three focusing on your health with your exercise of choice. Whether you prefer to cycle, barre, high-intensity fitness, Palango, yoga or meditation guided by local fitness centers. Then, check out workshops or browse through the health vendors.

Dancing with the Stars Live

When: August 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre – 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $47+. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Are you a Dancing with the Stars fan? Now is your chance to see the action live. Stars from Season 24 of the show will be performing with guest star Rashad Jennings. With dances choreographed by Colorado native and four-time Emmy nominee Mandy Moore, the show is sure to sweep you off your feet.

Colin Jost

When: August 4 – 5, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $28 – $50

The Lowdown: SNL writer Colin Jost is hitting Denver with his satirical and witty humor. Appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and with nominations for Emmy Awards, this is a not-to-be-missed comedian. See the movie he wrote and starred in, Staten Island Summer, to get a taste of Jost’s humor before the show.

B-Side Music: Golden Hour and The Raven and the Writing Desk

When: August 4, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: This installation of MCA Denver’s summer rooftop music series is showcasing The Raven and the Writing Desk, a dark pop band and Golden Hour, a band with softer, ethereal music. Spend the evening dancing to these bands on the museum rooftop with a drink in hand.

First Friday “Field Day”

When: August 4, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver – 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: cover charge is $5 from 6 – 9 p.m., $7 from 9 – 11 p.m. and $10 from 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Lowdown: This LGBTQ field day and dance party is hosted by Babes Around Denver and invites anyone and everyone to get competitive in field games and show off your best dance moves. Play a few rounds of ping pong, corn hole, or giant jenga, dance withThe Wicked Little Girls or hear a little from every genre by DJ Stone, DJ Markie, DJ Sosanopens and DJ Blaque Gurl. There will also be food trucks for snack breaks.

Saturday, August 5

DaVinci Exhibit and DFW Summer Fashion Show

When: August 5 – 6, 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum – 7711 E Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 – $400. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Did you love Denver Fashion Weekend we put on back in April? Then stop by the summer version of the show this weekend. Start off Saturday with the DaVinci’s Machines Exhibition and cocktails before we start up the fashion show by W Boutique, Inspired Boutique, Steve Sells, Tyne Hall and Rachel Marie Hurst. Sunday is the children’s fashion show by Nest Children’s Boutique, Billow + Bound, Hollyhocks Children’s Boutique, Park Hill Design and Dimple For Kids. It’s our first ever Children’s fashion show, so don’t miss it!

Pancake Brunch

When: August 5, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Feral Mountain Co. – 4320 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Want to see a Native Campervan bust out a bunch of free pancakes, then eat them to your heart’s content? Stop by Feral to explore the vans, get in on giveaways and grab a bag of pancake mix on your way out.

Sesh Fest

When: Saturday, August 5, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple — 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: $30. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: At this beer festival, over 50 breweries will serve the hops. Most of the breweries will be local, including Prost Brewing, Ratio Beerworks, Ska Brewing Co. and many more. Grab a beer and get in on games like oversized beer pong, cornhole, can jam and spikeball.

Beers, Bites and Baseball

When: August 5, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Tavern Downtown –1949 Market St., Denver and Coors Field – 2001 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $155. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Keep up your Rockies love and join in on a classic baseball tailgate. Start at The Tavern Downtown and get food and drink specials, including a beer and soft pretzel, with your tailgate wristband. There will also be games and giveaways. Then, head into the game as a purple unit.

Blissfest333 International Film Festival

When: August 5 – 6, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver – 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $40. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Head to this film festival and catch local films as well as movies from around the world. See the works of filmmakers like Stephen Mathis, Patrick Sheridan and Travis Lupher on the big screen while in a theater that serves you meals and brews.

Sunday, August 6

Tender Belly and Blue Moon Beer Brat Brawl

When: August 6, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Brewing RiNo – 3750 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Soak up summer with brats, beer and brats and beer together. Choose the best beer brat in a competition between local chefs Lucas Forgy, Darrell Jensen, Ryan Gorby, Eli O’Dell and Dustin Beckner. Your ticket includes four beers, a sampling of the five brats, bacon tasting and a pulled pork bar.

5 Points Brew and BBQ

When: August 5, 1 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: 2736 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $6.27 – $105.44

The Lowdown: This BBQ festival features 11 food vendors and eight breweries. Grab your favorite wings and ribs from Charlie’s Smoked Meats, Martins Rib Emporium or Rolling Smoke BBQ to name a few, then wash it down with brews by Spangalang Brewery, Trinity Brewing, Seedstock Brewery and more. There will also be live music and entertainment by Dan Treanor and Afrosippi, Danette Hollowell, Jam Joe Allen, Zakk Debono and Broken Circle and several DJs.

Carnivale De Sensuale

When: August 5, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater – 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: This summer installation of Carnivale De Sensuale is headlined by Kalani Kokonuts from Las Vegas and will feature performers Honey Heartbreaker and JD Hickcock. Grab a drink at the venue and watch this performance inspired by the traveling carnivals of the 20s and 30s.

READ: Review – Spring Awakens Carnivale de Sensuale

Aurora Pride

When: August 5, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Aurora is celebrating its very first PRIDE event this year. Denver’s sister is quickly becoming a hub for queer people in Colorado and is well known for its diverse population. Join them on Saturday for local food, artists performers in a celebrating of this flourishing LGBTQ community.

Sunday, August 6

City Park Jazz

When: August 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: City Park – 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This week, the Alpha Schoolmarm Orchestra is taking over City Park Jazz. Based on ’60s Jamaican Ska music, the eight band members mix this style with modern music. Bring a picnic blanket and your friends and get groovin’ to the music.

Bhangra/Bollywood Workshop

When: August 6, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park – 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

The Lowdown: Learn two different types of traditional Indian dance – and get a great workout doing it. Your instructor from Desi Caliente will guide you through a blend of traditional indian, pop, jazz and hip-hop styles of dance and music. Get your hips moving to start off your Sunday in an energetic way.

Mark Your Calendar

Country Bar Crawl

When: August 12, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: LoDo Area Bars, see participating bars here.

Cost: $16 – $30.

Tickets: Available here.

Velorama Colorado

When: August 11 – 13, 4 – 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: RiNo Art District – 2901 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $90

Tickets: Available here.