Summer ’17 DFW is this weekend and all the models, designers and boutiques have been hard at work the past few months with creating and designing looks, countless fittings, dress rehearsals and last minute preparations; all to showcase their original designs and summer fashion to Denver.

But before the beautiful chaos of DFW, 303 Magazine got to meet and talk with some of the models — both veterans and rookies — to DFW. Including the child models who will be walking in the first ever, Children’s Fashion Show.

Meet them here and see them walk August 5 and August 6 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Aicha Bleers

Name: Aicha Bleers

Age: 13

Night: August 6

Designer: Park Hill Design

303 Magazine: Why did you decide to come to casting for DFW Children’s Fashion Show?

Aicha Beers: I had just moved here a year ago from living overseas for the past 12 years. I wanted to get into the Denver fashion scene as a model so I thought DFW would be a great place to start!

303: What are you looking forward to most about DFW?

AB: The boutique I will be wearing is Park Hill and the designer, Meridythe, has the most unique and colorful outfits so I can’t wait to wear them and see the other kids on the runway too!

303: What do you like most about being a model in Denver?

AB: Being a model in Denver gives me the opportunity to try Denver’s style which I think is functional and athletic. Seeing people wear these clothes shows me their love for the outdoors which I love as well, especially camping, biking and skiing with my family.

Louis Alexandre

Name: Louis Alexandre

Age: 8

Night: August 6

Designer: Billow + Bound

303: Why did you decide to come to casting for DFW Children’s Fashion Show?

Louis Alexandre: My mom told me about the casting call. I was interested in going to it because I’ve been to a lot of fashion shows with her. I just wanted to see if I could be a model.

303: What do you like most about the fashion in Denver and at DFW?

LA: There are some super talented fashion designers in Denver and I’m excited to be a part of DFW’s first children’s fashion show. People need to see the unique clothes that are made in Denver.

303: What are you looking forward to most about DFW?

LA: To have fun with the other models and to be on the runway showing some beautiful clothes.

Bella Lisa Gnat Vega

Name: Bella Lisa Gnat Vega

Age: 7

Night: August 6

Designer: Nest Children’s Boutique

303: Is this your first runway experience?

Bella Lisa Vega: No, it’s not. My first runway show was when I was two years old. My mom did a homecoming fashion show benefiting Yousef, an Aurora shooting victim. It was a great cause.

303: What do you like most about being a model in Denver?

BSL: Everything! The clothes, meeting the other models and friends/family can come watch me in Denver!

303: What are you looking forward to most about DFW?

BLS: Having Fun and walking the runway!

Ellah Aharonian

Name: Ellah Aharonian

Age: 7

Night: August 6

Designer: Nest Children’s Boutique

303: Why did you decide to come to casting for DFW Children’s Fashion Show?



Ellah Aharonian: I always liked to perform in front of people. I love dancing and singing and I started going to modeling classes a while ago and fell in love with it.

303: What are you looking forward to most about DFW?

EA: I’m very excited to be on stage. This is my dream. And to make my parents be proud of me.

303: What do you like most about the fashion at DFW?

EA: When I went to DFW I remember that I saw a lot of people there and everyone had different style and they all looked amazing, and I like to wear different things all the time — mostly dresses.

Editor’s note: Ella is related to our publisher Abraham Aharonian

Caitlin Badinger

Name: Caitlin Badinger

Age: 19

Night: August 5

Designer: Tyne Hall

303: Why did you decide to come to casting for Summer ’17 DFW?

Caitlin Badinger: I decided I wanted to come to the Summer DFW Casting because it’s a new and different DFW show put on by the same amazing crew have been doing it years before.

303: What are you looking forward to most about DFW?

CB: I am looking forward to the venue chosen this year; the Wings Over the Rockies Museum Air & Space Museum is awesome and such a creative place to hold a runway show.

303: This is the longest runway in DFW history, how do you feel about this? Nervous, excited?

CB: I am excited! Yes the runway is extra long but that gives each model extra time to show off handmade garments by some of the best designers in the Denver area

Shyanne Swartwood

Name: Shyanne Swartwood

Age: 21

Night: August 5

Designer: W Boutique

303: Why did you decide to come to casting for Summer ’17 DFW?

Shyanne Swartwood: I’ve always seen pictures and videos of DFW from other models that I know and I’ve always thought that it would be fun and a great experience.

303: Is this your first runway experience or have you done a show before?

SS: I have walked in a RAW showcase and a few runways with Jeneration Apparel. I’ve also walked at IMTA in LA with SWMT.

303: What do you like most about the fashion in Denver and at DFW?

SS: What I like most about being a Denver model is meeting all of the creative and passionate people that have the same interest. I like that I can do something that I enjoy and also have another job that I love.

The Summer ’17 DFW and DaVinci Machines Exhibition is sponsored by Audi Denver and in support of Blu Haven charity.

Tickets can be purchased here to both nights of the show.