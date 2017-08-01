It’s comeback season for Kesha. The long embattled pop star has been wrapped up in a three-year lawsuit with her former producer Dr. Luke, without the ability to release music or tour. However, the tides have shifted for the “Tik Tok” singer as she has started the slow trickle of new music which began with “Praying.” Today she announced “The Rainbow Tour,” her first solo trek since 2013. According to the press release, the tour will take Kesha to 21 cities including a stop at the Fillmore Auditorium on October 24, 2017. The highly anticipated tour will feature new songs from her forthcoming album Rainbow, as well as the many hits that made her the star she is today. Tickets for the tour will go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017 via LiveNation and a pre-sale is planned for Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. with code “Rainbow.”
Full Dates:
September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium
October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Leave a Reply