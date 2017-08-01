It’s comeback season for Kesha. The long embattled pop star has been wrapped up in a three-year lawsuit with her former producer Dr. Luke, without the ability to release music or tour. However, the tides have shifted for the “Tik Tok” singer as she has started the slow trickle of new music which began with “Praying.” Today she announced “The Rainbow Tour,” her first solo trek since 2013. According to the press release, the tour will take Kesha to 21 cities including a stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on October 24, 2017. The highly anticipated tour will feature new songs from her forthcoming album Rainbow, as well as the many hits that made her the star she is today. Tickets for the tour will go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017 via LiveNation and a pre-sale is planned for Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. with code “Rainbow.”

Full Dates:

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium