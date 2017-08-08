For the first time ever, Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) showcased a brand new summer event at Wings Over the Rockies. The event took place this past weekend on August 5 and 6, featuring multiple local designers and boutiques. The talented participants showcased their latest fashions on a 170-foot runway— our longest runway yet. The new venue certainly made an impression on the guests with large airplanes looming overhead. We wanted to take a look back at the best moments with a recap of this year’s summer DFW 2017.

An exhibition of Leonardo DaVinci’s Machines kept guest entertained during a cocktail reception. The exhibition took inspiration from some 45,000 sketches DaVinci left after his death, revealing detailed machines and inventions he created. DFW guests were able to enjoy over 65 hand-crafted inventions built from DaVinci’s designs. Many of the machines on display were interactive, kept guest busy and gave them a glance into the mind of one of the world’s greatest inventors.

However, when the fashion hit the runway all eyes were on the models as they showed off their skilled walks and the latest fashions. Night One, which took place on August 5, featured contemporary designers and shops from the Denver area as well as veterans designers like Rachel Marie Hurst and Kotomi Yoshida. Night Two featured something different, with our very first children’s fashion. The show brought out the cutest faces and garments Denver has yet to see.

Night One

Night one featured a traditional fashion show featuring Denver’s hottest designers and boutiques including W Boutique, Insyre Boutique, Steve Sells, Tyne Hall, Kotomi Yoshida and Rachel Marie Hurst. The long and spacious runway was enough to get guest talking, with hundreds attending the first night. The show started off with a bang as models made their way down a scenic runway. Openers W Boutique, went with floral looks both casual and dressy for their show. Looks were great for the summer with transitional elements showing wearers how to make it a fall look.

Another designer that hit it out of the park was Tyne Hall with a lace and leather collection. While some looks were very feminine with lace and sheer white themes, there seemed to be something darker underneath with black and leather accents. After the show Hall shared the inspiration for her collection, which is about a girl who seduces a voodoo priestess’s lover. “The collection starts very sweet and gets darker signifying the transition from chaste and innocent to seductress,” she said. Also inspired by Victorian New Orleans, she insisted that the collection was very romantic, which we could see in her choice of cuts and fabrics.

Menswear designer Kotomi Yoshida, made sure that the men had some time in the spotlight as well. Her collection featured themes of masculinity versus feminity with flowing fabrics. However, ripped fabrics resulted in exposed body parts that caused tension in the garments. Some males had their faces partially hidden adding a sense of mystery, which played off a recognizable theme she has played with in past seasons.

Well known Denver designer Rachel Marie Hurst got the crowd talking with her pastel collection inspired by the idea of female power. The collection featured a soft color palette of blushes, pinks, flesh tones, creams and golds. She even went a step further as to include hints of olive. According to Hurst, “the collection was inspired by a blazer I had made, so I deconstructed parts of that look to incorporate them into the collection in a subtle way. Mixing feminine and masculine pieces that feel like an army of goddesses is what I hope will come across.” The night ended with everyone feeling fabulous and inspired by all the DFW summer fashions.

Night Two

Night two was all about the kids with a DFW children’s runway show. The show featured looks by Nest Children’s Boutique, Billow + Bound, Hollyhocks Children’s Boutique, Park Hill Design and Dimple For Kids. Once again the event started with a cocktail reception, allowing guests to admire and view the DaVinci exhibition.

The show started with Park Hill Design who describes themselves as a luxury children’s line, all handmade in Denver. Like other contemporary fashion lines, Park Hill Design uses earth friendly textiles and recycle every bit making for zero waste. The collection was strong with lace dresses and shrugs, ruffles, soft organic knit tops and so much more, all made from scrap textiles. Meridythe from the design group stated that they wanted to dress their boys and girls “in a colorful line that mixed culture and styles.”

Like many other children’s boutiques showing on night two, Billow + Bound did not shy away from fun colors and prints. Independently owned, shop owners Hirshini and Erika wanted to showcase sustainable fashions in an otherwise, mass produced fashion market. The owners stated that they hope the collection “inspires you to share the world with someone else.”

It was Dimple For Kids first ever fashion show, so what better way to start than with DFW? Owned and operated by Sarah Duman, Nicole Duman and Brooke McCready, the three moms wanted to show off their soft shirt designs but with some edge. A look featured their graphic tee with the saying “be-you-tiful” on the front paid back to some camouflage pants to add some pattern. Overall they wanted to show “our Colorado collection that entails our sports team, Colorado flag and 303.” The show ended on a high note with models making their way down the runway for the finale and wrapping up what had to be the cutest DFW fashion show ever.

Denver Fashion Weekend will return this fall November 9- 12 so save the date and start planning your outfits now!