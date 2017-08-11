You asked. We listened. After a successful partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Denver Champagne Series for our DFW Kickoff Party, as well as numerous requests from our 303 Magazine readers about continuing our summer events at the hotel, we are pleased to announce we’ll be doing just that. 303 Magazine and Four Seasons Hotel Denver have decided to come together to host an End of the Summer Party on the beautiful rooftop deck of the hotel on Labor Day. We’ll be bringing you our beloved pool series in a new and different way.

For this special event, we’ll be offering Cabanas and VIP tables with full bottle service. As always, we’ll have our DJ spinning some great tunes, cocktails and a full beverage service, as well as a red carpet step and repeat and our 303 photographers on site to take pictures.

In addition, each ticket includes a complimentary first cocktail, plus 303 will choose one male and one female with the best Labor Day attire to receive a complimentary bottle of champagne from the Four Seasons.

This special event will sell out quickly so RSVP your cabana, VIP tables and tickets before it’s too late. Click here for tickets.

This is a 21+ event and Labor Day attire is not only recommended, but is encouraged.

Let’s say goodbye to summer the best way we know how — sipping champagne and cocktails by the pool.

For Cabana or VIP bottle service inquiry email [email protected]